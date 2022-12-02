ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The No. 1 State Connecticut Residents Move to the Most Genuinely Surprised Me

I've thought about it so many times over the years, if I didn't live in Connecticut, where would I?. Some place warmer? Probably. Some place quieter? Nah, I like the bustle of the cities along the east coast. Pennsylvania is hot right now, maybe there? The good thing about living in Connecticut is that we're around 5 hours in any direction from another world. If you go North, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine are all very livable. South? Philly, DC, Baltimore are all huge. West? Buffalo, Cleveland, etc. Where are most Connecticut residents moving lately? New York.
Charity hockey game supports Boston firefighter diagnosed with liver cancer

QUINCY -- Firefighters from neighboring towns often help each other out at multi-alarm fires, but on Sunday they spent time helping one particular comrade on the hockey rink. There was a charity hockey game to support Boston firefighter Matt Troy, who has been diagnosed with stage four liver cancer. Matt is an avid hockey player, so the Quincy Fire Department faced off against their counterparts from Boston to raise money for Matt's cancer fight.A crowd of people filled the stands. "I'm impressed but I'm really not surprised because Matt is that type of guy that everybody is going to show up and support," said friend and Quincy firefighter Michael Bind. Matt and his fiancee attended the game. The 30-year-old was born and raised in Quincy, and joined the fire department after a stint with the Marines. 
