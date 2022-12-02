ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS News

Walmart Deals for Days: This 4.9-star-rated Gourmia air fryer is $60 for Black Friday

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart has a 4.9-star-rated air fryer on sale during its Black Friday deals event, Deals for Days. The top-rated Gourmia...
Digital Trends

Cooler Master CK720 review: a mechanical keyboard enthusiast’s paradise

“For only $100, the Cooler Master CK720 is the best value for compact, customizable keyboards”. There are some who prefer keeping things simple when it comes to keyboards. They just prefer a no-frills, well-built keyboard that gets the job the done. Contents. Then, there are those who want maximum customizability...
Digital Trends

One of LG’s best 65-inch OLED TVs is $400 off at Best Buy

If you’re searching for a chance at a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, look no further than Best Buy’s $400 discount for the 65-inch LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV. This brings its price down to $1,700 from its original price of $2,100 — it’s still expensive, but if you’ve got the cash and you want one of the best OLED TV deals for your living room, don’t hesitate to make this purchase immediately as the offer may disappear at any moment.
TechRadar

Samsung HW-Q700B review: the best budget Dolby Atmos soundbar

The Samsung HW-Q700B is an aggressively-priced Dolby Atmos soundbar that’ll (literally) elevate your movie sound. It’s a particularly attractive proposition if you have a Samsung TV that’s compatible with Q-Symphony technology, but is a great value still if not, and comes highly recommended. Samsung HW-Q700B: one-minute review.
TechRadar

Cleer’s new Bluetooth speaker is almost half the price of JBL’s Flip 6 – and it has a mic

Cleer Audio has just released a brand new portable Bluetooth speaker it's calling Scene – and considering the price, it's about to cause one. Will it debut as one of the best Bluetooth speakers of 2022? Well, Cleer isn't backward about coming forward with it, telling us it sets a new standard in the category for crystal clear, hi-fi quality audio on the move – and we've even got one in front of us on launch day. Yes, Cleer wanted to cause a scene in our office.

