ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Shaping an inclusive world: What an anti-racist business strategy really entails

By John Kell
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d28dP_0jVBBRvq00

Johnita Due, executive vice president of integrity and inclusion at CNN Worldwide, speaks at Fortune's Impact Initiative summit in Atlanta, Ga. on Nov. 30, 2022.

In the year following the tragic murder of George Floyd, the nation’s top companies and philanthropic institutions dedicated $200 billion to increased efforts toward racial justice.

The funds—coming from more than 1,100 companies and charities tracked by consulting firm McKinsey—went toward providing affordable housing, lending in low- and middle-income and minority communities, and community development.

The tragic killings of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery led to a racial reckoning across America. Many companies responded, both externally and through their internal investments in diversity and inclusion. They created new roles to steer diversity, equity, and inclusion, aiming to close the gap on race, gender, sexuality, and other underrepresented groups as it pertains to hiring or promotions.

For some companies, this work started a little earlier.

“We were at an advantage, because a lot of companies were caught off guard,” said Johnita Due, executive vice president of integrity and inclusion at CNN Worldwide, while speaking at Fortune’s Impact Initiative on Wednesday. “We had already decided in 2019 that what we needed to focus on was internal mobility and advancement, as opposed to a lot of what DEI focused on, which is recruiting.”

CNN started by preparing the organization and employees about the mission and strategy to bolster DEI. They invested in resources and engaged leadership to align on the changes that would be made across the company—not just where it would be apparent to viewership in terms of the mix of correspondents on TV.

“We made sure our mission was across all screens and behind the scenes,” said Due.

At electronic payment giant Visa, things were a little different.

“The reckoning after the murder of George Floyd gave us the courage as an organization to say, we need to put meat on the bone and really do something different—radically different,” said Michelle Gethers, Visa’s chief diversity officer and head of corporate responsibility.

Visa had someone on the team who focused on inclusion and diversity, but the role was too junior. Some systems, like hiring, just weren’t working as it relates to inclusion. Gethers, who had previously served as president and CEO of United Way of Greater Greensboro, which focused on partnerships to help end poverty, got a call from Visa CEO Alfred Kelly. He told Gethers that Visa had some business problems to solve: creating a more inclusive culture, sustainability challenges, and ensuring that their foundation work investments were strategic.

One systematic change: every Black VP that gets promoted to that title gets an executive coach. “We really wanted to make sure that they got extra support,” said Gethers.

Gethers previously worked at American Express alongside Kelly, who is due to retire from Visa effective February. But she joined with one key requirement: Gethers reports directly to the CEO, so she can have candid conversations about changes that can drive business outcomes.

“We can’t reach our full potential on revenue, product offering, people movement, etc.—unless we value unique identity and contributions,” said Gethers. She said after 62 years, the company is still at its infancy as it relates to impact.

For DEI to be successful, key themes kept arising throughout the Fortune’s impact strategy session. It must be a core part of business strategies. Data is critical to empower decision makers. And the individuals responsible for DEI must be in top leadership roles.

CNN uses data to help the company measure its progress and understand where best to direct investments. But Due says there are also plenty of intangibles. There’s a feeling as it pertains to culture. It is about listening and empowering diverse voices both on air and during internal daily editorial calls. These changes benefit storytelling at the news organization, which ultimately audiences recognize too.

“Diversity is a business strategy,” said Due. “For us, we know that a real strong measure of our success and our impact is making sure we have developed and grown our audiences. And a lot of our growth and audience wins comes from our multicultural audiences. It is something we are able to prove, it is something we celebrate, and it is something we nurture.”

Our new weekly Impact Report newsletter will examine how ESG news and trends are shaping the roles and responsibilities of today’s executives—and how they can best navigate those challenges. Subscribe here.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

What happens to student loan debt when you die?

In many cases, student loan debt is discharged when you die, but that’s not always what happens. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (4) It’s hardly any secret that student loan debt is a major burden for individuals and families across the country. According to the Education Data Initiative, student loan debt in the United States totaled $1.745 trillion as of the third quarter of 2022. About 92.7% of all debt is federal student loans.
Fortune

Investors have been supporting food tech long before the ‘boom’–and scary headlines won’t change our minds

The COVID-19 pandemic saw major spikes in interest around biotech ventures crafting alternative proteins, startups producing plant-based foods, and everything in between–including B2B supply chain and ingredient companies. Today, doomsday headlines are asserting that food tech’s big wave is over. But is it? And what fueled venture capital’s interest...
Fortune

‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm

A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
Fortune

The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated

Billionaire Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, is speaking out against the former “white knight” of crypto. Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, definitely came out ahead after the meltdown of the crypto empire that was FTX—despite the fallout for the greater crypto ecosystem. The billionaire CEO...
Fortune

Why Elon Musk banned Ye for ‘inciting violence’–and what it means for the future of Twitter’s content moderation policy

Kanye West has been banned from Twitter after posting an image of a swastika inside the Star of David to his Twitter account. The Supreme Court recently agreed to hear two cases that could derail Elon Musk’s plans to make Twitter a bastion of what he considers to be free speech. This has never been more relevant than it is this morning, after Musk’s midnight ban of Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) for tweeting an image of a swastika inside a Star of David. Musk banned Ye with a simple tweet, in which he proclaimed “FAFO.”
Variety

TikTok Urges Global TV Community to Use Platform as ‘Discovery Engine’ to Build Awareness Around IP

TikTok may be one of the foremost social media platforms in the world, but the service still remains relatively opaque for much of the international TV industry. At Singapore’s Asia TV Forum, TikTok’s global head of sports and gaming Harish Sarma tried to connect the dots between the platform’s audience and how producers and distributors might go about reaching them, emphasizing engagement over strict monetization. In his Wednesday keynote — one of the most anticipated sessions of ATF this year — Sarma shared that the platform’s goals of engagement, awareness and serving as a discovery engine were pillars that “frankly, a...
Fortune

9 financial moves to make before you ring in 2023

As 2022 winds down, it’s time to look forward to 2023—and put yourself on the best financial footing possible for the new year. This year was a hard one for many across the country. Inflation continued to ravage household budgets and eat away at savings, while retirement savers saw their balances shrink as markets tanked. Many tech workers have faced layoffs, and analysts predict a recession any day now. Crypto has taken a beating, as exchanges collapsed and empires fell. And housing has become increasingly unaffordable after 2021’s historically low interest rates opened the door (literally) to a new generation of owners.
Fortune

Fortune

251K+
Followers
11K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy