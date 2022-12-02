The Gazette began the series “Why Crozet” two years ago to remind the community why we appreciate life in Crozet. Throughout the pandemic, we wrote often about how churches were helping with food for people out of work, or with reduced work schedules, so people in need could know where to go. This month, we write about the volunteers who have made helping the hungry their long-standing mission. None of them asked for recognition, and they all pointed out that there are many deserving volunteers. We agree, and also recognize all the volunteers, plus the business and non-profit partners who make this work possible.

3 DAYS AGO