Panda Cup postpones finals, CEO steps down and accuses the government of lying
The triumvirate of Nintendo, Smash World Tour (SWT) and Panda Global have had a busy couple of days following Nintendo’s decision to cancel the SWT. In the latest installment, it emerged that Panda CEO Dr. Alan Bunney left the office of Panda president and the postponement of the Panda Cup Finale.
Need for Speed Unbound canceled on PS4 and Xbox One so that customers get the best experience possible
It’s been two years since the present generation of consoles started, but even now, PS4 and Xbox One are still receiving significant support from both their own and third-party developers, with most major (and not only) games that have been released for different generations. Some developers, of course, decide to launch exclusively on new generation hardware. A few of them was released just a few days ago, Need for Speed Unbound.
You must pay the top of the stairs, but in the first trailer you need to get over the stairs
After we got the third season of The Boys on Amazon Prime this year, the creators now want to expand the superhero universe a little. The first spin-off show, planned for 2023, will be an open source event where we get to know a whole lot of new characters. Before the new year’s turn, Amazon also spotted the new series with a first trailer. Fans are still waiting for an exact date.
What a clever PlayStation advent calendar does?
In this video, Sony explains how the 2022 advent calendar works. You will get a great prize every day until December 24th. This ranges from smart TVs to games. You must do that, however. A few months ago, Apex Legends Mobile was finally released on Android and iOS. We didn't...
How to Unlock Geralt and Rivia in Fortnite Chapter 4 season one
In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 there is a brand-new secret skin. To use Geralt. This season, Epic Games surprised everyone by shortening a Chapter and then leaving a brand-new island to explore. The Herald and her Chrome invasion finally took care of, and soon came into a fresh island...
The Pokemon synopsis shows an emotional Ash Reunion
Pokemon Journeys is taking over the course of its run. This synopsis is planning for the next episode of this series, and Ash Ketchum will be getting closer to the reunion. The 25th anniversary of anime begins with Ash and new principal character Goh looking for their goals for the new season. Over the course of the series, the fans realized that both of them actually achieved these respective dreams. It’s only a matter of spotting where the future of the Pokemon anime is going to take the two of them from here.
Fortnite Chapter 4 brings next-gen graphics and Geralt with a gun
Geralt is added later whereas Doom Slayer can still be unlocked through the battle pass (pic: Epic Games). Fortnite, out of a new map and mechanic, introduces new guest characters like Doom Slayer and The Witchers Geralt. Over the weekend, the Fracture event ended surprisingly short third chapter and, in...
Stardew Valley Gets Paper Mario partners In This Cute Mod
Stardew Valley is one of the most successful indie games of the past. Developed by someone, the farm sim continues to attract new players while some have been enjoying toiling away since the PC championship launched in 2016. The game remains an attractive sport amongst modding professionals who continue to expand their content. One new item we’re highlighting is called “Paper Mario Partners in Stardew Valley”.
Halo Infinite: the creative director of the multiplayer mode leaves 343 Industries
With the announcement of the leak in the map of the Halo Infinite season 3, another important news will arrive, which will mark the future of multiplayer productions of one of the most popular franchises of the Redmond house. Today is the time for changes to the ‘Hello Infinite’ 343.
More trash, more madness, more vulgarism: The movie The Boys is coming to Amazon
Like the streaming giant, Amazon Prime Video is increasing his efforts to create a more attractive catalogue than the other two. There are no good ideas for this: the biggest one is to bet on the universes that are the best for the development of them. We found the adaptation of The Boys comic book, which is a great success, so that it would not be enough to put up a spin-off for us. After the first echoes of the Gen V series, now Amazon has a very good nit that suggests a butchery worthy of the main series.
Like the dragon: Ishin!: Pre-orders can play four days early
Buy the digital version of As a Dragon: Ishin. Get an early order of four days. The movie’s new movie “Ishin: The movie is already on the air! SEGA recently released a new trailer. You can see the new fighting styles as well as different weapons from the 2015 remaster of the newly released Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin!
On April 6, 2023, the visual novel MINDHACK launches in Early Access for PC on April 6, 2023
The novel MINDHACK was announced by the developer VODKAdemo? on April 6, 2023. This game has an overview from her Steam page. MINDHACK is a visual novel where the player turns evildoers minds into a flower garden. He’s a genius hacker who can penetrate and destroy other peoples minds. Cut...
Fornite Chapter 4: How to unlock the new loading screen a free copy
With the launch of Chapter 4 and the new map, Fortnite has made a remark about its umpteenth evolution. With the release of many new features, some new loading screen has been put on, and the players can be free-to-play. In the official page of Fortnite Chapter 4, Epic Games...
PS Plus Premium wins 3 new games
The new releases for PS Plus and December 2022 continue to be officially announced, but Sony has added 3 new games to the tier. Players can buy Ghostwire Tokyo, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalkersaga and Sniper Elite 5 as part of their subscriptions now at no extra cost. New PS...
WoW players can acquire 385 items of loot from these rares in dragonflight
Advancement, and especially gear management, are fundamental components of MMORPGs and World of Warcraft. The players can see their characters change from expansion to expansion. In Dragonflight, Blizzard Entertainment introduced a wide variety of gearing-up systems via Blood Shards, World Relays and Viscories, and more. But last month the WoW community learned there’s one other way to get the super rares ready.
7 Days to End With You for Switch launches January 26th. 2023
The Nintendo Switch version of the visual novel 7 Days to End with You will be released on January 26, 2023, PLAYISM announced. The 7 Days to End With You released for iOS via the App Store and Android via the Google Play on January 24 followed by the PC via Steam on February 6.
FUSER is getting withdrawn earlier this month
FUSER, Harmonix’s funky music-mixing game will be delisted later this month. If you haven’t already purchased FUSER, as of December 19th, you will never be able to get started on it. If you are a FUSER owner, you can still play the game after that date and can not purchase any new songs. And all this is happening just two years after the game entered the digital scene.
Fortnite Fans Think They Spotted Metal Gear’s Gray Fox In Chapter 4 Trailer
Fortnite’s Fracture event started on Saturday, with Chapter 3 ending and Chapter 4 ending. Various new crossover characters have already been confirmed for chapter four via the trailer and the loading screen, but fans who have been analyzing all the previous frames of this launch trailer believe they may have spotted something or perhaps someone else.
Fortnite is the first game that uses Unreal Engine 5.1, which supports Nanite, Lumen and Virtual Shadow maps
Epic Games launched Fortnite fourth chapter and ported it to Unreal Engine 5.1. This is the first game that powered by Unreal Engine 5.1. It supports Nanite, Lumen and Virtual Shadow Maps. As Epic Games said in its name:. NANITE. Nanite includes sophisticated architectural geometry. Buildings are smolted from million-dollar...
Nintendo Switch OLEDs are on sale with Zelda being offered as a bonus
Nice plan news The Nintendo Switch OLED is on sale with Zelda being offered as a bonus!. The Nintendo Switch OLED is an excellent and popular console for fans who don’t own portable home consoles. Don’t leave your games once you’re left. Go to the car, so don’t leave your games.
