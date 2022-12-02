2022 Christmas Events Happening Around Acadiana

The holidays are upon us and folks around Acadiana are gearing up for Christmas festivities. No matter where you are or where you go, there will be something fun for you and the family to partake in.

As we roll into December, there’s still so much going on around Acadiana and that means a lot for you to enjoy. Here are some events you will want to make down on your calendars:

Christmas at Bridge Point via Facebook

This is Acadiana’s very first drive through Christmas lights adventure. Kicking off Thanksgiving evening, the family can drive through and see over half a million lights and bring in the Christmas holiday. The lights will stay open through December 24th, Christmas Eve, and will be open from 6pm to 11pm each night. Cost is $25 per vehicle and $40 for commercial vehicles.

User Submitted Photo

Church Point’s first ever Christmas in the Point @ Central Park has officially kicked off and will run through Christmas. There’s so much to see including a 30-foot lighted Christmas tree, drive-thru candy cane lane, light-up displays, and much more. It is a free event to enjoy. Also, the 2nd Annual nighttime Christmas Parade is set for December 15th at 6pm.

Downtown Lafayette via Facebook

December 8th: Candlelight Christmas at Parc International from 6pm to 7pm

December 10th: Movies in the Parc at Parc International from 3:30pm to 7:30pm

Submitted Photo

The city of Scott continues their Christmas festivities with Joyeaux Noel on December 10th. The event will take place at La Maison de Begnaud with fun for the family to enjoy. Santa Claus will be there, live Christmas music, and much more and admission is free.

Jani Bryson

The Lafayette Museum, Historic Home & Gardens is hosting a children’s Christmas party this year on December 11th from 3pm to 5pm. There will be pictures with Santa, cupcake decorating, letters to Santa, and the chance to make reindeer food. $10 per person donations will be collected at the door. For more information, call 337-231-2208.

Photo submitted

The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra’s Christmas concert is set for December 13th at 7pm at the Heymann Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com .

An Acadiana Christmas Carol via Facebook

This adaptation of the Charles Dickens’ holiday classic set in contemporary south Louisiana kicks off December 2nd at Cité des Arts. The show will run December 3, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17 at 7:30pm and December 4, 11, and 18 at 2pm. General admission tickets are $20.

Mark Nolan/Getty Images

The First Baptist Church in Lafayette is adding Cajun flavor to the Christmas season with their presentation of The Singing Christmas Tree. Performance dates are December 9th at 7pm, December 10th at 3pm, December 11th at 3pm, and December 12th at 7pm. The show will take place in the church’s Worship Center.

Crowley Main Street via Facebook

Take a drive down to Historic Downtown Crowley for their annual Christmas celebration and market. It’s happening December 9th from 6pm to 8pm.

Abbeville Cajun Christmas Celebration via Facebook

Join the Abbeville Rotary Club in Abbeville Magdalen Square Downtown for their Christmas celebration. The event is taking place December 10th. There will be local vendors, yard decorating contests, live music, and the parade starts at 5:30pm.

Moncus Park via Facebook

This three-night free Christmas celebration kicks off December 16th and goes on through the 18th in Moncus Park. There will be live music on the First Horizon Amphitheater stage, photos with Santa, local food trucks, and tons of fun for the family to enjoy.

Getty Images

There will be a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at the Peace Chapel Mausoleum featuring a live nativity from 5pm to 5:30. If you would like your child to participate, the deadline is December 21st. You can call and get them set up for the nativity at 337-235-3062.

Acadiana sure knows how to bring in the Christmas spirit.

If your organization, club, church group etc. have an event happening this holiday season, let us know so we can help to spread the word.