The 40+ best Cyber Monday deals you can still get under $100—Amazon, Solo Stove and Nike

By Janelle Randazza, Anthony Palliparambil, Jr., Sarah Kovac and Samantha Mangino, Reviewed
 4 days ago
Shop the best Cyber Week deals under $100. Reviewed / GAP / Eufy / Allbirds

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Cyber Monday may be over, but the deals haven't gone anywhere. Forgot to splurge on yourself or are you ready to get your holiday shopping started? Now is the time! These deals are under $100, so they won't break the bank. Shop these affordable Cyber Week sales now.

Featured Cyber Monday deal under $100

Solo Stove Mesa deal

Grab a Solo Stove Mesa at a great price during the Cyber Week sales. Reviewed / Solo Stove

We love Solo Stove's fire pits for gathering around with friends, but we know not everyone has the space for one. That's where the Solo Stove Mesa tabletop fire pit comes in. We tested the Mesa at Reviewed and love its portability and the flair it brings to outdoor set-ups. During Cyber Week sales, you can score this tabletop firepit for $50 off – don't miss this discount.

Solo Stove Mesa for $69.99 (Save $50)

Top 10 Cyber Monday deals under $100

  1. Gap Baby Waffle Two-Piece Outfit Set from $13.30 with code YOURS (Save from $18.25 to $26.65)
  2. Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Philips Hue White Smart Bulb bundle for $17.98 (Save $38)
  3. Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap at Amazon from $30.08 (Save $13.14 to $14.87)
  4. AncestryDNA for $59 (Save $40)
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch5 from $64.99 with eligible trade-in at Samsung (Save $50 to $215)
  6. Solo Stove Mesa for $69.99 at Solo Stove (Save $50)
  7. Kate Spade Schuyler Medium Dome Satchel for $75 (Save $274)
  8. Allbirds Women’s Tree Runners at Allbirds from $84 (Save $11 to $21)
  9. Eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum at Walmart for $98 (Save $201.99)
  10. Always Pan at Our Place for $99 (Save $50)

Best Cyber Monday deals $75 to $100

The best Cyber week deals under $100. Reviewed / Instant Pot / eufy

Best Cyber Monday deals $50 to $75

Best Cyber Monday deals 2022: Deals under $75 Reviewed / Waterpik / Best Buy / Solo Stove

Best Cyber Monday deals $25 to $50

The best Cyber Weekly deals for $50 or less. Reviewed / Food52 / Amazon

Best Cyber Monday deals under $25

Shop the best Cyber Week deals under $25. Reviewed / Amazon

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

