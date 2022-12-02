Read full article on original website
Related
Notre Dame Will Head to Gator Bowl for Showdown With South Carolina
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish had some ups and downs under first-year head coach Marcus Freeman, and they will be rewarded with a bowl game berth against the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Irish, who lost their first two games of the season before winning eight of their final 10 contests,...
247Sports
Notre Dame bowl projections: USC's loss to Utah alters Fighting Irish's outlook
It appeared Notre Dame was heading to the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida, entering Friday night's Pac-12 Championship Game considering Ohio State was expected to play in the Orange Bowl during the postseason. That changed with USC's 47-24 loss to Utah, which likely puts the Buckeyes in the playoff and now eliminates the ReliaQuest Bowl from taking an ACC team Sunday.
Patience Key for Rees in Notre Dame’s Pursuit of a 2023 QB
There sure have been plenty of twists and turns as it pertains to Fighting Irish quarterback recruiting in the 2023 class. Notre Dame extended offers to five-star quarterbacks Arch Manning, Malachi Nelson, Nicholaus Iamaleava, Jackson Arnold, Dante Moore and Christopher Vizzina. Of that group, the only real traction was with Arnold, Moore and Vizzina.
Report: 2 Bowls Are 'Battling' Over Notre Dame
Notre Dame finished the 2022 regular season strong, after a disastrous start to the Marcus Freeman era. The Fighting Irish are going to be rewarded with a nice bowl trip, but to where, specifically?. That is yet to be announced... According to college football insider Brett McMurphy, two bowls are...
Notre Dame Upsets No. 3 UConn Behind Balanced Scoring Attack
Notre Dame bounced back from a loss to Maryland with a convincing 74-60 win over No. 3 UConn
onefootdown.com
USC’s loss to Utah means Notre Dame Football’s bowl projection changes
The USC Trojans changed the course of Notre Dame’s football season — and bowl projection — for the second week in a row. In the PAC 12 Championship game, the Utah Utes absolutely wrecked Southern Cal with bully ball and pure determination for a 47-24 win. So...
irishsportsdaily.com
CB Commit Christian Gray Can't Wait To Get To Notre Dame For Good
Christian Gray has been to Notre Dame a number of times now. In fact, this last time he went, the 2023 Irish cornerback commit learned exactly how many. “I didn't expect to visit Notre Dame 11 times,” the St. Louis said following his most recent visit for the Irish’s home finale against Boston College.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: 2023 Scholarship Chart UPDATED
The transfer portal isn’t even officially open yet (that’s on December, 5) and things are already getting pretty wild all around college football — including the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Obviously the news concerning quarterback Drew Pyne and his decision to skip the bowl game and jump right into the portal is big stuff for Notre Dame fans — but the overall end result wasn’t some big surprise.
irishsportsdaily.com
Video | Notre Dame HC Mike Brey Post-Syracuse
Notre Dame basketball coach Mike Brey spoke following the 62-61 loss to Syracuse on Saturday afternoon. 0:00 - On the inability to drive to the lane against the Syracuse zone. 1:34 - On Nate Laszewski struggling against the zone. 2:16 - On if he can help his old guys more...
Watch: Marcus Freeman On Drew Pyne
Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman talked about his conversation with quarterback Drew Pyne, who made the decision to enter the transfer portal prior to the Gator Bowl announcement.
irishsportsdaily.com
Game Thread | Syracuse at Notre Dame
Syracuse (3-4) vs. Notre Dame (6-1) Where: Purcell Pavilion | South Bend, Ind. - Notre Dame topped the Orange 79-69 in the last meeting (Feb. 2022) - The Irish are 20-1 at home over the last two seasons. - Nate Laszewski’s ranks in the Top 10 of six different stat...
irishsportsdaily.com
Ugly Saturday in South Bend, Syracuse 62-61 Winners
Notre Dame (6-2) has had some ugly games over the last five years. Saturday was far from the worst, but Syracuse (4-4) came into Purcell Pavilion and left with a grind it out 62-61 win over Mike Brey’s Fighting Irish. The Syracuse 2-3 zone always keeps opposing coaches up...
Top-25 team’s starting quarterback enters transfer portal
It’s not often that you see a starting quarterback of a top-25 team choose to enter the transfer portal after their first season as a starter, but that’s exactly what’s happening with Notre Dame Fighting Irish starting quarterback Drew Pyne. Though Drew Pyne did not begin the season as Notre Dame’s starter, he took over Read more... The post Top-25 team’s starting quarterback enters transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WNDU
Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne to enter transfer portal
The bill reauthorizes the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting (MIECHV) program for five years and increases the annual funding level to $800 million in 2027. It’s taking place on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Ironworks Avenue near Beutter Park. Toys for Tots Drive taking...
hometownnewsnow.com
Slicers Defeat the Pilgrims in Plymouth
(Plymouth, IN) - Slicer coach Jordan Heckard felt that tempo was key in Friday night’s game at Plymouth. The Pilgrims came into Friday’s game with a 2-0 record winning by scores of 46 - 37 and 47 - 29. They play a very deliberate offense and suffocating defense.
wvpe.org
Brother of Elkhart mayor found dead in car submerged in water in Michigan
Tony has become WVPEs program director, after working as operations manager since 2014. He also produces Michiana Chronicles and works on other special programming and digital projects. He joined the station as All Things Considered host in 1997, hosted Morning Edition in 2000 and 2001, then returned to the ATC host chair from 2007 to 2016. One of his Morning Edition newscasts earned WVPE a Best Radio Newscast Award from the Associated Press in 2002. An Iowa native, Tony got his start in radio as a student at Eastern Mennonite University (EMU), Harrisonburg, Va., and managed the radio station there for three years after graduating. He also worked in commercial and Christian radio prior to his time at WVPE. Tony lives in Goshen.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Badin rector leaves, second departure announced this week
Azucena “Ceni” De La Torre, the former rector of Badin Hall, left her position late this week, according to an email sent to Badin residents Friday afternoon. De La Torre’s departure is the second to be announced in three days, following Walsh Hall’s former rector Kate Palko on Wednesday. De La Torre previously worked with campus ministry at DePaul University.
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)
When you marry a lifelong Notre Dame fan, it's only a matter of time until you find yourself in South Bend. The city of just over 103,000 residents is largely defined by the University of Notre Dame...and its football team.
Silver Alert declared for missing northwest Indiana woman
HOBART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing from northwest Indiana. Police are investigating the disappearance of 73-year-old Eva Juran. She's missing from Hobart, Indiana, which is 148 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 12 p.m.
WNDU
Iconic ‘Holiday Train’ to pass through Goshen early Friday morning
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An annual tradition is returning to Goshen, if only for a moment!. According to the City of Goshen’s Facebook page, the iconic Holiday Train will pass through Goshen early Friday morning, sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m.! It is worth noting that the train will not stop!
Comments / 0