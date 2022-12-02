Recap of December First Friday with Florida First Detector. On December 2nd, we covered the basics of invasive snails and slugs. Snails and slugs are a type of mollusk called a gastropod. Slugs are different than snails in that they typically lack a visible shell. For slug identification, we look at characteristics like the body length, body color/markings, pores, tail construction and keel construction. However, snails are often identified based on the characteristics of their shells like shape, width, height, number of whorls, and more.

