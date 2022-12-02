ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

What Is “Rent-Vesting” and Why Are More People Trying It?

Many people follow a predictable journey to homeownership: They start off as renters (or live with their parents to cut down on expenses), then gradually build up their savings account until they have a down payment. Eventually, with enough cash in the bank, a steady job, and a healthy credit score, they apply for a mortgage and start the house-hunting search.
Motley Fool

Is Waiting Until 2023 to Buy a Home a Dangerous Move?

The quick answer? Not necessarily. December can be a tricky month to buy a home. Holding off until 2023 could work to your benefit. Even if it isn't easier to buy a home in the new year, it won't necessarily be harder. Now that December has kicked off, you may...
BHG

What Is a Space Heater? How to Choose the Right Type for Your Home

A space heater is a device used for heating rooms and enclosed spaces. It can be used indoors or outside, but most require an outlet nearby as an energy source. Most space heaters are electric, but some outdoor models use natural gas or propane. They come in various sizes and shapes.
SPY

Review: Act+Acre Puts Scalp and Hair Health First

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The quest for resilient hair has led us down many paths. We’ve recently been talking about hair retention, repairing damaged hair, dandruff control, and product subscriptions for treating hair loss. But over the last few weeks, we’ve been digging Act+Acre’s approach to removing 95% of scalp and hair build-up and it’s all about their cold Cold Processed method. “What the heck is ‘Cold Processed,'” you ask? Well, Act+Acre is calling this proprietary method “the future” for manufacturing hair products. This product method,...
SheKnows

Shoppers ‘Found the Fountain of Youth’ With This Neck Firming Cream That Delivers ‘Noticeable Results’ in a Week & It’s 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are plenty of neck creams on beauty shelves, finding one that stands up to wrinkles, lines, and loss of volume in the neck’s skin is actually an arduous task. Many formulas promise results and renewed skin in weeks, only to fall short. Luckily, shoppers found a neck-firming cream that’s 25 percent off when you use the code CHEER25 at checkout. The Dermelect Self Esteem Neck Firming Cream has glowing reviews from shoppers that can’t get enough of the...
BHG

This Rental Feels Like Home for the Holidays Thanks to Clever DIY Solutions

Chelsea Coulston is no stranger to change. “My husband, Matt, is in the Navy, so we move quite often,” she says. “In fact, we have moved 10 times in the last 15 years, crisscrossing the country.” But the design-loving mom has never let the reality of living in a rental keep her from making each place feel like her family’s forever home.
BHG

Natural Elements Decorate Every Inch of This Magical Holiday Home

Want in on a secret? You can grab your holiday decor right off the ground—just ask Annie Diamond, the Connecticut-based author of the blog Most Lovely Things. Decorating with naturals reminds Annie of family beach vacations when her kids were little. They would fill their pockets with sand, which Annie poured into a growing collection of small jars to commemorate their trips. Once the kids left for college, Annie turned to nature again, this time for the holidays.
CONNECTICUT STATE
BHG

What Is Terrazzo? A Guide to the Popular Material

The word terrazzo comes from “terra,” which is Latin for ground. This antiquity-inspired material gives an artisanal feel to home interiors. Terrazzo is a composite material made with marble, granite, glass, or quartz chips set into cement. Its roots start in Egyptian mosaics, but it became popular in 16th century Italy to make use of stone offcuts. It is either poured by hand or precast into blocks that get cut to size. Restaurants and hotels often use this durable material in heavy traffic areas, like bars and lobbies, but it also can be perfectly placed in a residential home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy