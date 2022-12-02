ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC New York

Jamie Dimon Says Inflation Eroding Consumer Wealth May Cause Recession Next Year

While consumers and companies are currently in good shape, that may not last much longer, Dimon said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Consumers have $1.5 trillion in excess savings from Covid pandemic stimulus programs and are spending 10% more than in 2021, he said. "Inflation is eroding everything I just...
NBC New York

Op-Ed: Investors Need to Wait It Out Before Snatching Up Software Stocks

A few industries are still likely to take on further losses down the road. Software is one of them. A de-risking event during the late winter or early spring of 2023 will spark more declines for software firms. That's when investors should think about buying. Prices today for software stocks...
NBC New York

Philippines' Inflation Soars to 14-Year High, Fueling Expectations of More Rate Hikes

Philippines' annual inflation data for November soared to 8.0%, marking the country's fastest inflation in 14-year high since November 2008 on the back of higher food prices, according to the Philippines Statistics Authority. The reported number beat Reuters' estimates of 7.8%, and was higher than October's inflation numbers of 7.7%....

