FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Washingtonian.com
Waldorf Astoria is Destined to Be Your New Favorite Holiday Tradition
Nostalgia is in the air this time of year, and nowhere captures the merriment of the season better than the new Waldorf Astoria Washington DC. It’s rare to find a luxury establishment that can simultaneously double as a child-friendly family outing and an adults-only escape. But leave it to the Waldorf Astoria to succeed where others have failed.
Washingtonian.com
3 Private Dining Clubs You May (or May Not) Get Into
Washington has long been filled with members-only haunts—but there’s a new wave of dining-and-drinking clubs that are more tantalizing (and not always less exclusive) than the stodgy societies of yore. Here are three, ranked in order of inclusivity—from everyone-is-welcome to you-gotta-know-someone. 1. Méli. 1630 Columbia Rd.,...
Washingtonian.com
Winter Travel Deals From Washington
Where: The Alexandrian, 480 King St., Alexandria, 703-549-6080; and Morrison House, 116 South Alfred St., Alexandria; 703-838-8000. What’s special: Both Autograph Collection hotels are steps from Old Town Alexandria’s rich colonial history and landmarks, its vibrant waterfront, and all of its restaurants and shops. At the Alexandrian, the on-site restaurant, King & Rye, features seasonal Southern American cuisine and has an extensive selection of whiskeys and bourbons. There’s also a 24-hour fitness center. The Morrison House is a charming boutique hotel. The Study, its upscale restaurant with a pianist, features regionally sourced Modern American plates including Korobuta pork belly and Seven Hills Farms dry-aged strip loin.
macaronikid.com
Don't Miss Enchant in Washington DC!
Is back in Washington, DC at Nationals Park! Get ready to spend an unforgettable night with friends and family. Open through January 1. The spectacular story-themed Maze has an all-new theme this year - Santa's Magic Timepiece. Guests will stroll through over 4 million dazzling lights using a Maze Passport on a quest to put back together Santa's Magic Timepiece by finding 8 stars, so Santa can deliver all the presents around the world in one night. Wander through lighted tunnels, larger-than-life displays, and take some photos at the 100 foot tall Christmas tree. Finish your search and you may have a chance to win a trip to the set of a Hallmark Channel movie.
Washingtonian.com
Best Things to Do in the DC Area 12/5-12/11: Entertainment Nation, 12 Days of CapRiv, and Rosslyn Tree Lighting
The holiday fun is just getting started and not slowing down anytime soon. Be a part of the season’s festivities this week at a neighborhood tree lighting, or be one of the first to see the Smithsonian’s latest exhibition. Best Things to Do This Week. “Entertainment Nation” exhibit....
D.C.’s Second-Oldest Library Turns 100 This Week
The Southeast Neighborhood Library turns 100 this week. D.C.’s second-oldest library, located at 403 7th Street SE, opened on Dec. 8, 1922 — the year F. Scott Fitzgerald released only his second novel, The Beautiful and Damned, and the year James Joyce published Ulysses (although it would be banned for another 12 years in the U.S. for being obscene).
Washingtonian.com
12 New Books by Local Authors to Gift Every Type of Bookworm
DC is among the country’s most well-read cities, so it’s no surprise that local authors delivered an abundance of new books to crack open—and gift—this past year. With Christmas around the corner, here are new, local books to give to the special bookworm in your life.
mocoshow.com
Tacos Don Perez to Open a Kensington Location
Tacos Don Perez will be taking over the location that was home to K-Town Bistro at 3784 Howard Ave in Kensington for the last 12 years. Tacos Don Perez took over in early November and plan to open to the public late Spring 2023 (possibly sooner) with a taqueria quick-service concept. Photos of the food available below.
WUSA
Downtown Holiday Market set to welcome half a million shoppers
WASHINGTON — The Downtown Holiday Market is in full swing in Penn Quarter. Vendors say they’ll come back each year for what’s become a beloved holiday tradition in D.C. Underneath the twinkle lights, the Downtown Holiday Market has artisan goods from more than 70 vendors to showcase this year. At Toro Mata, Hector Zarate of Arlington sources gifts from Peruvian artists.
travelawaits.com
Martin Luther King Junior’s Family To Host Special D.C. Tour In 2023 — How You Can Join
You are invited to join Martin Luther King Junior’s family for a special tour in Washington D.C. The “Continuing The Dream” tour will visit the landmarks that memorialize MLK’s vision. His son, Martin Luther King III, his wife Arndrea, and their daughter Yolanda will host the three-day event from January 17 through January 20.
mocoshow.com
Creative Outlets Arts Center Opens in Montgomery Mall
Westfield Montgomery ( 7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda) recently gave a retail space on the upper level of the mall to local community non-profit, Creative Outlets Art Center, to further their commitment to connect with the community. Zeina Davis, Marketing Director for Westfield Montgomery tells us, “we are so honored to have such a wonderful community resource in our center. Creative Outlet’s mission of providing art as a wellness tool is a meaningful addition and have already loved working closely with the arts center on engaging and exciting art programming for families.” Creative Outlets has already made a big impact on events and programming including providing complimentary holiday crafting classes through the holiday season at the mall’s pop-up “Jingle Lounge”.
nomadlawyer.org
Rockville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Rockville, Maryland
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Rockville Maryland. Located in the southern part of Maryland, Rockville offers visitors a range of things to do. The city is home to many galleries, parks and recreational centers. The city is also home to several major regional shopping centers. There are many small...
Virginia teens create a ‘period pantry’ for free pads, tampons
“We are girls and we can totally understand. That’s honestly awful that people wouldn’t have (period products),” Ariyanna Ghala said. “These are so important, so vital.”
NBC Washington
Historic African American Church Broken in to and Vandalized
Several people broke into a historic African American church in Maryland last month and left damage behind, Montgomery County police said. About 11 p.m. Nov. 25, the group forced its way into Scotland AME Zion Church in Potomac and vandalized property, police said. “It’s very disheartening, and I hope somewhere...
Georgetown Voice
Delta Phi Epsilon Fraternity embroiled in drama and litigation
A once-prominent fraternity at Georgetown, Delta Phi Epsilon Professional Foreign Service Fraternity (DPE), and an associated nonprofit charity organization are the center of a recent civil suit. Terrence Boyle (SFS ’63, LAW ’72), the former general secretary-treasurer and treasurer of both organizations, is embroiled in civil litigation relating to his oversight of the organizations and their assets, though Boyle denies all allegations.
fox5dc.com
Newly created non-profit helps feed Northern Virginia families impacted by inflation
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - As the holiday season gets under full swing and inflation continues to rise, many residents across the DMV are dealing with food insecurity and homelessness, so to help, non-profits, such as Built to Serve based in Northern Virginia, are doing what they can to provide healthy foods those in need.
WJLA
Gov. Hogan welcomes Marylanders to Government House for holiday festivities in Annapolis
Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan Saturday welcomed thousands of Marylanders to Government House in Annapolis for their final Holiday Open House. “For the past eight years, it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your Governor and First Lady, and we were proud to welcome a record number of Marylanders of all ages to Annapolis for our final Holiday Open House,” Hogan said. “We hope everyone enjoyed the decorations, live music, and the holiday cookies prepared by Government House chefs!”
WJLA
DC Mayor withdraws nomination of 911 call center director as council set to vote Tuesday
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has rescinded her nomination of Karima Holmes as the Director of the Officer of Unified Communications (OUC) in a statement Monday. “We are incredibly grateful for Director Karima Holmes’ leadership at the Office of Unified Communications. Director Holmes is a nationally recognized...
