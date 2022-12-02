Charles Hamilton Richards III, 83, passed away on December 4, 2022. He was born in Torrance, California on July 20, 1939, to the late Jack and Doris (Fielder) Richards. Charles was of the Baptist faith and spent his life serving Christ. When he would travel to California to visit family he would always attend his church service. While in California he loved going to Dodger’s games and Disneyland. He spent many years as a landscaper for LA City Schools mowing, building football fields, and working the land. He was a hard worker and a great father who loved life, spending time with his family, and most of all spoiling his only grandchild, Addison. Charles passes on a legacy that his family and loved ones will carry with them for the rest of their lives.

DESHA, AR ・ 8 HOURS AGO