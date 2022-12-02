CD Projekt Red is preparing to hand Gwent over to fans, and has announced its plans to end active development on the game after 2023. The news comes from a recent Gwent roadmap video, in which game director Vladimir Tortsov and CD Projekt Red senior communication manager Pawel Burza announced the developer’s plans for the game over the next 12 months. Those plans include the release of new card drops and esports events, before the development team moves on to other projects.

1 DAY AGO