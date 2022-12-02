ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC San Diego

Jim Cramer Says He Expects ‘Many Layoffs' at Companies After Christmas

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday predicted that more companies will trim their workforces after the holiday season. A growing number of companies across industries have curtailed their head counts this year in an effort to control their expenses in a dipping economy. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday predicted that...
NBC San Diego

34-Year-Old Who Earns $6,500 a Month in Passive Income: ‘I Don't Want to Have a Life Where I'm Constantly Worried'

Amberly Grant knew she wanted to be a millionaire from a young age. She didn't know then that she'd be nearly there by her mid-thirties. Growing up the daughter of an artist and a children's caregiver in Ottawa, Canada, it wasn't hard for Grant to intuit that money was scarce. "My mom would always say, 'I don't even have a dime,'" Grant remembers. Her father's favorite money refrain, meanwhile, was that "he'll work till the day he dies."
DENVER, CO
NBC San Diego

Kelly Evans: Here We Go With “Good News Is Bad News” Again

You almost wonder if the simplest sign that the Fed is making a policy mistake is any time the phrase "good news is bad news" rears its head. And here we are with it making the rounds again, uttered by myself and everybody else watching markets lately. Yesterday was a case in point; we started the day in rally mode driven by better Covid news out of China, only to see the gains evaporate after the strong ISM services report hit.
NBC San Diego

Companies Need to Increase Salary Transparency Or Workers Will Quit

Salary transparency laws are spreading across the U.S., requiring companies to list salary ranges on job applications. While that's good news for job seekers, it's also raising the chances of upheaval as existing employees quickly find out what colleagues are being paid. Roughly 1 in 20 workers will quit if...
COLORADO STATE
NBC San Diego

Here's What America's Top CEOs Are Saying About a Possible Recession in 2023

CEOs from JPMorgan, General Motors, Walmart, United and Union Pacific are preparing for an economic slowdown. Among the issues cited are rising interest rates, inflation and geopolitical concerns. The companies are taking a conservative approach to 2023. As 2023 approaches and the prospect of a recession looms, corporate America is...
NBC San Diego

MongoDB Stock Jumps 27% After Cloud Database Company Shows Surprise Adjusted Profit

MongoDB raised its forecast for the full year. The company said consumption trends for its Atlas cloud database service are improving. MongoDB shares rose 27% in extended trading on Tuesday after the database software maker surprisingly swung to a profit. Here's how the company did:. Earnings: 23 cents per share,...
NBC San Diego

Charts Suggest the Market Is in for a ‘Bumpy Ride,' Jim Cramer Says

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday warned investors that the market’s volatility will likely continue as its recent run loses steam. Cramer said that Jessica Inskip, who predicted last month that the market’s recent run could last through mid-December, sees signs of trouble. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday...
Reuters

Oil edges up on China demand hopes; Russian uncertainty weighs

SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Oil futures edged slightly higher on Wednesday on hopes for improved Chinese demand while uncertainty about how a Western cap on Russian oil prices would play out kept markets on edge after a sharp fall the previous session.

Comments / 0

Community Policy