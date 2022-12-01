NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Alabama and newly crowned Big 12 champion Kansas State will meet for the first time at the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Crimson Tide (10-2, No. 5 CFP) is headed to the Sugar Bowl for the 17th time after narrowly missing out on the four-team College Football Playoff because of losses at Tennessee and LSU on the last play of each game. “We had opportunities in both of those games but weren’t able to take advantage of it. I think our team learned a lot, you know, from that,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “We played well as a team in the last three games. So, hopefully we can continue to build on that.” Kansas State (10-3, No. 9 CFP) did its best to help Alabama’s chances of a playoff berth by handing TCU its first loss of the season in overtime of Saturday’s Big 12 title game in Dallas.

