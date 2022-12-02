Read full article on original website
Cowgirls Stifle New Mexico Highlands in 80-24 Win
LARAMIE -- All 12 Cowgirls that played scored Monday night as the Wyoming Cowgirls cruised to a 80-24 victory over New Mexico Highlands. The win gives UW a season-high three consecutive wins. The 56-point margin of victory is the ninth best in program history. Wyoming (5-3) shot a season-high 53.3-percent...
Pokes Look to Halt 4-Game Skid Tonight Against Texas A&M Commerce
LARAMIE -- The Pokes continue their homestand on Tuesday hosting Texas A&M Commerce at 7 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium. It is the second contest of a three-game homestand and marks the third meeting against a team from the Southland Conference. To secure your seat in the Arena-Auditorium, purchase your tickets...
Roaring Repeater Podcast: Happy Transfer Portal Season
LARAMIE -- Oluwaseyi Omotosho, Cam Stone and Joshua Cobbs all hit the dusty trail Monday when the NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened for business. There, this Texas trio joined fellow Lone Star State native, Titus Swen, who was dismissed from the team last week after "violating team rules." Are those...
Pokes drop fourth straight, fall to GCU, 66-58
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboy offense struggled late in the second half in a 66-58 loss to Grand Canyon on Saturday afternoon in the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. A run by Grand Canyon in the final seven minutes was too much for the shorthanded Cowboys playing without Brandan Wenzel and Noah Reynolds to overcome.
Wyoming's No. 1 prospect Luke Talich takes in-state official visit
Cody (Wyo.) athlete Luke Talich took his in-state official visit to Wyoming. After visiting Oregon State last weekend, Talich took the visit to the home-state Cowboys. And he raved about the visit. "My official visit to Wyoming was amazing," said Talich. "I got to spend some more time with my...
Trio of Wyoming Starters Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
LARAMIE -- Three Wyoming football players -- all starters -- announced their intentions to leave the program Monday on the official opening day of the NCAA Transfer Portal. Texas natives Cam Stone, Oluwaseyi Omotosho and Joshua Cobbs all took to social media to publicize their respective decisions to transfer. Starting running back Titus Swen, also from the Lone Star State, was dismissed from the team a week ago for a "violation of team rules." The junior is also in the portal.
BREAKING: Wyoming will face Ohio in Arizona Bowl
LARAMIE -- For the fifth time in the Craig Bohl era, Wyoming is heading to the postseason. For the second time in four seasons, the Cowboys will travel to the desert where they will take on the Ohio Bobcats in the Arizona Bowl. The game will take place Dec. 30 in Tucson and kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time.
Homemade ‘Smith And Methson’ Firearm Unlikely To Catch On With Wyoming Crooks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The likelihood is vanishingly small that any Wyoming crime victim would find themselves staring down the twin barrels of a “Smith & Methson,” says a Wyoming a gunsmith and former law enforcement officer. “It looks like it’s probably a...
University of Wyoming Student Targeted by Church Elder in Student Union
A University of Wyoming student has been targeted by Laramie Faith Community Church elder Todd Schmidt, who put up a sign in the UW Student Union that stated: "God created male and female and [blank] is a male." The subject of the sign asked that their name not be revealed...
Giddy Up: Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Tickets on Sale Now!
It may only be December (December?!), but plenty of us are already thinking about our July plans here in Cheyenne. Cheyenne Frontier Days will be here in the blink of an eye - and the good news is you can buy your rodeo tickets now to avoid the craziness of summer! Plus, they make pretty great stocking stuffers for the rodeo fan in your family.
Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce announces winner of Women’s Leadership Award
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce has announced the winner of the 2022 Women’s Leadership Award, Dr. Danielle Ryan. Dr. Ryan teaches at Laramie County Community College and has a longstanding reputation for unwavering community support and business success. She exemplifies the true meaning of the Women’s Leadership award.
Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/18/22–12/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Cheyenne Police Deploy SWAT Team, Arrest 3 Wanted People
Three wanted Cheyenne residents were arrested Wednesday following a warrant service at a home in northeast Cheyenne, police say. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the SWAT team was deployed to a home near the 4000 block of Cobblestone Court around 9 p.m. after it was determined that 30-year-old Damontri McCormick, a man with a history of violence who was being sought on four warrants, was at the home.
