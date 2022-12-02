ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thekatynews.com

Houston Grand Opera Offers Tickets Starting at $30 for Popular Mariachi Opera, El Milagro del Recuerdo

Experience this Houston holiday favorite with great deals from HGO. Tickets to Houston Grand Opera’s heartwarming, family-friendly mariachi opera, El Milagro del Recuerdo/The Miracle of Remembering are in high demand and currently available, starting at $30 per ticket. The HGO holiday production opens Thursday, December 8 and runs through Sunday, December 18, and allows Houston audiences a special opportunity to see a full-scale opera at these attractive price points. El Milagro del Recuerdo tickets are on sale now at HGO.org or by calling the Box Office at 713-228-6737.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

2023 Fort Bend Chamber’S Chairman’S Gala

The annual Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce CHAIRMAN’S GALA will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 in the Texas Ballroom at Safari Texas Ranch. This year’s theme, “We Are Fort Bend”, will spotlight all that is exceptional to our county. Guests will be captivated with the celebrations of honoring the leaders and volunteers of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy