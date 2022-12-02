Read full article on original website
drydenwire.com
Completion Of US 53 Interchange Project Pushed To Spring 2023
TREGO, Wis. -- The arrival of winter has pushed the completion of the US 53/63 interchange project in the Washburn County town of Trego into 2023. The new interchange opened to traffic Oct. 25, and all US 63, County E and local traffic are using the interchange to access the new roadways constructed during the past two construction seasons.
mygateway.news
St. Croix EDC makes stops in Woodville and other county locations
HUDSON, WI – The St. Croix EDC made stops at Northside Power Equipment and Comar in Woodville as well as three other locations in St. Croix County. Those other stops included River Falls State Bank (River Falls), McDonald’s (River Falls), and Green Kleen Products (Glenwood City). The stops were in recognition of Apprenticeship Week in the county.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Minnesota
Apart from Fairbanks Alaska, all 10 of the coldest cities in the United States are in the Midwest. The remaining nine positions are divided between Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Michigan. The coldest place in Minnesota is Duluth, as far as average temperatures go. The minimum average temperature in Duluth is 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit, and the lowest recorded temperature there is -39 degrees Fahrenheit. If you were to ask every Minnesotan, though, most would tell you that their hometown is the coldest place in the state. Braving blisteringly cold temperatures is a point of pride in many frigid places, and rightly so. Still, Duluth holds the trophy for Minnesota. Now, let’s discover the coldest place in Minnesota!
airlinegeeks.com
Trip Report: Sun Country Inaugural at Eau Claire
Minneapolis-based Sun Country Airlines has been expanding a lot recently with a major announcement a couple of weeks ago adding 12 new destinations to their route map. However, out of all the destinations they could’ve announced, Eau Claire, Wis. is not one I would place bets on. SkyWest under...
wwisradio.com
Eau Claire County Sees Spike in RSV Cases
(Eau Claire, WI) — Eau Claire County is seeing a spike in RSV cases. The city/county health department says they;ve noticed an uptick in RSV and cases of the flu. Both usually peak later in the winter. The health department says 13 people have been hospitalized with the flu so far this season. Public health managers are urging people to get a flu shot and stay at home if they are sick.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Fire Department responds to industrial structure fire, no one hurt
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is reported to be hurt after the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to an industrial structure fire Tuesday morning. According to a media release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a water flow alarm Tuesday at 8:38 a.m. located at 800 Wisconsin Street, Banbury Place. Upon arrival, a working fire in the business American Phoenix was reported. It was reported that the fire was confined to a trash compactor and crews attacked the fire, bringing the fire under control quickly. A working sprinkler system helped.
FOX 21 Online
Superior Police: Worker Falls 50 Feet To Death At Fraser Shipyards
SUPERIOR, Wis. –The Superior Police Department is investigating an employee death at Fraser Shipyards. The 64-year-old unidentified man from Watertown, Wisconsin was pronounced dead on scene after falling off a ship about 50 feet to the ground, according to Bradley Jago, police information officer. The accident was reported around...
drydenwire.com
Barron County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Dec. 6, 2022
BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Sheriff's Department the following people were recently booked at the Barron County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WEAU-TV 13
Markquart Gives Back asks public to decide where to donate $50,000
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Markquart Dealerships is asking the public to pick which Chippewa Valley organizations will receive a donation as part of Markquart Gives Back. The program, in its fifth year, will send $5,000 to 10 different organizations for a total of $50,000. This year, members of the...
drydenwire.com
Eau Claire Man Arrested After Multi-County Chase Sunday Night
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (DrydenWire) — A 57-year-old Eau Claire was arrested over the weekend following a multi-county pursuit that ended in Dunn County. According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at around 11:30p, deputies from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office were in contact with a subject inside an unregistered vehicle at a closed business parking lot on Chuck Lane, Township of Union, Eau Claire County.
WEAU-TV 13
Man charged in Nov. fatal Clark County crash
CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged in a Nov. fatal Clark County crash. A criminal complaint shows 32-year-old Patrick Davis of Medford, Wis. is facing charges of knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked -cause death of another, knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked -cause great bodily harm to another, knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked -cause great bodily harm to another, and misdemeanor bail jumping.
Crews still working to fix "major water main break" in north Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – Crews in Minneapolis were still working Tuesday morning to repair a "major water main break" that occurred Monday night.City officials say the break happened in the area of Second Street North between 26th and Lowry avenues.Officials said at 11:30 p.m. that "water pressure will stabilize over the next several hours," and that residents "within a ⅓-mile radius of 29th Avenue N and 2nd Street N" are still having water disruptions, and they shouldn't consider their water safe for drinking and cooking. Drivers and pedestrians are being asked to stay clear of the area as crews make repairs.Check back for more details in this developing story.
beckersasc.com
Associated Eye Care to move into Wisconsin medical center
Stillwater, Minn.-based Associated Eye Care will move to Hudson (Wis.) Medical Center in a three-story building with other businesses, the Star Observer reported Dec. 2. The move will allow more space for Associated Eye Care to see patients. It is planning to expand services related to cataracts, contact lens care and pediatric eye care, the report said.
Thousands Of Minneapolis Residents Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Minnesotans are moving.
Watertown man dies after falling around 50 feet at Superior shipyard
SUPERIOR, Wis. — A 64-year-old Watertown man died Monday after falling around 50 feet while working at a shipyard in Superior, police in the northern Wisconsin city said. In a news release, the Superior Police Department said the incident happened around 11:50 a.m. at Fraser Shipyards. A 911 caller reported the man fell off a ship and roughly 50 feet...
northernnewsnow.com
Two quick rounds of snow this week
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Tonight we will see partly clear skies with lows falling into the single digits above and below zero. There will be increasing clouds early tomorrow morning. WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will have a shortwave trough move through...
One person in hospital after car crashes into Wisconsin River near Sauk City
Authorities are investigating after a car reportedly crashed into the Wisconsin River on the Highway 12 bridge heading into Sauk City on Thursday morning.
57-Year-Old Wisc. Man Leads Police On Multi-County Chase Ending In Crash
Multiple warrants were out for his arrest.
northernnewsnow.com
Man seriously hurt following crash in Pine County
Pine County, MN-- A southern Minnesota man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Pine County Thursday night. Just after 6:30 p.m., Dale Tatge, 65, of Faribault, Minnesota was traveling north on I-35 near Beroun when he struck a deer. Tatge stopped in the left...
Former Minnesota Attorney General Humphrey put politics before people and exacerbated the state’s educational achievement gap
The AG’s office transformed Minnesota’s open enrollment system into a quick and easy tool for white parents to avoid integrated schools. Minnesota schools have a race problem. They are heavily segregated and have been so for a long time. The recent Cruz-Cuzman v. Minnesota Court of Appeals decision...
