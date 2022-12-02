Read full article on original website
KRGV
LIST: Valley holiday events for the month of December
The holiday season is finally here, and if you are looking for some fun holiday activities for the family this December — Channel 5 News has you covered. Time: Monday, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Where: La Plaza Mall in McAllen. Caring Santa is an event for children with...
KRGV
Behind the McAllen Holiday Parade security operations
About 200,000 people enjoyed the McAllen Holiday Parade Saturday night. In the wake of recent mass shootings across the country, security is the priority for McAllen police Chief Victor Rodriguez. "Today, everything can happen," Rodriguez said. Thousands of people lined the streets Saturday night to enjoy the parade. "So we...
KRGV
Seven children adopted into forever homes in Cameron County
Three Cameron County families officially got a little bigger this week. Those three families adopted seven children between them. One of the families adopted a child that they were already fostering. "We knew that going into fostering that's exactly what we wanted to happen, we wanted this end result," father...
KRGV
McAllen Holiday Parade scheduled for Saturday
The largest holiday parade in South Texas is just a few days away. The McAllen Holiday Parade is scheduled for Saturday and is slated to start at 6:00 p.m. The city of McAllen's Deputy Director of Programs, Carina Jimenez, spoke to Channel 5 News about what to expect from this year's parade.
Community Christmas returns to Valley Baptist Medical
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville is set to bring back its Community Christmas event next week. The Community Christmas drive-through will take place Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville. The drive-through will include cookies, toys and Christmas music. After being […]
BPUB remains under stage 2 for water restrictions
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced that it will remain in stage two of the Drought Contingency Plan. Under stage two water restrictions, lawn watering by a sprinkler system is restricted to two days a week based on the last digit of the service address and from midnight through 7 a.m. […]
McAllen Holiday Parade brings in Christmas cheer after rainy start
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 2022 McAllen Holiday Parade had a rainy start Saturday night with celebrity hosts, illuminated floats, and McAllen’s musical folks. Despite the rain on McAllen’s parade, NBC 23 and CBS 4 crews had a blast covering the South Pole of Texas’ event. Even through the wet conditions, the crowd’s spirits could […]
What roads will close during Edinburg Night of Lights Parade?
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Preparations for the annual Night of Lights Parade in Edinburg will prompt road closures throughout the city. Edinburg and the Chamber of Commerce will host the parade at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. It will start at Richard Flores Stadium and travel northbound on South Closner Boulevard. Road closures are expected […]
Museum of South Texas History to host holiday fiesta
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Museum of South Texas History is ringing in the holiday season with Fiesta de Nochebuena. Fiesta de Nochebuena, a borderland-spirit holiday event, will feature regional traditions, performances and Cowboy Santa. Performances will include a museum exhibition of ‘Posada Por Tiempo’ including music from Edinburg CISD classical guitar, mariachi, orchestra and […]
McAllen expects economic growth after holiday parade
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Holiday Parade attracts thousands from the Rio Grande Valley and across Texas. For the city of McAllen, it is a yearly economic boost. A study conducted by the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley shows McAllen can expect more than $18 million of revenue due to this big one-day […]
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Judge Cortez wants to reduce poverty in Hidalgo County; colonia residents respond
ALAMO, Texas – Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez has set up the Prosperity Task Force to address poverty in his county. To get feedback from colonia residents, Cortez hosted a town hall meeting at a community center in Little Mexico, south Alamo. At the event, Cortez pointed out that, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, 25 percent of Hidalgo County residents live below the poverty line.
kurv.com
Proposals Sought From Private Companies To Manage Hidalgo County-Leased Willacy County Jail
Hidalgo County will be sending requests for proposals from private companies to operate the Willacy County Regional Detention Facility. The decision by Hidalgo County commissioners to do that comes about a month after Hidalgo and Willacy counties signed an agreement for Hidalgo County to lease the jail for the next 50 years.
KRGV
Mission Animal Shelter holding free adoption event
Those looking for a furry friend will have a chance to provide a forever home for a pet. The Mission Animal Shelter is holding “A Home for the Pawlidays,” a free adoption event on Saturday, Dec. 3 that starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. The...
borderreport.com
Brownsville native named chief patrol agent of Rio Grande Valley Sector
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There’s a new chief in town, but she is s no stranger to the Rio Grande Valley. Originally from Brownsville, Chief Gloria Chavez now leads The Rio Grande Valley Sector, which has nine stations, two checkpoints, air and marine operations, and an intelligence office.
KRGV
Valley family loses mobile home in fire
A single mother of four and her children are staying with a friend after a fire destroyed her home. The fire made Erica Diaz’s mobile home near the city of Edinburg unlivable, the Hidalgo County fire marshal said, adding that the fire was sparked by a candle. "The cause...
Report: 1 out of 5 workers in Harlingen employed in healthcare-related professions
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One out of every 5 people in Harlingen’s workforce are employed in a healthcare-related profession, according to data provided by the city this week. Five of Harlingen’s largest 10 employers and eight of its top 20 employers are healthcare companies. In total, 20.5% of Harlingen’s workforce is classified as healthcare and social […]
KRGV
Weslaco man arrested in connection with theft of Christmas decorations
A Weslaco man is behind bars in connection with the theft of several Christmas decorations, according to the Weslaco Police Department. Joel Pedraza was identified as the suspect who stole the decorations from the front yard of people’s houses throughout the city, police said. Among the stolen items were...
txmusic.com
Championship Season in Mariachi County
On a hot Monday in late August 2021, Marcos Zárate was starting his second week as the lead director of the mariachi program at Rio Grande City High School. In his practice room, 17 students in jeans and school T-shirts stood in a half-circle, playing songs from memory. Dozens of trophies lined one wall, and across another, someone had hung a cheery hand-painted banner spelling out the team’s name, “Mariachi Cascabel.” The pandemic had kept the young musicians home the past 18 months, and now, fresh out of lockdown, they were eager to play as a group again — to feel the adrenaline rush and transformation that came with being on a stage.
kurv.com
Trial Set For Harlingen Man In Corpus Christi Woman’s Murder
A Harlingen man will stand trial early next year for the shooting death of a Corpus Christi woman more than three years ago. A February trial date was set for 47-year-old Anthony Eliff after he pleaded not guilty to the murder of his girlfriend, 32-year-old Elyn Loera. Loera was killed...
Texas assault call leads officer to apartment with ‘possibly over 100’ beer cans, roaches
After officers responded to an assault call that led to a Texas man's arrest, they discovered what they described as unsanitary conditions at the family's home.
