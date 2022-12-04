ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown Heights, NY

Vehicle Overturns, Falls Inches From 'Swelling Stream' In Northern Westchester After Collision

By Ben Crnic
 2 days ago

Two people were rescued when their vehicle fell down an embankment inches from a flooded stream after an accident in Northern Westchester.

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, around 1:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a two-car accident in Yorktown Heights on the Taconic State Parkway northbound in the area of Illington Road, according to the Yorktown Heights Volunteer Fire Department.

Upon arriving, fire officials found both vehicles off the roadway on opposite sides. One vehicle's occupants had no injuries, but the other vehicle had overturned, fallen down a muddy embankment, and landed just inches from a "swelling stream" that was flooded from heavy rainfall, fire officials said.

Both people inside the overturned vehicle were trapped inside and needed to be rescued using multiple battery and hydraulic rescue tools, according to the fire department.

To do this, crews needed to secure the vehicle with cribbing and hook a tow cable to it to prevent it from sliding any further into the water, fire officials said.

Both of the passengers were eventually taken out of the vehicle, carried in "stokes baskets," and transported to an area hospital to receive treatment.

State Police and the State Department of Transportation then took over the scene to handle traffic control, according to the fire department.

