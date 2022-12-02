Experience this Houston holiday favorite with great deals from HGO. Tickets to Houston Grand Opera’s heartwarming, family-friendly mariachi opera, El Milagro del Recuerdo/The Miracle of Remembering are in high demand and currently available, starting at $30 per ticket. The HGO holiday production opens Thursday, December 8 and runs through Sunday, December 18, and allows Houston audiences a special opportunity to see a full-scale opera at these attractive price points. El Milagro del Recuerdo tickets are on sale now at HGO.org or by calling the Box Office at 713-228-6737.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO