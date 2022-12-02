Read full article on original website
Three States Banned Slavery on Tuesday. One Voted to Keep It
Nearly 160 years after the Emancipation Proclamation, the order that freed slaves in states rebelling against the Union during the Civil War, Louisiana voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have abolished the use of involuntary labor as a form of punishment. Similar amendments were proposed in four other states, passing in Alabama, Tennessee, and Vermont, and with results still too close to call in Oregon. The ballot measures address a caveat in the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which abolished slavery and involuntary servitude “except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.” The...
12 Kids Have Disappeared In Louisiana Since August 1st, 2022
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is not a police organization. They're not actually law enforcement in any way. They're a private 501(c)(3) charity organization that helps to find children that have been reported missing. Sadly, its something needed in our society. With so much on the plate...
This Is The Weirdest Home In Louisiana
Cheapism found the most bizarre home in each state, including this unique dwelling in Louisiana.
Ten Year Olds Were Workers in Mississippi
The Library of Congress has a digital album with pictorial evidence children worked. Below is a summary description of the photo collage. (source) Photographs show children involved in seafood, fruit, and vegetable packing. They [shown] both at work and posed outside work sites in Buffalo, New York; Seaford, Delaware; Maine; Indiana; Maryland; South Carolina; Louisiana; Alabama; Mississippi; and Florida. A few images document children's work-related injuries. As well as schools (poorly) attended by child laborers. Also included are a few record photographs of maps and documents, including records made by a New York State factory investigating commission. Album also includes images of Mississippi cotton mill workers (Hine nos. 1967, 2011, 2020A, 2023A, 2024A, 2025A, 2029, 2030-31).
This Is The Weirdest Home In Tennessee
Cheapism found the most bizarre home in each state, including this unique dwelling in Tennessee.
Texas Has One of Worst Cities to Visit in Nation
Personal finance site mindyourdollars.com researched various factors, including crime rates, to compile a list of the 40 worst cities in the United States to visit. While the list isn't in any particular order, there's a Texas city that shows up on the list first, and it's on some other lists as well. Insurance company HiRoad ranks Houston 10th on the list of the worst cities in the United States to be stuck in traffic. The traffic is pretty notorious throughout the state, but according to the Houston Chronicle, out of the five largest cities in Texas, Houston had the most traffic deaths in 2021.
Woman takes home more than $200,000 with jackpot win at Mississippi casino
A New York woman was not going to be outdone by Texas furniture tycoon Mattress Mack, who traveled to the Beau Rivage casino on the Mississippi Gulf Coast to place a $500,000 bet. One day after Mack’s spotlight-grabbing bet, Lynda (no last name provided) walked out of the same casino...
themorninghustle.com
Black Driver Who Louisiana Cop Shot ‘In The Head’ Is Brother Of Top State Police Leader
An investigation has begun in central Louisiana after a local police officer shot and killed a Black male driver who was allegedly unarmed for reasons that were not immediately disclosed. Video footage recorded at the scene includes one account that claimed the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s deputy behind the shooting in the city of Alexandria shot the driver “in the head.”
Why Is the Mississippi River Drying Up?
"This drought affects all sectors of society," Mississippi River expert Alexander Loucopoulos told Newsweek.
a-z-animals.com
Cottonmouths in Tennessee: Where They Live and How Often They Bite
Cottonmouths in Tennessee: Where They Live and How Often They Bite. is a stunning state in the southeastern region of the US. It is completely landlocked and is bordered by eight other states. Tennessee has many different habitats – including mountains, rivers, swamps, plateaus, and plains. Although there are many different animals in the state, snakes are particularly common. There are 32 species of snakes in the state, of which four are venomous – including the well-known cottonmouths. But where do they live, and just how dangerous are they? Join us as we discover the cottonmouths in Tennessee!
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
straightarrownews.com
Sarah Huckabee Sanders could phase out state income tax as Arkansas governor
Sarah Huckabee Sanders will follow in her father, Mike Huckabee’s, footsteps by taking office as the next governor of Arkansas. Sanders is the first woman to hold the position. President Trump endorsed the former White House press secretary on the campaign trail. Her vision for Arkansas involves phasing out...
Customers warning after Mississippi baker fails to deliver
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WREG) — Dorothy Johnson and her husband danced their way into their sixth year of marriage with a memorable anniversary party in their backyard. However, there’s one part Johnson wishes she could forget. “I had a cake lady supposed to be bringing my cake. Her name was Tam,” Johnson said. “She never […]
Federal government to protect rare prairie bird found in Oklahoma, Kansas
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The U.S. government says it will protect two populations of a rare prairie bird that’s found in parts of the Midwest, including one of the country’s most prolific oil and gas fields. The lesser prairie chicken’s range covers a portion of the oil-rich Permian...
iheart.com
At Least 2 People Dead As Tornadoes Rip Through Southern States
At least two people died after severe storms and tornadoes ripped through the South, damaging buildings and homes in at least three states. According to CNN, a tornado that hit Wednesday (November 30) morning near Alabama’s capital killed two people and injured at least one other. “Thanks to the...
NOLA.com
Low Mississippi River resurfaces a twice-sunken ship — and a Louisiana town's boondoggle
Down a gravel road partially overgrown with grass, obscured by a line of trees and across from a sandy bank, another ship wreck has emerged from the low waters of the Mississippi River this fall. Unlike the Brookhill ferry that sank in 1915 in Baton Rouge or the previously unknown...
eastcoasttraveller.com
What is the State Bird of Mississippi?
The State Bird Of Mississippi Is The Northern Mockingbird. The state bird of Mississippi is the northern mockingbird. This medium-sized bird became the state bird in 1944. Its social history in the United States was highlighted in Harper Lee's novel "To Kill a Mockingbird." It also has a beautiful song and a variety of sounds. These birds are often found in Mississippi and can be spotted throughout the year.
A 'particularly dangerous situation' tornado watch in effect for parts of 3 southern states
Numerous tornadoes -- including a few intense ones -- are possible Tuesday evening for parts of Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi as severe storms rake the area, a situation that moved forecasters to issue a special tornado watch alerting residents to an unusual level of risk.
Loyola Maroon
Former inmate raises awareness for those affected by Louisiana’s Non-Unanimous Convictions
Landon Marshall was serving a life sentence until 2020, when the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled non-unanimous juries are unconstitutional. He spent 28 years in the Louisiana State Penitentiary. The court recently ruled that the ban is not retroactive, meaning people like Marshall will never get a retrial and a chance...
