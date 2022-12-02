Read full article on original website
NME
CD Projekt Red plans to end active development on ‘Gwent’ after 2023
CD Projekt Red is preparing to hand Gwent over to fans, and has announced its plans to end active development on the game after 2023. The news comes from a recent Gwent roadmap video, in which game director Vladimir Tortsov and CD Projekt Red senior communication manager Pawel Burza announced the developer’s plans for the game over the next 12 months. Those plans include the release of new card drops and esports events, before the development team moves on to other projects.
NME
‘Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion’ review: Zack to the future
Before diving into the materia of Crisis Core Reunion, take note: unlike Square Enix’s latest series of Final Fantasy 7 reimaginings, this is a remaster – not a full remake. That means beneath a makeover worthy of Midgar’s Honeybee Inn, this is still the same 2007 PSP game – and though the Buster Sword may cast fancy new reflections, you’re still swinging the same clunky bastard around.
