reviewofoptometry.com
CRT Variability Helps Determine Risk of Blindness
First-year variability in CRT was predictive of long-term visual outcomes in patients with nAMD, and 20% of the variability could be used to classify patients by high and low variability. Photo: Zeiss. Click image to enlarge. Due to the progressive nature of legal blindness, early evaluation and timely prediction are...
Mega-study: Omega-3s, folic acid, CoQ10 benefit heart, but beware of beta carotene
Instead of singling out vitamins and minerals that may help heart health, researchers hope their comprehensive review of many studies will pave the way for clinical trials to identify the best mix of micronutrients.
scitechdaily.com
New Insight Into Brain Function – Researchers Have Identified a Long-Sought Gene-Encoded Protein
Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University have discovered a key molecule that contributes to understanding and treating neurological diseases like epilepsy and autism. Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University have discovered a long-sought gene-encoded protein that allows the brain to communicate a number of signals across synapses, or gaps between neurons.
cohaitungchi.com
The Many Benefits of IV Infusion Therapy
Should you’re like most, you’ve in all probability taken a multivitamin or complement each day for so long as you possibly can keep in mind. However what chances are you'll not know is that your physique solely absorbs about half of the vitamins your complement accommodates. Roughly 92%...
aao.org
Some nutritional supplements appear to have benefit in treating hair loss
Review of: Evaluation of the safety and effectiveness of nutritional supplements for treating hair loss: A systematic review. Drake L, Reyes-Hadsall S, Martinez J, et al. JAMA Dermatology, in press 2022. Nutritional supplements have been discussed as having potential for helping people with hair loss. Study design. Although nutritional supplements...
reviewofoptometry.com
Corneas of Type 2 Diabetes Patients More Vulnerable to UVA Light
Corneal endothelial cells in patients with type 2 diabetes may suffer from more severe oxidative damage from UVA light. Photo: Francis W. Price Jr., MD. Click image to enlarge. Type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) can compromise the health, sensitivity and proper function of the cornea. Recently, researchers found that the...
scitechdaily.com
Researchers Map Hidden Connections Between Common Diseases
A new study led by University College London (UCL) researchers has identified patterns in how common health conditions occur together in the same individuals, using data from four million patients in England. With advancing age, millions of people live with multiple conditions — sometimes referred to as multimorbidity. Furthermore, the...
cohaitungchi.com
Vitamins For Nail Growth | Ultimate Guide
Are you interested in learning about the best vitamins for nail growth? Experts say that our nails are a reflection of our health. If they are strong and healthy, then that is a good sign. However, if they are brittle and break easily, it might indicate poor health. Nails are...
KevinMD.com
The unstoppable momentum of a medical “fact” with no source
When I started my company in 2009, personal experience was a driving force in identifying the problem I wanted to help solve. As a neurosurgeon, I often treated patients who were neurologically devastated by acute bleeding in the brain after years’ worth of poorly controlled high blood pressure. In many cases, when I asked the family why the patient quit taking their hypertension medication, they described the patient as “not a pill person.” Too often, I filled out their death certificates.
labroots.com
Aging Processes may be Altered by Early-Life Experiences
The functions of cells are dictated by the genes that are active or expressed in those cells, and many things can influence gene expression. Active genes are transcribed into RNA, and gene transcription can be impacted by a variety of factors, including molecules called transcription factors. Cells can also develop a kind of memory of the transcriptional response to some event, and that memory can affect how the gene is transcribed in the future. New research has sought to explore how transcriptional memory might be affecting aging, even over lengthy biological time periods.
denver7.com
The science behind the growing trend of red light therapy
Red light therapy has been rising in popularity, but with a lot of posts about it on social media, it's hard to know if what's being promised is backed by science. Physician and board-certified anesthesiologist Dr. Azza Halim, who works at the Sanctuary Medical Center, says red light therapy isn't new.
