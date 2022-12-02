Read full article on original website
This West Virginia town was considered for nation’s capital
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It may come as a surprise to some, but at one point Shepherdstown in Jefferson County was in the running to become the nation’s capital. If leaders in western Virginia would have had their way after the conclusion of the Revolutionary War, the nation’s capital would most likely be located in Shepherdstown.
Garbage piles up for thousands of customers in Fairfax and Loudoun Counties after trash company files bankruptcy
STERLING, Va. — Trash continues to pile up for thousands of households in Fairfax and Loudoun counties after their garbage collection company announced, with little notice, that they were closing. "I am incredibly saddened to inform you that Haulin' Trash, LLC will be closing its business effective December 1st,...
electrek.co
This county is the first on the US East Coast to ban natural gas
Montgomery County, Maryland, will be the US East Coast’s first county to ban natural gas in new buildings. Montgomery County will require all new construction to only use electric energy equipment. Montgomery County, which is just north of Washington, DC, has a population of just over 1 million, so this is an impactful decision for the region.
NOVA Workforce Attracts New Students
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Northern Virginia Community College’s Woodbridge campus offers in-demand, accelerated training options for new and current professionals. “That’s so important for the region, especially the...
After D.C. Auditor’s Report, D.C. Council Member Robert White Tears Into DGS
In the aftermath of a D.C. Auditor’s report that highlights the Department of General Services (DGS)’ mismanagement of work orders, D.C. Council member Robert White (D-At large) vehemently criticized the agency and revealed plans to host another D.C. Council public roundtable about DGS operations. The post After D.C. Auditor’s Report, D.C. Council Member Robert White Tears Into DGS appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Washington Examiner
Amid rise in number of gender-confused children in Maryland schools, parents need a new bill of rights
If Maryland parents and lawmakers don’t act now, special-interest groups and radical gender activists will get what they want—namely, parents being removed from decision-making about their children’s education and well-being. In the past two years, Maryland’s largest public school district, Montgomery County, saw a purported 582% increase...
Holidays Create Special Waste
Provided by Prince William County Solid Waste Management. The holidays and seasonal chores often create the need for special waste disposal. These important disposal decisions are not made on a routine basis, so here are a few helpful holiday hints. Gifts of upgraded tech gadgets and new home appliances may...
wfmd.com
Fatal Accident On Route 40 In Washington County Under Investigation
32-year-old man from Hagerstown killed after his truck hit a utility pole. Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A fatal accident on Route 40 In Washington County early Monday morning is under investigation by Maryland State Police. Troopers responded to Route 40 and Rockdale Road and found a 2013 Ford F650...
Fairfax teacher arrested for assault of student
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fairfax County Public Schools special education teacher was arrested and charged with two counts of simple assault of a special needs student. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, a staff member at George C. Marshall High School in the Tyson’s Corner area witnessed 50-year-old […]
3 townhouses damaged in Frederick fire
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A fire in Frederick County tore through three townhomes on Friday evening. First responders were called to 575 Primus Court in Frederick around 6:47 p.m. They said that when they arrived, there was already a heavy fire from the back of a townhouse. Crews searched the affected buildings and […]
eenews.net
East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.
Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
royalexaminer.com
Human remains found in Fairfax identified as missing Front Royal resident Kevin Smith
Last month, Front Royal Police Department detectives received information that the Fairfax County Police Department was working an investigation regarding the discovery of unidentified human remains in their jurisdiction. The remains, which were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, underwent extensive DNA testing and forensic analysis. Based on the DNA testing, statistical analyses, and other facts and circumstances surrounding the case, it was determined that the remains were those of missing Front Royal resident Kevin Smith.
Off-duty officer arrested for DUI in Prince William Co.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — An 8-year veteran with the Fairfax County Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after getting arrested Thursday night for a DUI. Private First Class Officer Nathan Jones, assigned to the Mount Vernon District, was arrested in Prince William County for driving under...
Inside Nova
For sale: Mountain resort nearby in West Virginia
Dubbed by Realtor.com as “entertainment real estate,” Graystone Lodge in Capon Bridge, W.Va., features a main home and two guest houses, with some buildings connected via an elevated boardwalk. The picturesque five-acre property is located about 30 minutes from Winchester. Take a look.
Man in West Virginia allegedly held gun to women’s head at Speedway gas station
A Washington, D.C. man has been charged after he allegedly held a gun to a woman's head and threatened to kill her in Randolph County.
National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
The National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony was held a few days ago, and photographer Tavan Smith was there to capture scenes from the event. The White House, Washington, D.C. (photo by Tavan Smith/Prince William Living)
Man found dead in car in Potomac River
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police in Montgomery County found a man dead inside a car in the Potomac River Sunday morning. Police and firefighters responded to the 15200 block of Edwards Ferry Road in Poolesville just after 10:30 a.m. for a report of a car in the river, according to a public information officer with the Montgomery County Police Department.
wfmd.com
State Police Searching For Suspect In 1st Degree Assault In Frederick County
The individual pointed a handgun at another motorist. Frederick, Md (KM) Maryland State Police are asking anyone who has information on an individual who pointed a handgun at another vehicle on Friday afternoon to contact the Frederick Barrack. Troopers say they received a call just after 4:30 PM from a...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. police ID woman whose remains were found in woods in 1993
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, say they now know the identify of a woman whose remains were found in the woods in Centreville nearly 30 years ago. Thanks to advanced DNA testing and forensic genealogy, police have identified the woman as Sharon Kay Abbott Lane, police said in a news release Friday.
Fatal pedestrian collision in Prince George’s County
At 3:55 a.m. the Prince George's County Police Department responded to reports of an accident at the 4400 block of Branch Avenue.
