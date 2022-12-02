Read full article on original website
BuzzFeed to Cut 12% of Its Workforce
BuzzFeed on Tuesday announced plans to cut its workforce by nearly 12%, or around 180 staffers. The digital media company said the decision to lay off staff comes in response to challenging economic conditions. The company expects to cut most of the jobs by the end of the first quarter.
‘We Don't Lay Off People': This Is How Bank of America's CEO Plans to Reduce Employee Levels
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have cut workers ahead of a possible economic downturn, but Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan and his CFO have said they don't see the need for layoffs. That doesn't mean Bank of America's head count won't shrink as it looks to cut expenses. "We're...
Charts Suggest the Market Is in for a ‘Bumpy Ride,' Jim Cramer Says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday warned investors that the market’s volatility will likely continue as its recent run loses steam. Cramer said that Jessica Inskip, who predicted last month that the market’s recent run could last through mid-December, sees signs of trouble. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday...
Oil edges up on China demand hopes; Russian uncertainty weighs
SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Oil futures edged slightly higher on Wednesday on hopes for improved Chinese demand while uncertainty about how a Western cap on Russian oil prices would play out kept markets on edge after a sharp fall the previous session.
