ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Life and Style Weekly

Are Tom Holland and Zendaya Engaged? Her Mom Seemingly Weighs In on *Those* Rumors

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago

Cue the wedding bells? Tom Holland and Zendaya have sparked some major engagement rumors amid their low-key relationship! But is the couple really ready to tie the knot?

Keep reading for more details on where the Spider-Man: Homecoming stars' relationship stands now.

Attached at the Web! See Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Relationship Timeline

Are Tom Holland and Zendaya Engaged?

Rumors started swirling that the former costars were "reportedly engaged" after a November 29 tweet went viral.

While neither Tom nor Zendaya has spoken publicly about the rumors, the Euphoria star's mom seemingly shut down any engagement speculation with a rather telling Instagram Stories post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JCAGh_0jVAQDUw00

Clickbait typically refers to the practice of writing sensationalized or misleading headlines in order to attract clicks on a piece of content," Claire Stoermer screenshotted and shared in the days after the original Twitter post went viral. "It often relies on exaggerating claims or leaving out key information in order to encourage traffic. The term is generally used in a dismissive sense.”

Are Tom Holland and Zendaya Still Together?

Engagement rumors aside, it seems the duo are still going strong ! In fact, they're on a “serious and permanent" track.

“They’re both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together,” a source told Us Weekly , per an article published on November 23.

Inside Zendaya's Low-Key Dating Life: Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi, More

The Uncharted actor and HBO star first sparked romance rumors in 2017, but adamantly denied they were anything more than friends. However, in July 2021, their relationship was confirmed when Tom and Zendaya were spotted kissing in a car while in Los Angeles.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” Tom told GQ in November 2021 about those now-infamous photos. “I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy.”

Zendaya referred to the whole moment as "quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive" during the same interview.

“The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody , some moments or things, you wish were your own," the Disney Channel alum continued. "I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Is Reportedly ‘Really Into’ Ines de Ramon: They’ve Been Dating For ‘A Few Months’

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon first raised romance rumors after attending a Bono solo concert together (see pics here) on Nov. 15, but these two may have been an item longer than anyone thought. Brad, 58, and Ines “have been dating for a few months,” reports PEOPLE, whose source says that “Brad is really into” de Ramon, the ex-wife of Vampire Diaries and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Paul Wesley. PEOPLE also reports that the two “met through a mutual friend,” while one of the publication’s sources claims that “it’s not an exclusive relationship.”
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
People

Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Son Max Laying on Husband Ben Affleck: '#Family'

Lopez uploaded a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's blended family seems to be getting along quite well! Lopez, 53, shared a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max, 14, lying on Ben Affleck's shoulders during what appears to be a car ride. "This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁," Lopez wrote, with a few hashtags, including "#ThisIsMeNow" and "#Family." ...
HollywoodLife

Zendaya’s Mom Seemingly Responds To Tom Holland Engagement Speculation: Watch

Claire Stoermer isn’t having any rumors about her daughter Zendaya, 26, being engaged to Tom Holland, also 26. On Wednesday, November 30, the former teacher took to Instagram stories to share a pointed dictionary definition for her 121K followers. In the short video clip, which you can SEE HERE, Claire, 58, shared the following: “Clickbait typically refers to the practice of writing sensationalized or misleading headlines in order to attract clicks on a piece of content. It often relies on exaggerating claims or leaving out key information in order to encourage traffic. The term is generally used in a dismissive sense.”
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
GoldDerby

Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
POPSUGAR

John Stamos Tells Dax Shepard He Declined a Date With Kristen Bell Because He's "Too Old"

John Stamos may be to thank for one of the most treasured celebrity couples. The actor and "Full House" star recently appeared on a Nov. 14 episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, during which he revealed that he was once nearly set up with Kristen Bell, who is now of course married to Shepard. Upon meeting Bell, however, Stamos felt their nearly 17-year age difference was too great. "I just was so lofty and thought, 'I'm old,'" he said.
HollywoodLife

Camila Cabello & BF Austin Kevitch Link Arms As They Goof Around For Paparazzi On Rare Public Date Night

You know the relationship is going well when you’ve found someone that you can be goofy with. Camila Cabello and her boyfriend Austin Kevitch both looked like they were having a blast as they left after dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Thursday, November 17. The pair looked like they were sharing a laugh as they laughed as they left the restaurant and headed to their car.
HollywoodLife

Gabby Windey Reveals She Would Go On A Date With Vinny Guadagnino After Flirty Comments & Erich Schwer Split

Will they or won’t they? If it’s up to Gabby Windey, she might be going out on a date with Vinny Guadagnino very soon. After the DWTS finale on November 21, Gabby was asked point-blank if she would go out with Vinny if he asked. “Oh my god. Oh, wow, you guys get right to it. Yeah, I would at this point. I could use a pick-me-up,” Gabby told reporters, including HollywoodLife.
People

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Spend Thanksgiving Together: She Is 'Very Happy' (Sources)

A source tells PEOPLE that Irina Shayk "spends most of her time at Bradley's" Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper spent Thanksgiving by each other's side. A source tells PEOPLE that Cooper, 47, and Shayk, 36, were together with their daughter, 5-year-old Lea De Seine, over the holiday. A separate source close to Shayk tells PEOPLE that the model is "very happy with" her ex as the two continue to be seen spending more time together. "She never enjoyed being single," the source says. "She always hoped they could find a...
E! News

Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal

Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

46K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy