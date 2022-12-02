Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ Daughter Sterling Meets Brother Bronze: ‘The Best Big Sissy’

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling. Courtesy of Brittany Matthews/Instagram

Sibling snuggles! Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Matthews , are loving their life as a family of four — and so is their daughter, Sterling .

“Truly been the best big sissy,” Matthews, 27, captioned a Thursday, December 1, Instagram Story pic of her 21-month-old daughter holding Bronze . The former soccer player also added an emoji face with tears welling to her post.

In the pic, Sterling looked at the camera as she wrapped her arms around her little brother . Bronze, whose face was kept hidden in the shot, was positioned on her lap in a cozy blanket.

Sterling with her brother Bronze. Courtesy of Brittany Matthews/Instagram

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 27, and Matthews — who wed in March — welcomed their baby boy on Monday, November 28. The high school sweethearts opted to name him Patrick Lavon Mahomes III, following family tradition but planned to call him “Bronze” as a nickname.

“My brother Jackson [Mahomes] , whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique and different, he said, ‘What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling,’” Patrick told reporters on Wednesday, November 30 , about the meaning of his second child’s moniker. “So, we went with that.”

He continued at the time: “It works out well. He can have his own thing now where he’s not Patrick, he’s Bronze, even though he’s Patrick. And, Sterling and Bronze can have that connection moving forward.”

The NFL star and the Brittany Lynne Fitness founder — who initially thought about calling their little one ‘Trey’ — announced in May that they were expanding their family , nearly one year after welcoming Sterling. Since becoming parents of two, they’ve already seen how their family dynamics have shifted.

“[Sterling’s] figuring it out. She wants to hold him, and take care of him, and everything like that,” Patrick gushed of his daughter during a Thursday radio interview on Kansas City's “The Drive" show. “I think the only thing that she hasn’t figured out yet is why Mom has someone else that’s not her [that] she’s holding all the time, so she’s figuring that part out, but other than that she loves her little brother. She wants to play all day, and we have to tell her to be gentle. And we have to tell her to don’t throw him like a toy baby.”

Matthews gave birth to Bronze days after Thanksgiving — and one of Patrick's Chiefs games.

“It worked out well because you get the family in for Thanksgiving weekend and having a game,” the Texas Tech alum joked on Thursday. “So you go to Thanksgiving and get to watch a lot of football, and you play, you win a football game , and then your family is in town whenever you have your baby boy, so it’s been a wild ride the last few days, but we’re back at home and ready for the football game this weekend.”

He added: “Luckily for me, I have a great wife, who does a lot of great things and keeps stuff off my plate. She does a great job so when I’m in the building I’m able to be a football player, and at home, I can be dad.”