A landmark of sorts will occur on Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m., when the Beaufort County Concert Association features local musicians for the first time in its 45 years of existence. “We’ve never had a local act booked in 44 years,” said Concert Association board chairperson Alma Friedman, who added that the choice of event location – First Baptist Church at the corner of Harvey and Main Streets in Washington – is also a first. The concert association’s performances have traditionally been held at the Turnage Theatre.

2 DAYS AGO