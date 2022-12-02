Read full article on original website
Related
University of Florida
A Part-Time and New Resident’s Guide to Gardening in Central Florida
The land of abundant sunshine and a more varied climate than you may think. From the occasional near freezing temperatures every few winters to summers full of heat, humidity, and rainstorms, Florida is quite a unique place. With such variety, a few tips will help get you started and ensure a successful garden or landscape in Central Florida.
University of Florida
December First Friday with Florida First Detector
Recap of December First Friday with Florida First Detector. On December 2nd, we covered the basics of invasive snails and slugs. Snails and slugs are a type of mollusk called a gastropod. Slugs are different than snails in that they typically lack a visible shell. For slug identification, we look at characteristics like the body length, body color/markings, pores, tail construction and keel construction. However, snails are often identified based on the characteristics of their shells like shape, width, height, number of whorls, and more.
University of Florida
Florida Fall Foliage
Bring out the pumpkin spice and apple cider – autumn is here! However, nothing screams autumn more than fall-colored leaves. Despite Florida’s warm climate, there are some trees here that turn beautiful shades of yellow, orange, and red in the fall. On your next drive or walk through your neighborhood, look out for one of these trees with fall foliage.
University of Florida
Conserve Water In and Outside the Home
Did you know the average Florida household uses over 130 gallons of water per day? This high-water use comes at a price, but conserving water will make sure we have plenty of water in the future. Give the following tips a try and watch your water usage shrink!. Water-efficient appliances,...
Comments / 0