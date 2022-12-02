Read full article on original website
What are the symptoms of vitamin D deficiency?
Nutrient deficiencies can lead to a host of health problems. We speak to the experts about the symptoms of vitamin D deficiency, and how to avoid them
Strep A: what are the symptoms and how can infection be treated?
Highly contagious bacteria behind the infection can in rare cases cause serious illnesses
What is the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia?
Scientists are hailing what they believe to be a historic breakthrough in the fightback against the degenerative brain disease Alzheimer’s, after an antibody therapy known as lecanamab proved to slow the onset of the condition during clinical trials.The development follows decades of failed attempts to find a way to halt its progress and has inspired hope among experts that it could eventually pave the way for treatments that might ultimately lead to a cure.Lecanamab, delivered fortnightly by intravenous drip, works to remove a toxic protein known as amyloid that builds up in the brains of those with Alzheimer’s and which...
World Pancreatic Cancer Day: 14 symptoms you’re most likely to ignore
If you’ve got indigestion and stomach ache, and maybe you’re off your food and feeling a bit sick, you might think you’ve just got a tummy bug. And while that’s by far the most likely cause, always be aware that they’re the symptoms of something far worse too – the UK’s fifth biggest cancer killer, pancreatic cancer.Symptoms of the disease, which is diagnosed in around 10,500 people in the UK every year, can often be mistaken for other, far more benign, conditions, and that’s why many people don’t seek medical help until the cancer is in its later stages and...
Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs
Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK.The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.It is particularly common among the elderly, with one person in 14 people aged over 65 experiencing the condition and one in six aged over 80, with women statistically more likely to suffer than men.Everyone experiences the condition differently but common symptoms of dementia fall under three categories; memory...
The cancer symptom you can hear – and 6 other signs you must never ignore
EACH year around 12,300 cases of brain cancer are diagnosed in the UK, Cancer Research UK states. This presents in the form of a brain tumour, which can cause a host of different symptoms, depending on their position. Common signs include headaches, feeling sick or seizures. But experts at Cancer...
Top 4 symptoms of new COVID subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1
Your Breath Could Tell Doctors How Close You Are to Dying
Whether it’s minty fresh or foul as hell, your breath is distinctively yours—composed of a batch of chemical compounds that can’t be emulated by another’s body. But scientists are only just starting to wrap their heads around the small features that make one breath different from another. That work has culminated now into a new study that shows how your exhalations during respiratory distress can help doctors discover the cause—and save your life by treating it quickly.In the new study, published on Wednesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine, a team of U.K. researchers took breath samples from 277 participants,...
Here are the top 4 omicron symptoms and new study finds
Brown recluse bites caused two people's blood cells to self-destruct
Bites from brown recluse spiders can cause an autoimmune form of hemolytic anemia, in which red blood cells are destroyed by the immune system.
Is Smoking Weed Bad For Your Lungs?
This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Cannabis by itself is not bad for your lungs, but smoking it is. Smoking weed leads to the deposit of four times the amount of tar than smoking tobacco, and may increase the risk of lung cancer.
Pharmacies seeing shortages of hundreds of medicines, including critically important antibiotics
According to the FDA, 123 of 184 listed drugs are currently in some kind of shortage.
Scientists Find That Gay Men Are Twice As Likely To Have This Disease
The research will enable the development of individualized, precision medicine for the management of inflammatory bowel disease in this underrepresented minority patient group. According to a recent study from Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH), gay men are more than twice as likely as heterosexual...
Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
Scientists found the most common habit could cause Alzheimer's and dementia.
this habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia.cottonbro studio/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. As per the new research, the most common habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia. Many people might find nose picking as a disgusting or gross habit, but no one thought it could be life-threatening.
You May Have Colon Cancer and Not Know It. Here are the Signs.
Slide 1 of 6: Colon cancer is quite common, being found in one in roughly 25 people during their lifetime. It is the second most common cause of cancer deaths currently in the United States. Today we know that colon cancer is being diagnosed in an even younger population, and ~10% of new cases occur in patients under the age of 50. Recently, screening guidelines have changed, suggesting that colorectal cancer screening should begin at age 45 in patients without a family history. Read on to discover the symptoms.
Popular vitamin supplement carries increased cancer risk, scientists warn
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Take a long hard look at your medicine cabinet. It may be time to throw a few bottles out. New research from the University of Missouri-Columbia indicates the popular dietary supplement nicotinamide riboside (NR) may promote an increased risk of cancer, and may even cause cancer to metastasize or spread to the brain.
See how syphilis ravaged a woman’s face 500 years ago, in an artistic interpretation
A facial approximation of an Icelandic woman shows that she suffered from syphilis during her lifetime about 500 years ago.
Vitamin B12 deficiency is a common health problem that can have serious consequences – but doctors often overlook it
For several months during the summer of 2022, my dog Scout vomited at 3 a.m. nearly every day. If you have a dog, you know the sound. And each time, she gobbled up her mess before I could get to it, making diagnosis of the cause difficult. The vet and I eventually settled on my hydrangeas as the source of the problem – but keeping Scout away from them didn’t work. She started to seem tired all the time – highly concerning in a typically hyper yellow Lab puppy. Then one day Scout vomited up a hairball – but not...
