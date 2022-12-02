(Sunburg MN-) Santa is coming to Sunburg Saturday evening. Starting at 5 p.m., people are invited to stand outside their homes and Santa and his helpers will do a "drive-by gifting." Santa and his crew of helpers will start at the firehall and make their way all around town, and his helpers will bring a gift bag to all children they see. And Santa will of course wave and shout a greeting. Families from outside the city are invited to come as well, and line the sidewalk by the post office, Lake Region Bank, Kultur Hus, Skindelien Hardware and the cafe parking lot. The event is sponsored by the Sunburg Area Commercial Club, Sunburg Ambulance, Sunburg Fire and The City of Sunburg.

SUNBURG, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO