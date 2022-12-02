ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanton County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
westernkansasnews.com

Lady Buffs stopped late en route to 2nd place finish at Coronado Cougar Tip-off Gauntlet

Colorado Springs, CO (WesternKansasNews.com) – On Saturday morning the Lady Buffs woke up with an opportunity to do something they didn’t do all season long last year. It was a chance to win 3 straight games and match their win total from last season. One obstacle stood in Garden City’s way and that was Palmer Ridge (CO). The Lady Bears also opened up the Coronado Tip-Off Gauntlet with a 2-0 record, beating both Fairview (CO) and host school Coronado just like Garden City did the two days prior.
GARDEN CITY, KS
westernkansasnews.com

Garden City Coaches Show | Boys and Girls Basketball Weekend Recap

Garden City, KS (WesternKansasasNews.com) – The Garden City Coaches show was live from Mama’s Bar and Grill. On this edition, Garden City boys and girls basketball joined the show. First up it was the boys with head coach Jeff Williamson and senior guard Jace Steinmetz. We talked with...
GARDEN CITY, KS
westernkansasnews.com

Garden City Dominates Weekend in Coronado to win Cougar Tip-off Gauntlet

Colorado Springs, CO (WesternKansasNews.Com) – After two days of blitzing teams out of the gym and picking up two wins Garden City Head Coach Jeff Williamson thought there might be a different defensive wrinkle by the next team the Buffs played. Palmer Ridge (1-2) came out and showed a tough zone against Garden City (3-0). “We figured most teams would see the way we played and know that they wouldn’t be able to keep up in man to man, it was great to see how our guys responded to that different look on defense.”
GARDEN CITY, KS
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County election commissioner resigns

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Secretary of State of Scott Schwab on Friday announced the resignation of Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo. Schwab appointed Caudillo to the position last year. “Angela faithfully served Sedgwick County and the state, and we are grateful for her knowledge and skill in administering...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

From the Sunflower State to the Sunshine State, Kansans excited for paid trip

TAMPA, Kan. (KWCH) - Residents from Tampa, Kansas are getting a surprise vacation to Tampa, Florida. After researching the small town of Tampa, Kansas, an organization, “Visit Tampa Bay,” partnered with Southwest Airlines to fly nearly 100 Kansas residents to Florida. The organization is also partnering with multiple businesses in Tampa Bay to provide free activities and visits to popular attractions.
TAMPA, KS
Kansas Reflector

‘Troubling and authoritarian’: Kansas ACLU issues warning ahead of St. Marys library vote

TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas has advised St. Marys city commissioners to renew the imperiled lease of their local public library, saying the officials are violating the Constitution in a “dangerous exercise of power.” The Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library’s lease is under threat after the library refused to accept a renewal […] The post ‘Troubling and authoritarian’: Kansas ACLU issues warning ahead of St. Marys library vote appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
SAINT MARYS, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy