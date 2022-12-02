Read full article on original website
WITN
An organization in east is spreading holiday cheer with a free event
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gather your friends and family to head down Rudolph Road or Stocking Stuffer Street inside the Greenville Convention Center for the Festival of Trees. Along the imaginary roads, nearly 100 trees light up the halls for a greater cause. Hosted by the Family Support Network of...
jocoreport.com
New Johnston County Museum Grand Opening December 14
SMITHFIELD – The Johnston County Heritage Center’s new County Museum will hold a Grand Opening celebration beginning at 10 am on Wednesday, December 14. Located in the former Rose’s Department Store at 329 E. Market Street in Downtown Smithfield, the museum had a soft opening October 8 to unveil a special exhibit in commemoration of Ava Gardner’s 100th birthday.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Local virtuosos will perform at First Baptist Church
A landmark of sorts will occur on Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m., when the Beaufort County Concert Association features local musicians for the first time in its 45 years of existence. “We’ve never had a local act booked in 44 years,” said Concert Association board chairperson Alma Friedman, who added that the choice of event location – First Baptist Church at the corner of Harvey and Main Streets in Washington – is also a first. The concert association’s performances have traditionally been held at the Turnage Theatre.
WITN
One city rolls in holiday spirit with more than a parade
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A city here in the east kicked off the holiday season with an annual Christmas parade and a Christmas market. On the first Saturday in December, the city of Washington holds its Christmas parade. For the last four years, the Harbor District Market has put on a Christmas market in hopes of adding to the holiday atmosphere.
Greenville parade rings in the holiday season
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Greenville residents kicked off the holiday season at the Jaycees Annual Christmas Parade on Saturday. The Jaycees said the plans for the Christmas Parade were months in the making. “We started planning for this parade pretty much as soon as last year’s was over,” said Jessica Jenkins, Jaycees Greenville Chapter president. […]
Roseboro shines in holiday spirit
ROSEBORO — Downtown was a buzz with Christmas spirit Thursday as the town came together in celebration for their annual Christmas Tree L
newbernnow.com
See the New Bern Christmas Parade Photo Gallery
The Craven Jaycees hosted the New Bern Christmas Parade on Dec. 3. Enjoy the photo gallery. Questions or comments? Send us an email.
neusenews.com
Teachers honored for efforts that saved the life of a student
When a student showed signs of extreme distress, the Pink Hill Elementary staff sprang into action. Led by EC teacher Amy Taylor and school data manager Megan Barwick, they used CPR and the AED that all LCP schools are equipped with to stabilize the student until EMT arrived. By all...
neusenews.com
Matt Lococo: Meet Me Greene County, Rose Burton
Our first interview was with Rose Burton, the Branch Manager for the Greene County Public Library. I sat downed with Burton and talk about her role, her background, and how her role affects Greene County. Burton has been part of the Neuse Regional Library System for the past 12 years....
WITN
A holiday tradition is back this year at one Eastern Carolina hospital
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital in the east is hosting a tree lighting and some famous faces will be making an appearance. Monday night at 6 p.m. East Carolina Beaufort Hospital in Washington is holding its Lights of Love tree lighting ceremony to ring in the holiday season. The...
New Bern looks back at devastating fire 100 years later, several events planned
A large partnership of local organizations have joined to commemorate this tragic fire and has planned a whole weekend of events to help people learn and remember.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Christmas comes early to Stroud house
Don Stroud does not typically decorate for the holidays before Thanksgiving; however, he has been traveling and has upcoming trips which means Washington residents and visitors have been treated with early sights of his festive home on East Second Street. Stroud said it takes a team and three weeks to...
WNCT
People in the shopping spirit at Washington's Harbor District
People were in the shopping spirit in Washington at the Harbor District, checking out stores and deals on Saturday. People in the shopping spirit at Washington’s Harbor …. People were in the shopping spirit in Washington at the Harbor District, checking out stores and deals on Saturday. Family Support...
WITN
Candlelight vigil held on 100th anniversary of Great Fire of New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -It is known by many as the worst fire in North Carolina history. “This fire was life-changing, it was tragic and absolutely life-changing,” said Marissa Moore, Historic New Bern Program Director. “New Bern was unrecognizable 100 years ago today.”. On the morning of December...
neusenews.com
Greene County Board of Education Recap
Snow Hill - Greene County Board of Education met in their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, November 28, 2022. At the meeting, Chair Pat Adams and Vice Chair Joe Smith were recognized as they are leaving the board after 48 combined years of service. The recognition took place at the beginning of the meeting.
Military spouses, children receive free Christmas care packages
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – More than 800 military spouses and children received free Christmas care packages on Friday. Some of the goodies provided by Support Military Families were books and toys. Those involved say it’s another way to show support for our military families. “We never had this opportunity when I was in the service […]
WNCT
Greenville officials will keep parade safety at forefront
Greenville officials will be practicing extra precautions to keep Christmas parade participants safe after the death of a performer in Raleigh's parade two weeks ago. WNCT's Caitlin Richards has more. Greenville officials will keep parade safety at forefront. Greenville officials will be practicing extra precautions to keep Christmas parade participants...
WRAL
Museum staff move giant sunfish that washed ashore in NC
A sunfish weighing almost 500 pounds washed ashore in North Carolina earlier this week. According to a spokesperson from the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh, the fish was so large staff at the N.C. State Veterinary School had to use a horse scale to weigh it. A sunfish...
'Bittersweet.' First NC National Guard African American woman pilot takes farewell Black Hawk flight
Family and friends were at the airport to watch Captain Lindsey Jefferies-Jones make her final flight.
Pitt County’s energy assistance program is underway
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County launched its energy assistance program Thursday, just in time for the cold season. Pitt County’s intention for the program is to help keep people’s heat on during the winter, as this assistance is a seasonal occurrence. Applications are now open for those 60 and older as they are the […]
