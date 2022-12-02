Read full article on original website
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Jim Cramer Says He Expects ‘Many Layoffs' at Companies After Christmas
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday predicted that more companies will trim their workforces after the holiday season. A growing number of companies across industries have curtailed their head counts this year in an effort to control their expenses in a dipping economy. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday predicted that...
Despite Economic Uncertainty, It's a ‘Great Moment' for Dollar-Cost Averaging, Says Betterment CEO
Investors are bracing for 2023 amid stock market volatility, rising interest rates and heightened risk. But despite economic uncertainty, financial experts at CNBC's Financial Advisor Summit urge investors to stay in the market. “Over a five- and 10-year horizon, this is a great moment for that dollar-cost averaging opportunity,” said...
34-Year-Old Who Earns $6,500 a Month in Passive Income: ‘I Don't Want to Have a Life Where I'm Constantly Worried'
Amberly Grant knew she wanted to be a millionaire from a young age. She didn't know then that she'd be nearly there by her mid-thirties. Growing up the daughter of an artist and a children's caregiver in Ottawa, Canada, it wasn't hard for Grant to intuit that money was scarce. "My mom would always say, 'I don't even have a dime,'" Grant remembers. Her father's favorite money refrain, meanwhile, was that "he'll work till the day he dies."
Fed Policymakers Will See ‘They Blew It' With Interest Rate Hikes, Predicts Starwood Capital's Barry Sternlicht
The Federal Reserve has raised rates too fast, said Starwood Capital CEO Barry Sternlicht. Evidence that a recession is looming include the inverted yield curve. Despite Sternlicht's gloomy predictions for the U.S. economy, he is bullish on Japan in 2023. In Starwood Capital CEO Barry Sternlicht's view, the Federal Reserve's...
Kelly Evans: Here We Go With “Good News Is Bad News” Again
You almost wonder if the simplest sign that the Fed is making a policy mistake is any time the phrase "good news is bad news" rears its head. And here we are with it making the rounds again, uttered by myself and everybody else watching markets lately. Yesterday was a case in point; we started the day in rally mode driven by better Covid news out of China, only to see the gains evaporate after the strong ISM services report hit.
Social Media Financial Content Is a ‘Wild West.' Here Are the Red Flags to Watch Out for Before Investing Your Money
As financial content on social media platforms grows, it may be difficult to separate bona fide expertise from get-rich-quick schemes. Experts say there are warning signs to watch for before you buy into a strategy touted online. Long-term wealth-building strategies should not be an all-or-nothing game. Yet videos on YouTube,...
Companies Need to Increase Salary Transparency Or Workers Will Quit
Salary transparency laws are spreading across the U.S., requiring companies to list salary ranges on job applications. While that's good news for job seekers, it's also raising the chances of upheaval as existing employees quickly find out what colleagues are being paid. Roughly 1 in 20 workers will quit if...
Here's What America's Top CEOs Are Saying About a Possible Recession in 2023
CEOs from JPMorgan, General Motors, Walmart, United and Union Pacific are preparing for an economic slowdown. Among the issues cited are rising interest rates, inflation and geopolitical concerns. The companies are taking a conservative approach to 2023. As 2023 approaches and the prospect of a recession looms, corporate America is...
MongoDB Stock Jumps 27% After Cloud Database Company Shows Surprise Adjusted Profit
MongoDB raised its forecast for the full year. The company said consumption trends for its Atlas cloud database service are improving. MongoDB shares rose 27% in extended trading on Tuesday after the database software maker surprisingly swung to a profit. Here's how the company did:. Earnings: 23 cents per share,...
Charts Suggest the Market Is in for a ‘Bumpy Ride,' Jim Cramer Says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday warned investors that the market’s volatility will likely continue as its recent run loses steam. Cramer said that Jessica Inskip, who predicted last month that the market’s recent run could last through mid-December, sees signs of trouble. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday...
Renewing a Year-End Tradition, Companies Are Throwing Holiday Parties Again to Bring Employees Back Together
In-person holiday parties are on the rise as 42% of companies say they plan an end-of-year gathering, according to a new survey. As many employees continue to work remotely, firms view parties as a good way to bring people together again. Given layoffs and economic uncertainty, some business leaders are...
‘We Don't Lay Off People': This Is How Bank of America's CEO Plans to Reduce Employee Levels
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have cut workers ahead of a possible economic downturn, but Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan and his CFO have said they don't see the need for layoffs. That doesn't mean Bank of America's head count won't shrink as it looks to cut expenses. "We're...
Oil edges up on China demand hopes; Russian uncertainty weighs
SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Oil futures edged slightly higher on Wednesday on hopes for improved Chinese demand while uncertainty about how a Western cap on Russian oil prices would play out kept markets on edge after a sharp fall the previous session.
