Read full article on original website
Related
The 13 Most Disrespectful Things You Can Say In Louisiana
Louisiana people are an odd bunch. There's the phrase "Southern hospitality" which means different things to different people apparently. Because the people of Louisiana aren't guaranteed to be nice to you, especially if you come in too hot with the disrespect. Then again, that's not uncommon for people to get...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Mississippi
Mississippi is one of the lowest-lying states in the United States. Located in the American South, Mississippi shares borders with the Gulf of Mexico, Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Arkansas. The state’s western border is defined by the twisting course of the Mississippi River. Mississippi has no true mountains; it has a vast coastal plain replete with rich soil and swampland. But every state has a high point, even Mississippi. The question is: just how high is the highest point in Mississippi?
Woman takes home more than $200,000 with jackpot win at Mississippi casino
A New York woman was not going to be outdone by Texas furniture tycoon Mattress Mack, who traveled to the Beau Rivage casino on the Mississippi Gulf Coast to place a $500,000 bet. One day after Mack’s spotlight-grabbing bet, Lynda (no last name provided) walked out of the same casino...
5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. Social...
tigerdroppings.com
Missouri Is Reportedly Refusing To Play Kansas In The Liberty Bowl
Apparently, Missouri is being a little bratty about their Liberty Bowl matchup. Per Action Network... The Border War between Missouri and Kansas has been dormant since 2011, but there was an opportunity for the iconic rivalry to resume in the Liberty Bowl this month. There was just one problem: Missouri...
How Much Is Raphael Warnock Worth?
Raphael Warnock, the current junior United States senator from Georgia, is up against Republican candidate Herschel Walker in a run-off election for Senate. Discover: How Much Is Former NFL Player...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Customers warning after Mississippi baker fails to deliver
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Dorothy Johnson and her husband danced their way into their sixth year of marriage with a memorable anniversary party in their backyard. However, there’s one part Johnson wishes she could forget. “I had a cake lady supposed to be bringing my cake. Her name was Tam,” Johnson said. “She never did […]
‘It’s an emergency’: Sen. Warnock rallies church crowd in Gainesville, discusses stakes of election
Sen. Raphael Warnock lived up to his reverend title on Sunday, preaching about the importance of his Senate race during a lively campaign rally at St. John Baptist Church in Gainesville. Warnock is running against Herschel Walker for one of Georgia's two U.S. Senate seats. The winner will be decided...
Georgia vs. LSU, Instead of Alabama, Isn't Drawing Same Interest as 2021
Ticket demand is surging for one game during college football’s championship weekend, but it isn't for the SEC title game.
Gators Postseason Transfer Tracker: OLB David Reese Entering Portal
Your one-stop shop for the Gators' transfer portal movement following the 2022 season.
CBS Sports
Watch New Orleans vs. Louisiana: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
The New Orleans Privateers are 0-7 against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Privateers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Louisiana at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 3 at Lakefront Arena. The Ragin Cajuns should still be feeling good after a victory, while New Orleans will be looking to regain their footing.
Cajun football headed to Shreveport for Independence Bowl
Kickoff for the Independence Bowl is scheduled for 4 pm.
Classic Rock 105.1
Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 0