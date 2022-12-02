Read full article on original website
December 2022 Charlottesville rent update
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Apartment List’s 2022 Rent Report says rent in Charlottesville dropped last month. The site says the decrease in November was by 2%, compared to a 1% decrease nationally. However, rent in Charlottesville is up by 14.5% since March 2020, and averages $1,106 for a one bedroom. The average rent for two bedrooms is $1,460.
Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Crozet East
The east side of Crozet is just packed with history! To get up to speed on those happenings, join in on this short, eastbound 1.35 mile jaunt. Where to begin? At Crozet’s “Mile-Zero”—the four-way stop-sign intersection beside the red brick 1923 Chesapeake and Ohio passenger depot.
Albemarle County: One dead in overnight fire at residence on Pen Park Lane
One person was found dead inside a residence in the 1100 block of Pen Park Lane in Charlottesville as a result of an overnight structure fire. Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County, as well as units from Charlottesville Fire Department, were dispatched to the report of the structure fire at 12:40 a.m. Friday.
Walk Through Thousands of Dazzling Lights at Virginia's Winter Wander Trail
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Virginia but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Boar's Head Resort for their Winter Wander Trail of Lights. Keep reading to learn more.
Update on Waynesboro’s drainage improvement project
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro’s drainage improvement project is off to a strong start. The city’s Public Works department is progressing through phase two with Maryland Avenue closed off. The biggest task to do now is lay down the pipe for the impacted structures. “We have 1,000, about...
EHM at Virginia Boarding Facility
A vaccinated, 26-year-old mare at a boarding facility in Madison County, Virginia, tested positive for EHM and was euthanized. She began showing symptoms on November 23, including fever and ataxia. EHM was confirmed on November 30. Twenty other horses have been exposed to the disease. EDCC Health Watch is an...
Waynesboro answers 15-year call to install second fire station
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Fire Department is adding a second home to the West End. Fire Chief Andrew Holloway said a second station helps conquer a challenge in responding. “Our industry standards says we need to meet an arrival time, from the time we were dispatched, in five...
Crash at the intersection of 460 in Concord: Firefighters
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Friday. This incident happened at the intersection of 460 and Oxford Furnace. Units arrived to find one vehicle in the guardrail of the westbound lane, firefighters said. There were no entrapment or...
CPD investigating shooting on West Main St.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police responded to a report of a shooting at 7:44 Saturday, December 3, according to a press release from UVA police. The incident happened on the 800 block of West Main Street. The release says police saw a victim with a gunshot wound. There is...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Virginia, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
Augusta County: Right lane closure on southbound I-81 ramp on Saturday
VDOT close the right lane on the ramp from southbound Interstate 81 to eastbound Interstate 64 at I-81 southbound exit 221 in Augusta County on Saturday. The closure will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will be performing cleanup operations to remove material left at the...
First Night Virginia 2023 Canceled
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A long-standing Charlottesville tradition is canceled this year. First Night Virginia celebrations will not take place this coming New Year’s Eve. According to the event’s website, organizers plan to have a First Night Virginia celebration in 2024. Do you have a story idea? Send us...
Ivy Road closed due to crash, fire
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Part of Ivy Road is shut down in western Albemarle County. The Albemarle County Police Department reports Ivy Road is closed between Owensville Road and the intersection with Rockfish Gap. Officials say drivers should expect significant delays in the area. If possible, find an...
Why Crozet: Food Ministry Volunteers Serve Hundreds
The Gazette began the series “Why Crozet” two years ago to remind the community why we appreciate life in Crozet. Throughout the pandemic, we wrote often about how churches were helping with food for people out of work, or with reduced work schedules, so people in need could know where to go. This month, we write about the volunteers who have made helping the hungry their long-standing mission. None of them asked for recognition, and they all pointed out that there are many deserving volunteers. We agree, and also recognize all the volunteers, plus the business and non-profit partners who make this work possible.
Friday fold: Hidden Rock Park, Goochland County
Two weeks ago was the annual Virginia Geological Field Conference, which was centered this year on the Goochland Terrane, an interesting block of crust in the Piedmont which shows some similarities to the Blue Ridge geologic province, but also shows some differences that suggest it’s not just a mini-Blue-Ridge. One of the best exposures was in Hidden Rock Park, where a series of “whaleback” outcrops expose things like this:
Parading In Buena Vista
Friday - The first of the area's Christmas parades brought a large crowd to Buena Vista on Thursday night. Parades are also scheduled for Lexington this evening at 6 and in Glasgow tomorrow at 4. There are also a whole host of other holiday-related items this weekend. Be sure to check out the calendar of events in this week's paper for information on them.
Sweet Season: Bakers Bring Out Their Best for Winter Holidays
While Crozet and its neighboring rural villages haven’t quite the reputation as Vienna or Paris for outstanding bread and pastries, there are a surprising number of wonderful baked goods available. Outstanding cakes, cookies, fruitcakes, cheesecakes, cupcakes, pies, breads and even French macarons are available in Crozet and nearby. Many of our bakers make holiday specialties and have plenty of advice for home cooks, too.
Albemarle County: Tractor-trailer carrying lumber on Ivy Road overturns, catches fire
A tractor-trailer carrying lumber on Ivy Road in Albemarle County lost its load, overturned and caught fire, closing the road for several hours and sending one person to the hospital. The call to 911 was logged at 2:50 p.m., according to county authorities. When crews arrived at the scene, the...
