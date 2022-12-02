Read full article on original website
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Police arrest rider who shot Uber driver while out on bond for assaulting a pregnant woman in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
USPS is Unexpectedly Suspending Services HereBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Iran's Decision to Abolish Morality Police A Ploy, Local Activist SaysMae A.Houston, TX
cw39.com
Record heat with highs in the 80s | When we expect a shift to chilly air
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Temperatures are running 10 to 20 degrees above average, and this unusual warmth will last through the rest of this week. On Monday, Houston topped out at 82 degrees, almost reaching the December 5th record high of 83. Today, the December 6th record to beat is 82, and that’s about where we’ll top out this afternoon. This is way above the average high of 67 degrees this time of year.
houstonpublicmedia.org
The best places to see holiday lights in Houston in 2022
Several Houston-area neighborhoods offer extensive, themed light displays that can be enjoyed free of charge by community members. There also are ticketed displays being held throughout the region this month. How do you navigate Houston nights during the holiday season?. Follow the Christmas lights, which are popping up just about...
papercitymag.com
Hot Cars and Cool Diamonds in River Oaks — Houston’s Ferrari Festival Ups the Glamour
Franco Valobra, Honee Michaels and Derek Flynn at the Valobra Master Jewelers' Ferrari Festival kick-off soirée. (Photo by Wilson Parish) Vroom, vroom! That might have been the expected sound track for Houston’s Ferrari Festival kickoff soirée at Valobra Master Jewelers. But actually the hot wheels were relatively quiet as they filled the parking lot of the holiday-decked jewelry emporium.
Click2Houston.com
Leaves on the ground? 🍂 This is what experts recommend you should do
HOUSTON – The weather is cooler in Houston, which means leaves are changing their color and falling off the trees. Houstonians may be wondering -- what to do with the leaves on the ground?. The Texas A&M Forest Service says having leaves on the ground surprisingly has many benefits...
fox26houston.com
Preview of ’12 Days of Christmas’ beginning Thursday on FOX 26
FOX 26 gets a glimpse ahead of 12 Days of Christmas. Our Melissa Wilson was joined by Sam Zavary, owner of Exclusive Furniture, and several other notable businessmen to talk more about the annual tradition of helping Houston-area families.
Houston had America’s first commercial monorail. So what happened to it?
Urban planners and city leaders from all over the world headed to Houston to see the monorail, which became a showcase of transportation technology.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: December 5 to 11, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, December 5 to Sunday, December 11, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
fox26houston.com
Santa Claus sightings coming to the Bellaire area
BELLAIRE, Texas - You better watch out! Santa Claus is coming to town, so keep your ears peeled if you want to see him. Bellaire Fire and Police Departments are keeping the holiday spirit going for families with Santa Sightings. Santa will be driving through neighborhoods in the Bellaire area in his big red sleigh…that might look like a fire truck.
fox26houston.com
Houston ranked 4th most sinful city, according to study
HOUSTON - Surprising news out of a recent study showed Houston to be one of the most sinful cities in the U.S. And while it's certainly not our place to judge, but rather, to inform, the study from WalletHub looked at several factors of 'sinful behaviors,' including anger and hatred, jealousy, vices, greed, and lust.
spacecityweather.com
Houston to see its coldest night in two weeks, followed by several days of much warmer weather
Good morning! A cold front made it through during the overnight hours, and now we’re going to see two brisk, winter-like days. This won’t last too long, however, as a warm front pushes back into the area by Thursday night, at which point we’ll remain fairly warm into the early part of next week. And after that, well, there’s not a whole lot of clarity.
fox26houston.com
Red Hot Chili Peppers coming to Houston as part of 2023 global tour
HOUSTON - Acclaimed rock band, Red Hot Chili Peppers will be paying the city of Houston a visit as part of their 2023 Global Tour. This comes after their two studio albums, "Unlimited Love" and "Return of the Dream Canteen" which went number 1 around the world after they were released in 2022. In fact, Return of the Dream Canteen took the #1 billboard.
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Pasadena Police, a pedestrian accident occurred in Houston on Saturday. The crash happened near 1301 Highway 225 at around 11:20 p.m. According to the officials, an unknown person and a vehicle were involved in the collision.
Looking for the best Christmas lights in Texas? You’ll have to go to this Central Texas city to see them
It's the holiday season finally, officially that is, for those who've been singing carols since the start of November, everyone else is now catching up to you.
fox26houston.com
Atascocita man never returns home, friends tell family to search the woods before they knew he was missing
HOUSTON - 22-year-old year-old Andre Moten Junior vanished three years ago. The day after he went missing, his friends showed up to his home panicked and asking his father to search the woods with them, but they never answered the question of how they knew he was missing before his own father.
luxury-houses.net
An Incredible Custom Designed Estate in Houston With Exceptional Amenities For Resort Like Experience Seeks For $7.99 Million
40 Stillforest Street Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 40 Stillforest Street, Houston, Texas is one of the best masterpieces of acclaimed architect Robert Dame, offering resort like lifestyle for the owner with top of the line interior and exceptional amenities such as pool, theater, tennis court, outdoor kitchen with fireplace. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,617 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 40 Stillforest Street, please get in touch with Sabiha Rehmatulla (Phone: 713 628 6853) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
East Freeway reopens several hours after wrong-way crash, hazmat spill in Baytown
BAYTOWN, Texas — A woman was flown to a Houston hospital after being injured in a wrong-way crash on the East Freeway in Baytown Tuesday morning, according to the Baytown Police Department. According to Houston Transtar, this happened just after 3 a.m. heading east near North Main/Crosby Cedar Bayou.
Just Love Coffee Planned for Pasadena
This cafe is tentatively set to open by the end of first quarter 2023.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: December 5 to 11, 2022
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, December 5 through Sunday, December 11, 2022. This week, catch legends of classic rock and chart-topping rappers, rockers and more on stages across Houston. Want to dig deeper for live concerts in Houston this...
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list.
KIII TV3
'We just moved mountains to get here' | Family flies from Costa Rica to Houston for life-saving heart surgery for newborn
HOUSTON, Texas — After years of trying to have a baby, a mother and father from Costa Rica say they finally had their perfect baby boy. But just days after he was born, doctors told them he needed life-saving heart surgery. The only problem – they’d have to leave...
