Read full article on original website
Related
College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Bowl Drama
Despite finishing with an 8-4 regular season record, Notre Dame is still a hot commodity on the bowl market. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, two different bowls--the Gator and Holiday--are battling to secure the Fighting Irish as a participant. "This shouldn't come as a surprise, but there is a...
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Does ESPN’s Randy Scott Think Mike White Should Be The Jets QB?
The New York Jets are in an interesting situation regarding who their starting quarterback should be. A few weeks ago, the Jets benched #2 overall pick Zach Wilson for poor performance and lack of accountability. Head Coach Robert Saleh then chose to go with fan favorite Mike White who has been a backup for several years. He has had some great moments so far but also has been very inconsistent. He defeated the Bears last Sunday but lost on the road to the Vikings on Sunday. He has been good but hasn't been great. The problem is, the Jets don't have anybody better to put in a quarterback with Zach Wilson and Joe Flacco.
Local youth football team will compete for a national title
The RMG Elites, Rochester's select-only youth football team, is headed to the National Championship. Eight of the best 11-year-old squads in the country will compete for the Youth National Championship (YNC) in Wellington, Florida, Dec. 5-11. ...
Tua and the Dolphins’ Win Streak Snapped
Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins were defeated 33-17 by the San Francisco 49ers. Tagovailoa had 295 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in the game. It wasn't his greatest day on the field early in the game, as Miami blew several opportunities that lost them a road victory.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT
Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://foxsports1510.com
Comments / 0