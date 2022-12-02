Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Singapore-based financial admin platform Osome raises $25M Series B
The company says revenues have doubled since announcing its Series A in June 2021. It plans to become cash flow positive within the next 12 months, and recently announced a digital banking partnership with Singapore financial service corporation OCBC. Osome currently serves more than 11,000 businesses in Singapore (where it...
TikTok Urges Global TV Community to Use Platform as ‘Discovery Engine’ to Build Awareness Around IP
TikTok may be one of the foremost social media platforms in the world, but the service still remains relatively opaque for much of the international TV industry. At Singapore’s Asia TV Forum, TikTok’s global head of sports and gaming Harish Sarma tried to connect the dots between the platform’s audience and how producers and distributors might go about reaching them, emphasizing engagement over strict monetization. In his Wednesday keynote — one of the most anticipated sessions of ATF this year — Sarma shared that the platform’s goals of engagement, awareness and serving as a discovery engine were pillars that “frankly, a...
TechCrunch
African fintech unicorn Chipper Cash lays off about 12.5% of staff
Yesterday, a few affected and non-affected employees took to LinkedIn to reveal the news. TechCrunch has learned from sources that more than 50 employees were affected across multiple departments; the engineering team took the biggest hit, with around 60% of those laid off coming from the department, according to people familiar with the matter.
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
The Hawaiian Islands are physically moving towards Japan at a rate of four inches per year
HawaiiPhoto byNational Park Service; Public Domain Image. It's no secret that Hawaii is moving closer to Japan every year. This has been known since 1985. In 1985, both Japanese and American researchers discovered that Hawaii had moved 1.6 inches closer to Japan within a year.
TechCrunch
As demand for real estate VR booms, Founders Fund leads $16M round into Giraffe360 platform
Players in the space include Walnut, Stonly, Capterra… the list goes on. There is also Matterport, which does virtual tours, but its clients are photographers. Back in 2020, another player, Giraffe360, raised $4.5 million in a funding round led by LAUNCHub Ventures and Hoxton Ventures. It has a robotic...
TechCrunch
With $3M new funding, Egyptian startup OneOrder sets out on growth drive
Launched in March this year, OneOrder makes it possible for restaurants to order food supplies through its online platform, solving the fragmented supply chain challenges that lead to erratic prices, waste, quality issues and storage cost. By using its platform, restaurants no longer have to deal with tens of suppliers,...
TechCrunch
Aigens scales digital menus in Asia with $14M round led by Ant
The capital infusion from Ant came at a time when the Chinese fintech giant is ramping up its international footprint through a network of allies. Rather than driving adoption for its flagship Alipay mobile wallet, Ant opts for an open ecosystem outside China and has built what is in effect a wallet aggregator called Alipay+.
TechCrunch
Chattermill, which uses AI to extract insights from customer experience data, raises $26M
Founded out of London in 2015, companies such as Uber and Amazon use Chattermill to unify all their customer data, integrating with social networks, customer feedback and support tools, online review sites and more to establish a “single source of customer truth,” as the company puts it. Meshing...
China's Xi visiting Saudi Arabia amid bid to boost economy
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping is attending a pair of regional summits in Saudi Arabia this week amid efforts to kick-start economic growth weighed down by strict anti-COVID-19 measures. The Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that Xi will attend the inaugural China-Arab States Summit and a meeting with leaders of the six nations that make up the Gulf Cooperation Council in the Saudi capital of Riyadh. His state visit to Saudi Arabia will end on Saturday. ...
TechCrunch
One Peak scales up and closes $1B fund aimed at European and Israeli growth rounds
In the latest development, One Peak, a firm out of London that focuses on growth-stage rounds in B2B startups across Europe and Israel — is today announcing that it has closed its latest, and biggest-ever, fund of $1 billion. The fund is the third from eight-year-old One Peak. First...
TechCrunch
Axiom launches its automated identity and access management platform
The idea here is to provide a single platform that provides developers with easy access to the tools they need and security and operations teams with the security guarantees they require. Axiom promises to automatically orchestrate cloud and SaaS IAM, ensuring that developers get the least-privileged access that still allows them to get their work done without hassle while reducing the potential attack surface and the blast radius of the inevitable security breach.
China trade shrinks amid virus pressure, interest rate hikes
China's imports and exports shrank in November under pressure from weakening global demand and anti-virus controls at home
AeroVironment (AVAV) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
AVAV earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2022.
TechCrunch
Cacheflow doubles valuation while raising $10M, proving that the venture market is far from dead
Cacheflow CEO and co-founder Sarika Garg told TechCrunch that the new capital doubled her company’s valuation, added prior lead investor Glenn Solomon (GGV) to its board and brought new investor Crystal Huang (GV) on as a board observer. Huang led Cacheflow’s newest investment — what Garg described as a seed+ round — for GV, while Solomon put in more capital to the round than his pro-rata rights guaranteed, she said.
TechCrunch
SBM Bank India, building BaaS platform, seeks funding at $200 million valuation
The Indian arm is in advanced stages of deliberations to raise between $50 million to $75 million at a pre-money valuation of about $200 million, the source said, requesting anonymity discussing private matters. The round hasn’t closed, so terms of the deal may change, the source said. The firm...
TechCrunch
How companies can slash ballooning SaaS costs
SaaS is obviously a broad category, covering any centrally hosted software that’s licensed on a subscription basis. But no matter the flavor, SaaS is a growing line item in companies’ budgets — a line item that’s threatening profitability. According to a recent report from SaaS purchasing...
TechCrunch
3 ways SaaS businesses can boost revenue in a recession
Long term, the sector’s prospects are strong. The SaaS market could grow almost 10% every year to 2027 — and I think that’s a conservative estimate. In a recent Stripe survey, 63% of B2B recurring revenue businesses said they were confident of their growth in 2023. But...
TechCrunch
Discovery+ adds support for offline downloads in the US
This move comes after the company tested this feature with users in Brazil. Discovery+ mentioned that the service has more than 58,000 episodes — including popular shows “House of Hammer,” “Fixer Upper” and “90 Day Fiancé” — that are eligible for downloads.
TechCrunch
From the creator of Homebrew, Tea raises $8.9M to build a protocol that helps open source developers get paid
Tea is the brainchild of Max Howell, creator of popular open source package manager Homebrew, and Timothy Lewis. The duo formally founded Tea out of Puerto Rico last November, with the company emerging from stealth in March backed by $8 million in funding from notable backers, including the venture capital arm of crypto giant Binance.
Comments / 0