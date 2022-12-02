NJPW Tag League results: Naito & SANADA vs. Aussie Open

Both of NJPW's tag team tournaments were in action at Friday's event in Osaka.

Aussie Open took their first loss of World Tag League 2022 as NJPW came to Osaka on Friday.

The show featured matches from both the World Tag League and Super Junior Tag League tournaments. Here are the full results:

- World Tag League match: Tetsuya Naito & SANADA defeated Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher)

- Super Junior Tag League match: TJP & Francesco Akira defeated Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors

- Super Junior Tag League match: Alex Zayne & El Lindaman defeated BUSHI & Titan

- World Tag League match: TMDK (Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste) defeated Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer

- Super Junior Tag League match: Ace Austin & Chris Bey defeated Tiger Mask & Robbie Eagles

- World Tag League match: Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare defeated EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi

- Super Junior Tag League match: SHO & Dick Togo defeated Lio Rush & YOH

- World Tag League match: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano defeated Alex Coughlin & Gabriel Kidd

- Super Junior Tag League match: Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI defeated KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight

Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI were scheduled to face Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens at Friday's show, but Owens is off the remainder of the Tag League tour due to a death in his family. All of Fale & Owens' remaining opponents have been given a win by forfeit.

Tag League action continues this weekend with a World Tag League show on Saturday and a Super Junior Tag League show on Sunday. The tournaments will run through December 14.

The updated standings for both tournaments are listed below:

NJPW World Tag League 2022 standings --

Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) (10 points, 5-1)

TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) (10 points, 5-1)

Tetsuya Naito & SANADA (8 points, 4-2)

Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare (8 points, 4-2)

Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer (6 points, 3-2)

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano (6 points, 3-2)

Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI (6 points, 3-2)

Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens (4 points, 2-7)

EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi (0 points, 0-5)

Alex Coughlin & Gabriel Kidd (0 points, 0-5)

NJPW Super Junior Tag League 2022 standings --