Saints rule out 4 players on final injury report vs. Buccaneers
The New Orleans Saints ruled out four players on the final injury report ahead of Week 13’s game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers: safety J.T. Gray (hamstring), tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle), defensive end Payton Turner (ankle), and safety P.J. Williams (knee) are all going to be unavailable. And...
3 Vikings Players to Watch vs. Jets
The Minnesota Vikings are well-rested following the primetime victory over the New England Patriots. After the extended break following their Thursday Night matchup, the Vikings welcome another team traveling from the east to U.S. Bank Stadium. The New York Jets have been a surprise package this season in the super...
Marcus Mariota, Atlanta Falcons lose critical game to the Pittsburgh Steelers
Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons could only watch as the Pittsburgh Steelers beat them at their own game. The Falcons’ defense couldn’t stop the Steelers’ run game and ball-control offense, leading to a demoralizing 19-16 loss on Sunday. “When you’re playing a team like this, they’re...
Nick Bosa is Staking Claim for Defensive Player of the Year Award
After tallying three sacks against the Dolphins, Nick Bosa is definitely in the lead for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.
NFL Odds: Titans vs. Eagles prediction, odds and pick – 12/4/2022
The Tennessee Titans (7-4) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 pm ET. Below we continue our NFL odds series with a Titans-Eagles prediction and pick. Tennessee comes into Sunday’s matchup fresh off a loss to Cincinnati yet still holds a three-game lead in the...
Pete Werner, Marshon Lattimore limited again on updated Saints injury report vs. Bucs
There was some positive injury news on Friday’s New Orleans Saints injury report, with three players upgraded to full participation after being limited on Thursday: center Josh Andrews (ankle), running back Mark Ingram II (foot), and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest). But there were still four limited participants (including linebacker Pete Werner and cornerback Marshon Lattimore) as well as eight others held out of action while on the mend or dealing with illnesses.
Tennessee Titans score vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live updates for A.J. Brown reunion game
The Tennessee Titans face off against one of their most notable cast-off stars in a battle between two playoff contenders. The Titans (7-4) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday (noon, Fox). Though the matchup pits two division leaders against one another, the main story on Titans' fans minds will be the battle against Eagles receiver A.J. Brown, who the Titans traded to Philadelphia in April after they were unable to come to...
Jerry Jones ahead of Odell Beckham Jr.'s visit with Cowboys: 'I want it to work'
Ahead of Odell Beckham Jr.'s scheduled meeting with the Cowboys this week, owner Jerry Jones said Sunday night, "I'm going to be trying to make it work."
To beat the Buccaneers, the Saints have to be good in one obvious area
The New Orleans Saints are still in the hunt for the NFC South crown. At 4-8 that may seem outlandish. But in a division whose leader sits at 5-6, the door to the Saints sneaking into the playoffs is still wide open. That’s why Monday may be the biggest game of the year — New Orleans has an opportunity to knock off the division leader.
Tampa Bay's Leonard Fournette (hip) fully practices on Friday
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) was a full participant in Friday's practice. After consecutive full sessions on Thursday and Friday, Fournette's Week 13 availability is trending in the right direction. In a matchup versus a New Orleans Saints' defense allowing 18.6 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Fournette to score 7.3 FanDuel points.
Bucs injury report: Tristan Wirfs out, 3 doubtful, 6 questionable vs. Saints
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their final injury report for Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints, and it’s full of big names. All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs is the only Bucs player officially ruled out for this week, which comes as no surprise, but three others are doubtful, and six are listed as questionable.
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread released
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions improved to 5-7 on the season as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14. Next Sunday, the Lions will have their work cut out for them as they will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The Vikings will be looking to clinch the NFC North division, while the Lions will be hoping to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture. The opening point spread has been released for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, and the Vikings are a small favorite.
Russell Gage (hamstring) questionable for Tampa Bay's Week 13 matchup against Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring) is questionable to play in Week 13's contest against the New Orleans Saints. Gage is trending towards the positive side of questionable after he followed two limited sessions with a full practice on Saturday. In a matchup versus a Saints' team ranked 22nd (28.1) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts, expect Julio Jones to see more targets if Gage is inactive.
Bucs QB Tom Brady with six games left in the season: 'Hopefully our best is ahead of us'
The Buccaneers' 2022 season hasn't been smooth sailing compared to 2021, when the team finished with a 13-4 record and clinched their first division title since 2005. Tampa Bay currently sits atop the NFC South heading into Monday night's home matchup against the New Orleans Saints with a 5-6 record. With the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) creeping behind the Bucs, the divisional tilt is huge for Tom Brady's squad as they prepare for the stretch run.
Cowboys, already thin at CB, fear Anthony Brown has torn Achilles
The Cowboys, already short on cornerbacks, lost another one Sunday when Anthony Brown went down with what is feared to be a torn left Achilles.
