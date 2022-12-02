Read full article on original website
WTOP
Arlington residents react to possible legal action due to Pickleball games
Some neighbors are considering taking legal action against Arlington County, Virginia, because of pickleball noise on the courts at Walter Reed Community Center and Park. Arlington Now was the first to report a group of residents who live near the park complaining that noise had gotten excessive as more people play pickleball games.
loudounnow.com
Greenway Tolls Battle Could Return in Richmond
Next year’s General Assembly session could bring a renewed battle around tolls on the Dulles Greenway, as state lawmakers and county supervisors revealed they have been in secretive closed-door meetings with the Greenway and state administration. Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D-87) at their meeting Wednesday, Nov. 30 said he has...
'Truly disgusting' | Antisemitic, racist graffiti discovered at South Riding Town Center
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after hateful and racist vandalism was discovered at South Riding Town Center in Virginia. The graffiti included a swastika and the N-word, according to scene footage captured by WUSA9. "The LCSO takes this very seriously and is...
loudounnow.com
County Replaces Soccer Field with Tot Lot, Pickleball Courts in Fields Farm Plans
Loudoun County representatives last night attended briefed the Purcellville Town Council on proposed changes their plans for a commuter park and ride and athletic complex at Field’s Farm. During a Nov. 2 meeting, the Town Council told county staff members they wanted to add a playground and possibly pickleball...
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Manassas, VA
Named after King Manasseh of Judah, the independent city of Manassas is known as the historic site of the two major battles of the American Civil War in 1861 and 1862. The city has several historic buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places, including Annaburg, the summer home of brewer Robert Portner.
WTOP
Northern Va. garbage collector shutters, residents left to clear trash strewed streets
A Northern Virginia trash company has unexpectedly shut down, leaving thousands of customers scrambling to dispose of piles of trash on their streets. Haulin’ Trash recently sent letters to residents across Fairfax and Loudoun counties, saying it would halt operations and shut down permanently, effective Dec. 1. Residents have...
NBC Washington
‘Erasing Hate': Residents Hold Rally After Racist Graffiti Found in South Riding
Loudoun County residents held a protest and worked to remove hateful and racist vandalism found in South Riding, Virginia, on Sunday. The vandalism found earlier in the week was “hateful, racist rhetoric” spray painted in a Food Lion parking lot at the South Riding Town Center, according to the Loudoun County Sherriff’s Office and the group Loudoun4All.
Civil War collection on permanent display at Virginia winery
Hickox called Bonny Newton “a fighter” who recruited the help of former state delegate Bill Howell to help her find the right home for the collection.
Hoya
Disability Groups Sue DC Over Bike Lanes
Disabled individuals sued Washington, D.C., on Nov. 21 for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) with the construction of new protected bike lanes. The Nov. 21 lawsuit filed in federal court alleges that D.C.’s redesigned bike lanes, which lie between sidewalks and parking spots throughout the District, prevent wheelchair users from safely accessing curbside parking, using sidewalk ramps and crossing streets. The D.C. Center for Independent Living (DCCIL), a nonprofit organization that assists disabled D.C. residents, is one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
fredericksburg.today
Keswick Park opens in Spotsy
Long time Spotsylvania business, Jarrell Properties, Inc., dedicated an improved 36 acre parcel of land, known as Keswick Park, to the people of Spotsylvania County. Keswick Park is located within the Keswick residential development, on the Lake Anna Parkway, and convenient to the Spotsylvania Courthouse area of the County. This park will be a welcome addition to the Parks & Recreation Department park portfolio.
tysonsreporter.com
NEW: Abrupt Haulin’ Trash closure sends county residents scrambling for new collector
A man walks by trash bins next to the curb (via Trinity Nguyen on Unsplash) (Updated at 1:25 p.m.) The service and staffing challenges plaguing trash collectors throughout Fairfax County have prompted one company to call it quits, leaving thousands of residents in limbo with little notice. Haulin’ Trash LLC...
arlnow.com
Ten citations issued in an hour along deadly stretch of Little Falls Road
(Updated at 4:10 p.m.) Police issued a traffic ticket every six minutes, on average, during an enforcement effort in front of Nottingham Elementary on Thursday afternoon. The several block stretch of Little Falls Road near the school, in the Williamsburg neighborhood, has seen three fatal pedestrian crashes since 2014, including an elderly woman who was struck and killed by the driver of an SUV in October. That driver is not facing criminal charges.
ffxnow.com
Comstock angles to redevelop Koons auto dealerships in Tysons
The developer behind Reston Station and Herndon’s stalled downtown redevelopment has turned its sights to Tysons. Comstock is seeking to replace the massive Koons Chevy and Chrysler dealerships at 2000 and 2050 Chain Bridge Road near the Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) interchange with a “vibrant, mixed-use, multi-block neighborhood,” according to a new application.
fox5dc.com
Community rallies after 'racist, hateful' graffiti found in Loudoun County; Sheriff's office investigating
SOUTH RIDING, Va. - Loudoun County residents rallied against hateful and racist graffiti that was found in the South Riding area of the county. The "racist, anti-semitic, and homophobic graffiti" was found painted near the Food Lion in the South Riding Town Center on Friday, according to local group Loudoun4All, a community organization that supports equity.
popville.com
Massive Fire on St. Elizabeths Campus Saturday afternoon destroys historic “large wooden barn”
Photo by DC Fire and EMS 4:14pm Saturday: “Images from 2nd Alarm 2700 block King Ave SE. An exterior attack continues using heavy duty water streams from aerial ladders & other master stream devices. Collapse appears imminent”. The Washington Post reported: “The fire blazed on the campus of St....
Change from HOV-2 to HOV-3 on I-66 in Northern Virginia Starts Monday, Dec. 5
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reminds travelers that starting Monday, Dec. 5, vehicles will need three or more occupants to qualify as a High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) on I-66 in Northern Virginia. This change from HOV-2+ to HOV-3+ will apply across the entire I-66 corridor in Northern Virginia from Haymarket to the D.C. line.
theburn.com
Big Buns aiming to open first Loudoun location this month
Loudoun County’s first Big Buns Damn Good Burgers is getting closer to opening — and the team at the new restaurant is hoping to be ready sometime as soon as this month. That’s the word we got from the company’s leadership. The signs were recently installed at the new burger joint — another indication that things are moving along.
WTOP
Kline Farm project clears Prince William Planning Commission; property could house Greater Manassas Baseball League
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The Kline Farm project has once again cleared a major regulatory hurdle, but there’s still work to do before it’s a done deal. In a...
Bay Net
CCPS 2022 Winter Break Operating Schedule
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) administrative offices are closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year’s Day. Schools are closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Jan. 2, for winter break. Schools, offices and buildings reopen...
restonnow.com
NEW: Developers propose turning Reston’s golf courses into open space with housing
Developers are seeking permission to redevelop Reston’s two golf courses through a process where Fairfax County considers land use changes to its comprehensive plan. The county is currently considering dozens of nominations throughout the county for the Site-Specific Plan Amendment process, including the redevelopment of Reston National Golf Course and Hidden Creek Country Club.
