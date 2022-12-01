Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Steph Curry Full Court Shots Video – Real or Fake?
Remember last Friday when the world was worried former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was dead?. A corner of the internet thought Brees was actually struck by lightning. He wasn't. He was fine. It was all a publicity stunt for PointsBet. When I see a truly unbelievable video on...
College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Bowl Drama
Despite finishing with an 8-4 regular season record, Notre Dame is still a hot commodity on the bowl market. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, two different bowls--the Gator and Holiday--are battling to secure the Fighting Irish as a participant. "This shouldn't come as a surprise, but there is a...
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Isiah Thomas lays out his plan regarding the negative criticism he has received lately - "You had the last dance, now I will have the last word"
Isiah Thomas is planning to release his own documentary where he will tell his side of the story concerning the negative criticism he received after The Last Dance
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Receive Devastating Injury News After Big Win
The Dallas Cowboys picked up another dominant victory in Week 13, this time on Sunday Night Football over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas won the game 54-19, scoring a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. It was the third time in five games...
Does ESPN’s Randy Scott Think Mike White Should Be The Jets QB?
The New York Jets are in an interesting situation regarding who their starting quarterback should be. A few weeks ago, the Jets benched #2 overall pick Zach Wilson for poor performance and lack of accountability. Head Coach Robert Saleh then chose to go with fan favorite Mike White who has been a backup for several years. He has had some great moments so far but also has been very inconsistent. He defeated the Bears last Sunday but lost on the road to the Vikings on Sunday. He has been good but hasn't been great. The problem is, the Jets don't have anybody better to put in a quarterback with Zach Wilson and Joe Flacco.
Deion Sanders Lands Power 5 Head Coaching Job
When he was a player he rose to dominance very fast as one of the most electrifying players in the National Football League and now he has risen very quickly in the coaching ranks as well. Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has landed a Power 5 head coaching...
Report: Justin Verlander Agrees To Deal With New York Mets
American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander (pictured as a Detroit Tiger) has agreed to a two-year deal to join the New York Mets, according to media reports. The former Detroit Tiger and Houston Astro will get an average of $43 million for the next two seasons with a vesting option for 2025. He will join his former Tiger teammate, Max Scherzer, in New York.
Carolina Panthers Waive Struggling QB Baker Mayfield
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers waived quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday. Carolina (4-8) is still in contention in the weak NFC South and will go the rest of the season with Sam Darnold and PJ Walker at quarterback, with Darnold starting Sunday's road game against the Seattle Seahawks. The...
Tua and the Dolphins’ Win Streak Snapped
Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins were defeated 33-17 by the San Francisco 49ers. Tagovailoa had 295 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in the game. It wasn't his greatest day on the field early in the game, as Miami blew several opportunities that lost them a road victory.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://foxsports1510.com
Comments / 0