The New York Jets are in an interesting situation regarding who their starting quarterback should be. A few weeks ago, the Jets benched #2 overall pick Zach Wilson for poor performance and lack of accountability. Head Coach Robert Saleh then chose to go with fan favorite Mike White who has been a backup for several years. He has had some great moments so far but also has been very inconsistent. He defeated the Bears last Sunday but lost on the road to the Vikings on Sunday. He has been good but hasn't been great. The problem is, the Jets don't have anybody better to put in a quarterback with Zach Wilson and Joe Flacco.

15 HOURS AGO