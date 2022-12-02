ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ Daughter Sterling Meets Brother Bronze: ‘The Best Big Sissy’

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12aK1A_0jVAlEUY00
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling. Courtesy of Brittany Matthews/Instagram

Sibling snuggles! Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Matthews , are loving their life as a family of four — and so is their daughter, Sterling .

Sibling Snuggles! See Celebrity Kids Meeting Their Siblings for 1st Time

Read article

“Truly been the best big sissy,” Matthews, 27, captioned a Thursday, December 1, Instagram Story pic of her 21-month-old daughter holding Bronze . The former soccer player also added an emoji face with tears welling to her post.

In the pic, Sterling looked at the camera as she wrapped her arms around her little brother . Bronze, whose face was kept hidden in the shot, was positioned on her lap in a cozy blanket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49oL8b_0jVAlEUY00
Sterling with her brother Bronze. Courtesy of Brittany Matthews/Instagram

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 27, and Matthews — who wed in March welcomed their baby boy on Monday, November 28. The high school sweethearts opted to name him Patrick Lavon Mahomes III, following family tradition but planned to call him “Bronze” as a nickname.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' Cutest Family Pics With Sterling

Read article

“My brother Jackson [Mahomes] , whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique and different, he said, ‘What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling,’” Patrick told reporters on Wednesday, November 30 , about the meaning of his second child’s moniker. “So, we went with that.”

He continued at the time: “It works out well. He can have his own thing now where he’s not Patrick, he’s Bronze, even though he’s Patrick. And, Sterling and Bronze can have that connection moving forward.”

The NFL star and the Brittany Lynne Fitness founder — who initially thought about calling their little one ‘Trey’ — announced in May that they were expanding their family , nearly one year after welcoming Sterling. Since becoming parents of two, they’ve already seen how their family dynamics have shifted.

“[Sterling’s] figuring it out. She wants to hold him, and take care of him, and everything like that,” Patrick gushed of his daughter during a Thursday radio interview on Kansas City's “The Drive" show. “I think the only thing that she hasn’t figured out yet is why Mom has someone else that’s not her [that] she’s holding all the time, so she’s figuring that part out, but other than that she loves her little brother. She wants to play all day, and we have to tell her to be gentle. And we have to tell her to don’t throw him like a toy baby.”

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ Relationship Timeline

Read article

Matthews gave birth to Bronze days after Thanksgiving — and one of Patrick's Chiefs games.

“It worked out well because you get the family in for Thanksgiving weekend and having a game,” the Texas Tech alum joked on Thursday. “So you go to Thanksgiving and get to watch a lot of football, and you play, you win a football game , and then your family is in town whenever you have your baby boy, so it’s been a wild ride the last few days, but we’re back at home and ready for the football game this weekend.”

He added: “Luckily for me, I have a great wife, who does a lot of great things and keeps stuff off my plate. She does a great job so when I’m in the building I’m able to be a football player, and at home, I can be dad.”

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
Us Weekly

Keke Palmer’s Boyfriend Darius Jackson Confirms Actress Is Due in 2023 After ‘SNL’ Pregnancy Reveal

Soon-to-be family of three! Shortly after Keke Palmer announced she is expecting her first baby, the actress’ boyfriend, Darius Jackson, shared his support — and teased their little one’s due date. “2023 ❤️,” the 28-year-old fitness trainer, known as Darius Daulton, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, December 3, alongside a baby bump snap of the […]
Outsider.com

WATCH: Tom Brady’s Daughter Makes Heartwarming Appearance in New Video

Kicking off a Fall Sunday with some cuteness, Tom Brady’s daughter Vivi made a heartwarming appearance on her father’s latest Instagram post. While promoting the new Gummyknit from his brand, Tom Brady’s daughter asked a pretty important question. What is that? “Vivi, it’s my favorite new fabric that we developed at Brady,” the NFL legend stated. “Super cozy and ultra stretchy. We refer to it as the MVP around here of loungewear. It’s available now.”
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Spotted On Apparent Dinner Date With Joaquim Valente After Tom Brady Split

It was quite an international affair this weekend. A day before Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory at the Allianz Arena in the NFL’s first regular season game in Germany, his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, was grabbing a bite to eat with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. In photos obtained by Page Six, Gisele, 42, and Joaquim grabbed a bite to eat at Koji, a restaurant in Costa Rica’s Provincia de Puntarenas providence. Gisele and Tom’s two kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivienne, 9, joined their mother for dinner.
Popculture

Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce

A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
HOLAUSA

Tom Brady reveals who his number 1 cheerleader is

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may have divorced, but he still has the support of his children. The Bucccanners quarterback has been opening up on the Let’s Go podcast, and on Monday’s episode, he called their 9-year-old daughter Vivian his “number 1” cheerleader. ...
hotnewhiphop.com

Ciara Dances For Russell Wilson On His Birthday

Russell Wilson turned 34 years old this week. Ciara and Russell Wilson have been married for a while now. The two have children together and they recently moved to Denver. However, this move to Denver has come with some professional consequences for Russ, who isn’t playing very well. Regardless, Ciara is just happy to be along for the ride.
The Spun

Photos: Meet The NFL Owner's Daughter Who's Making Headlines

Life has been good for the Kansas City Chiefs organization as of late. Kansas City, led by a generational quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, has already won one Super Bowl and the Chiefs will likely contend for several more in the years to come. Chiefs ownership has to be pretty thrilled...
POPSUGAR

A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship

Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
People

Patrick Mahomes Reveals the Name He and Wife Brittany Almost Chose for Their Baby Boy

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes recently welcomed their second baby, a boy, joining daughter Sterling Skye, 21 months Patrick Mahomes thought he had his son's nickname picked out until a different idea was presented to him. Speaking on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City) about the birth of son Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III with wife Brittany Mahomes, the quarterback said the pair originally thought they would call their son "Trey." "We were going with Trey at first because the third obviously and everything like that," he...
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

256K+
Followers
25K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy