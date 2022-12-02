Read full article on original website
Related
verywellhealth.com
Arthritis and Osteoporosis: What Is the Relationship?
Arthritis and osteoporosis are chronic conditions affecting your joints and bones. Arthritis is a broad term that describes over 100 conditions associated with joint pain and inflammation. Osteoporosis is characterized by a loss of bone mass and mineral density, causing bones to become brittle, weak, and prone to fractures. Researchers have linked some forms of arthritis with an increased risk of osteoporosis.
verywellhealth.com
Can Amoxicillin Treat Bacterial Vaginosis?
Bacterial vaginosis (BV) is a bacterial infection of the vagina that affects about a third of all women between the ages of 15 and 44. BV is not a sexually transmitted infection (STI), however, BV can increase the risk of getting an STI. BV is rare in people who have not had sexual intercourse, although experts aren't sure exactly how these infections start.
verywellhealth.com
Does Ankylosing Spondylitis Affect the Brain?
Ankylosing spondylitis can affect the way your brain works. It can cause problems with thinking, remembering, and concentrating. The effect can worsen over time and prevent you from taking care of yourself. This article describes how the disease impacts your brain, how it can affect the way your brain functions,...
verywellhealth.com
Can Fatigue Be a Symptom of Ankylosing Spondylitis?
Fatigue is common with ankylosing spondylitis (AS). The chemicals released when your body experiences inflammation can lead to extreme fatigue. In addition, chronic pain, sleep loss, and some medication side effects may contribute. This article explains the relationship between ankylosing spondylitis and fatigue, what causes the fatigue, and which treatments...
verywellhealth.com
How to Prevent Prediabetes
In the United States, 38% of people aged 18 years or older have prediabetes. While you can’t control genetics, you can lower your chances of getting prediabetes or having the condition progress into type 2 diabetes by making dietary and lifestyle changes. This article will discuss steps to prevent...
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Absence Seizures
Absence seizures, previously called petit mal seizures, cause brief periods of staring spells that last for a few seconds at a time. The seizures are more common during childhood and adolescence and often resolve by the time a person reaches adulthood. This article will describe the common symptoms of absence...
verywellhealth.com
Causes and Risk Factors of Malignant Hypertension
The most common cause of malignant hypertension (MHT) is uncontrolled hypertension (high blood pressure). But kidney failure, the use of drugs such as cocaine or amphetamines, pregnancy, and certain medical conditions may also lead to this condition. This article will take a look at the most common causes and risk...
verywellhealth.com
Leg Ulcers
Leg ulcers are open sores that develop when the veins in your leg fail to push the blood back up to your heart. When this happens, pressure builds inside the vein and creates an ulcer. If you experience a symptom that looks like a sore or wound that won’t heal on your leg, you should seek care from your healthcare provider.
verywellhealth.com
Tooth Pain When You Bite Down On It: Causes and Treatments
There are many reasons that you can feel pain in your tooth when you bite down. A range of conditions causes this kind of toothache, including cavities and damage to the teeth, sinus infection, and gum disease. In addition to causing sharp stabs of pain when chewing or putting pressure...
verywellhealth.com
Understanding Anxiety and Osteoporosis
Though anxiety and osteoporosis are two different diseases, having both conditions is common. This article reviews each disease, how they impact each other, complications, diagnosis, treatment, and coping. The Prevalence of Anxiety and Osteoporosis. Approximately 31% of U.S. adults have anxiety symptoms. About 10 million people over the age of...
verywellhealth.com
Metformin and Menopause: Benefits vs. Side Effects
If you take metformin for type 2 diabetes, you may wonder if it’s safe to continue using it while transitioning to menopause. While metformin for type 2 diabetes is safe during this transition, there are some particular benefits and side effects to consider. This article will help you determine...
verywellhealth.com
Axial Spondyloarthritis vs. Rheumatoid Arthritis: What Are the Differences?
Axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) are autoimmune diseases in which the body malfunctions and attacks healthy tissues. They are also both types of inflammatory arthritis, conditions that cause joint inflammation. In axSpA, the immune system attacks the small bones of the spine called the vertebrae and the joints...
verywellhealth.com
CBD for Ankylosing Spondylitis: What Are the Benefits?
When conventional treatments do not adequately manage symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis (AS), some people may try cannabidiol (CBD) as another option. There are no studies on CBD treatment for ankylosing spondylitis, so research cannot support its use. Yet, there are studies on CBD for pain and other uses. This article...
verywellhealth.com
Spider Veins (Telangiectasia)
Spider veins (telangiectasia) can develop in anyone and are frequently seen on the legs. These markings are small, widened blood vessels that are visible just under the skin. They often appear on the legs but can develop anywhere on the body. For most people, telangiectasia is a purely cosmetic issue...
verywellhealth.com
What Are Autoimmune Hives and What Causes Them?
Autoimmune Urticaria, Chronic Autoimmune Urticaria (CAU) Hives (urticaria) are red, itchy bumps on the skin. You may develop hives for many reasons, including allergic reactions, but the cause may not always be known. Sometimes hives are long-lasting (chronic) and can come and go for months or years. When hives are...
verywellhealth.com
6 Water Physical Therapy Benefits for Multiple Sclerosis
While there is currently no cure, there may be some things you can do to manage your. multiple sclerosis (MS) symptoms. Water therapy can help deal with the pain, mobility issues, and mental health challenges that people with MS face. This article discusses water physical therapy for MS, the benefits...
verywellhealth.com
What Is Dermatitis?
Dermatitis is inflammation in the skin, which leads to rash and itching. Dermatitis is inflammation in the skin. It is commonly known as eczema. Both terms are used to describe dry, itchy, red patches of skin that can sometimes be painful. There are many different causes of dermatitis, which can present as a passing experience or a chronic illness.
verywellhealth.com
What Is Exercise Intolerance?
Exercise intolerance (EI) is the reduced capacity or inability of someone’s body to perform physical activities typical for their age. People with exercise intolerance often experience debilitating fatigue when they engage in moderate-to-vigorous physical activity, but EI can also prevent people from doing light exercise and everyday activities. Although various medical conditions can cause exercise intolerance, it is the primary symptom of diastolic heart failure.
verywellhealth.com
Where Ankylosing Spondylitis Starts
The earliest symptoms of AS are inflammatory low back pain and stiffness. Back pain and stiffness are typically worse in the morning and after periods of inactivity. Symptoms of AS will develop gradually over months or years. Symptoms might be worse in the morning and after periods of inactivity. Sacroiliac...
verywellhealth.com
Why Does My Skin Itch? Most Common Causes
Itching isn't pleasant, but most of the time it's a temporary annoyance you can ease with a gentle scratch. However, it's sometimes a sign of an underlying disease or allergic reaction. When that happens, it's important to see a healthcare provider for diagnosis and treatment. This article will cover a...
Comments / 0