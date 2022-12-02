Are Tom Holland and Zendaya Engaged? Her Mom Seemingly Weighs In on *Those* Rumors

Cue the wedding bells? Tom Holland and Zendaya have sparked some major engagement rumors amid their low-key relationship! But is the couple really ready to tie the knot?

Keep reading for more details on where the Spider-Man: Homecoming stars' relationship stands now.

Are Tom Holland and Zendaya Engaged?

Rumors started swirling that the former costars were "reportedly engaged" after a November 29 tweet went viral.

While neither Tom nor Zendaya has spoken publicly about the rumors, the Euphoria star's mom seemingly shut down any engagement speculation with a rather telling Instagram Stories post.

“ Clickbait typically refers to the practice of writing sensationalized or misleading headlines in order to attract clicks on a piece of content," Claire Stoermer screenshotted and shared in the days after the original Twitter post went viral. "It often relies on exaggerating claims or leaving out key information in order to encourage traffic. The term is generally used in a dismissive sense.”

Are Tom Holland and Zendaya Still Together?

Engagement rumors aside, it seems the duo are still going strong ! In fact, they're on a “serious and permanent" track.

“They’re both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together,” a source told Us Weekly , per an article published on November 23.

The Uncharted actor and HBO star first sparked romance rumors in 2017, but adamantly denied they were anything more than friends. However, in July 2021, their relationship was confirmed when Tom and Zendaya were spotted kissing in a car while in Los Angeles.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” Tom told GQ in November 2021 about those now-infamous photos. “I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy.”

Zendaya referred to the whole moment as "quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive" during the same interview.

“The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody , some moments or things, you wish were your own," the Disney Channel alum continued. "I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.”