willmarradio.com
Santa coming to Sunburg Saturday
(Sunburg MN-) Santa is coming to Sunburg Saturday evening. Starting at 5 p.m., people are invited to stand outside their homes and Santa and his helpers will do a "drive-by gifting." Santa and his crew of helpers will start at the firehall and make their way all around town, and his helpers will bring a gift bag to all children they see. And Santa will of course wave and shout a greeting. Families from outside the city are invited to come as well, and line the sidewalk by the post office, Lake Region Bank, Kultur Hus, Skindelien Hardware and the cafe parking lot. The event is sponsored by the Sunburg Area Commercial Club, Sunburg Ambulance, Sunburg Fire and The City of Sunburg.
Minnesota Family Opens Very Unique Drive-Thru Lefse Stand
Only in Minnesota would you find a drive-thru Lefse stand! Uff-Da! Don't ya just love it!?. Lefse should be the Minnesota state food. It isn't easy to make, but boy is it delicious when topped with butter, sugar, and maybe a little sprinkle of cinnamon. Lefse is a traditional Norwegian...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Stopping in Central MN December 14th & 15th
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this week. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
rjbroadcasting.com
Bidding now open for DNR’s December land sale online auction
Bidding now open for DNR’s December land sale online auction. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has 11 parcels for sale including rural and lakeshore properties. Properties in Itasca, St. Louis, and Wadena counties are available for online bidding from Thursday, Dec. 1, through Wednesday, Dec. 14. Anyone...
In Perham, a church-turned-restaurant honors and preserves its past
PERHAM, Minn. - When it comes to starting your own business, sometimes you have to take a leap of faith. That's what two business partners did in Perham.In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen shows us how they transformed a beloved church into a beloved restaurant."Growing up here back in the day, it was very much a small town," said Pamela Osterfeld.A big part of this small town was an old church on Sixth Avenue. Built in 1894, German-Lutherans had to do chores before they got to hear the gospel."The first members to show up at the church would have...
75th Annual Toys for Tots Still Accepting Donations, Applications
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There is still time to register to get some help from an annual holiday program. Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud and the Valhalla Detachment of the Department of Minnesota Marine Corps League have teamed up once again for the annual Toys for Tots drive.
Metro Bus – Jolly Trolley Announces 12th Annual Food Drive Dates
Each year, with the exception of the last couple, due to the pandemic, Metro Bus runs a food drive with the "Jolly Trolley". To be more specific, the food drive did still happen during the pandemic, just in a different fashion. This year, they are back to somewhat pre-pandemic normalcy. Just on a bit smaller scale.
Harmonic Egg Brings New, Unique Approach to Healing
SARTELL (WJON News) - A Sartell business is now home to a unique and rare healing device. Chakra Sound Garden is just one of two places in Minnesota that offers you a chance to step inside an Harmonic Egg. Sisters Jean and Julie Struzyk opened the business back in 2019,...
willmarradio.com
Possible victims of RockSolid Construction being sought
(Alexandria, MN) -- The sheriff's office in Douglas County is asking possible additional victims to contact them, after a co-owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal was charged with swindling a man out of nearly 114-thousand dollars for a house and shed which was never built. Prosecutors allege Derek Fischer accepted the money, didn't start the project and blocked contact with the victim. Investigators say they've located another victim in Crow Wing County and believe there may be others in the state. They say Fischer uses sites like Facebook Marketplace to solicit business.
Annual Candy Cane Parade Scheduled in Rockville
ROCKVILLE (WJON News) - Enjoy an afternoon of fun in Rockville this weekend. The Hideaway Bar is holding their annual Candy Cane parade Saturday night. Beginning at 1:00 p.m. your kids can get a photo with Santa, make crafts, and roast marshmallows and hotdogs. The fun all leads up to...
Coaches, Parents Seminar Scheduled in Sartell
SARTELL (WJON News) - Area coaches and parents are invited to participate in a motivational seminar Wednesday. The Make the Difference Seminars are designed to inspire coaches and parents to keep winning in perspective and to create a culture that makes participation fun and rewarding for their athletes. Denny Smith,...
knsiradio.com
Suspected Family Theft Ring Arrested in Stearns County
(KNSI) – A mother, father and son are accused of stealing catalytic converters in Rockville. A Stearns County Deputy says they were on routine patrol around 5:30 a.m. on November 23rd when they noticed a pickup truck with Texas license plates parked at a storage facility on 234th Street, just off Broadway Street. The deputy knew there had been a series of storage unit and catalytic converter thefts in the area and decided to investigate.
Photography, Micro Wedding Space Opens in Downtown Sauk Rapids
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A vacant building along Benton Drive in Sauk Rapids has been renovated into a part photography studio and part event space. Jennifer Kenning is the owner of the business called Curate at 20 North Benton Drive. PHOTOGRAPHY STUDIO. The front room closest to the street...
KNOX News Radio
Fire destroys shop near Perham
Otter Tail County authorities say a wood stove apparently caused a structure fire this (Thu) morning. The County Sheriff’s Office says at about 11:05 AM, a passing motorist reported seeing flames coming through the roof of a shop southwest of Perham. Upon arrival, responders saw flames coming through the...
froggyweb.com
Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
voiceofalexandria.com
Man charged with Felony Theft by Swindle and Felony Theft by False Representation
(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says that 33-year-old Derek Edward Fischer has been charged in Douglas County District Court with Felony Theft by Swindle and Felony Theft by False Representation. According to the report, Fischer and his business partner are partners and owners of RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal...
ROCORI School Board Restarts Search for Next Superintendent
COLD SPRING (WJON News) - The ROCORI School Board have renewed their search for a new superintendent. Back in May, the board named John Thein as the district's interim superintendent for this school year, after deciding not to offer the position to their previous candidate pool. According to the district's...
knsiradio.com
$35 Million Real Estate Fraud Involves Stearns County Properties
(KNSI) – Matt Onofrio went from being a nurse anesthetist at Mayo Clinic to a famed real estate mogul, supposedly worth $160 million, in under three years. His eye-popping success turned out to be a case of too good to be true, according to the United States Department of Justice. Onofrio was indicted for three instances of bank fraud on November 23rd in U.S. Federal District Court.
Update: Stearns County Added to Winter Weather Advisory
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Secure those outdoor decorations!. Stearns County has now been added to the Winter Weather Advisory which will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. Friday until midnight. Total snow accumulations are expected to be around an inch with about 45 mile an hour winds. Benton and Sherburne...
willmarradio.com
Parts are hard to find for Willmar's wind turbines
(Willmar MN-) Willmar's two wind turbines are still about 6 years away from reaching what is considered the end of their useful life, and Willmar Municipal Utilities officials hope they will be able to keep them running up to that point. WMU General Manager John Harren says the problem is getting parts. The turbines were produced by the German company Dewind, which has since been sold and resold, and is currently in liquidation. Harren says so far, when there's been a breakdown, they've been able to locate parts on the internet...
