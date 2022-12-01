ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

NFL Scout Says Cardinals' Duo of Kingsbury-Murray 'Just Isn't Working'

If you're a fan of the Arizona Cardinals, your opinion on the dynamic duo between Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray likely resides on one of two opinions: Kyler is the problem, or Kliff is the problem. Either way, the Cardinals have endured problems through their 4-8 outing thus far, and...
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Perspective May Ease A Rough Playoff Road For New York Jets

The NFL can be unforgiving. Opportunities given can slip away as quickly as they came. There is always another player eager to take your job. New York Jets quarterback, Mike White is well aware that Zac Wilson is eagerly waiting in the wings to snatch his old job back. However, White is 27-years-old. He's been around the block a little in the NFL. The cult-hero, starting QB for Gang Green thinks that experience will help him lead the Jets on Sunday and hopefully beyond.
NEW YORK STATE
Fort Morgan Times

Jerry Jeudy returns, but Broncos lose Courtland Sutton as WR woes continue

BALTIMORE — The Broncos’ injury woes at wide receiver just keep piling up. Sure, Jerry Jeudy returned from an ankle injury to part-time duty Sunday against the Ravens — he finished with four catches for 65 yards, including a 40-yarder — but then Denver lost Courtland Sutton to a hamstring injury late in the second quarter.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Sugar Bowl pits Alabama vs. Kansas State for first time

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Alabama and newly crowned Big 12 champion Kansas State will meet for the first time at the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Crimson Tide (10-2, No. 5 CFP) is headed to the Sugar Bowl for the 17th time after narrowly missing out on the four-team College Football Playoff because of losses at Tennessee and LSU on the last play of each game. “We had opportunities in both of those games but weren’t able to take advantage of it. I think our team learned a lot, you know, from that,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “We played well as a team in the last three games. So, hopefully we can continue to build on that.” Kansas State (10-3, No. 9 CFP) did its best to help Alabama’s chances of a playoff berth by handing TCU its first loss of the season in overtime of Saturday’s Big 12 title game in Dallas.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
931K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://foxsports1510.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy