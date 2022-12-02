QUINCY -- Firefighters from neighboring towns often help each other out at multi-alarm fires, but on Sunday they spent time helping one particular comrade on the hockey rink. There was a charity hockey game to support Boston firefighter Matt Troy, who has been diagnosed with stage four liver cancer. Matt is an avid hockey player, so the Quincy Fire Department faced off against their counterparts from Boston to raise money for Matt's cancer fight.A crowd of people filled the stands. "I'm impressed but I'm really not surprised because Matt is that type of guy that everybody is going to show up and support," said friend and Quincy firefighter Michael Bind. Matt and his fiancee attended the game. The 30-year-old was born and raised in Quincy, and joined the fire department after a stint with the Marines.

QUINCY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO