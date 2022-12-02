ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

K2 Radio

Cowgirls Stifle New Mexico Highlands in 80-24 Win

LARAMIE -- All 12 Cowgirls that played scored Monday night as the Wyoming Cowgirls cruised to a 80-24 victory over New Mexico Highlands. The win gives UW a season-high three consecutive wins. The 56-point margin of victory is the ninth best in program history. Wyoming (5-3) shot a season-high 53.3-percent...
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

Pokes Look to Halt 4-Game Skid Tonight Against Texas A&M Commerce

LARAMIE -- The Pokes continue their homestand on Tuesday hosting Texas A&M Commerce at 7 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium. It is the second contest of a three-game homestand and marks the third meeting against a team from the Southland Conference. To secure your seat in the Arena-Auditorium, purchase your tickets...
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

Roaring Repeater Podcast: Happy Transfer Portal Season

LARAMIE -- Oluwaseyi Omotosho, Cam Stone and Joshua Cobbs all hit the dusty trail Monday when the NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened for business. There, this Texas trio joined fellow Lone Star State native, Titus Swen, who was dismissed from the team last week after "violating team rules." Are those...
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

Pokes drop fourth straight, fall to GCU, 66-58

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboy offense struggled late in the second half in a 66-58 loss to Grand Canyon on Saturday afternoon in the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. A run by Grand Canyon in the final seven minutes was too much for the shorthanded Cowboys playing without Brandan Wenzel and Noah Reynolds to overcome.
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

Trio of Wyoming Starters Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

LARAMIE -- Three Wyoming football players -- all starters -- announced their intentions to leave the program Monday on the official opening day of the NCAA Transfer Portal. Texas natives Cam Stone, Oluwaseyi Omotosho and Joshua Cobbs all took to social media to publicize their respective decisions to transfer. Starting running back Titus Swen, also from the Lone Star State, was dismissed from the team a week ago for a "violation of team rules." The junior is also in the portal.
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

BREAKING: Wyoming will face Ohio in Arizona Bowl

LARAMIE -- For the fifth time in the Craig Bohl era, Wyoming is heading to the postseason. For the second time in four seasons, the Cowboys will travel to the desert where they will take on the Ohio Bobcats in the Arizona Bowl. The game will take place Dec. 30 in Tucson and kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time.
LARAMIE, WY
K2 Radio

Giddy Up: Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Tickets on Sale Now!

It may only be December (December?!), but plenty of us are already thinking about our July plans here in Cheyenne. Cheyenne Frontier Days will be here in the blink of an eye - and the good news is you can buy your rodeo tickets now to avoid the craziness of summer! Plus, they make pretty great stocking stuffers for the rodeo fan in your family.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce announces winner of Women’s Leadership Award

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce has announced the winner of the 2022 Women’s Leadership Award, Dr. Danielle Ryan. Dr. Ryan teaches at Laramie County Community College and has a longstanding reputation for unwavering community support and business success. She exemplifies the true meaning of the Women’s Leadership award.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/18/22–12/1/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Cheyenne Police Deploy SWAT Team, Arrest 3 Wanted People

Three wanted Cheyenne residents were arrested Wednesday following a warrant service at a home in northeast Cheyenne, police say. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the SWAT team was deployed to a home near the 4000 block of Cobblestone Court around 9 p.m. after it was determined that 30-year-old Damontri McCormick, a man with a history of violence who was being sought on four warrants, was at the home.
CHEYENNE, WY
