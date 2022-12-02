The functions of cells are dictated by the genes that are active or expressed in those cells, and many things can influence gene expression. Active genes are transcribed into RNA, and gene transcription can be impacted by a variety of factors, including molecules called transcription factors. Cells can also develop a kind of memory of the transcriptional response to some event, and that memory can affect how the gene is transcribed in the future. New research has sought to explore how transcriptional memory might be affecting aging, even over lengthy biological time periods.

