Lady Buffs stopped late en route to 2nd place finish at Coronado Cougar Tip-off Gauntlet
Colorado Springs, CO (WesternKansasNews.com) – On Saturday morning the Lady Buffs woke up with an opportunity to do something they didn’t do all season long last year. It was a chance to win 3 straight games and match their win total from last season. One obstacle stood in Garden City’s way and that was Palmer Ridge (CO). The Lady Bears also opened up the Coronado Tip-Off Gauntlet with a 2-0 record, beating both Fairview (CO) and host school Coronado just like Garden City did the two days prior.
Garden City Coaches Show | Boys and Girls Basketball Weekend Recap
Garden City, KS (WesternKansasasNews.com) – The Garden City Coaches show was live from Mama’s Bar and Grill. On this edition, Garden City boys and girls basketball joined the show. First up it was the boys with head coach Jeff Williamson and senior guard Jace Steinmetz. We talked with...
Infant Hospitalized, Mother Arrested, Authorities Search For Father In Case
An infant who had been reported as "unresponsive" has been released from the hospital in Garden City. Authorities arrested the child's mother, Johanna Martinez, 21, and are now looking for the child's father, Carlos Rascon, 20. Deputies from Finney County Sheriff's Department and EMS in Garden City responded at 2:57...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Kansas
A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Kansas this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Kansas location in Overland Park.
Garden City Dominates Weekend in Coronado to win Cougar Tip-off Gauntlet
Colorado Springs, CO (WesternKansasNews.Com) – After two days of blitzing teams out of the gym and picking up two wins Garden City Head Coach Jeff Williamson thought there might be a different defensive wrinkle by the next team the Buffs played. Palmer Ridge (1-2) came out and showed a tough zone against Garden City (3-0). “We figured most teams would see the way we played and know that they wouldn’t be able to keep up in man to man, it was great to see how our guys responded to that different look on defense.”
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Lawsuit filed against national insulin manufacturers by Kansas Attorney General
The lawsuit accuses the insulin manufacturers of operating an insulin pricing scheme that forces Kansans to pay excessive costs for the life-saving drug to control diabetes.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: December-like feel settling into the Sunflower State
After a warm start to the month, a December-like feel will finally take hold this week. Temperatures were cold today in the wake of last night’s cold front. Temperatures stay on the chilly side overnight, with lows in the 20s and 30s across the region. Tomorrow will be a...
Sedgwick County election commissioner resigns
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Secretary of State of Scott Schwab on Friday announced the resignation of Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo. Schwab appointed Caudillo to the position last year. “Angela faithfully served Sedgwick County and the state, and we are grateful for her knowledge and skill in administering...
Kansas officials say COVID isn’t the only virus to keep on the radar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s latest update puts much of the state back at the ‘High’ level for new Covid cases. Also, the CDC currently shows Kansas is marked high for Influenza activity as well. Topeka ER and Hospital say they’re seeing...
From the Sunflower State to the Sunshine State, Kansans excited for paid trip
TAMPA, Kan. (KWCH) - Residents from Tampa, Kansas are getting a surprise vacation to Tampa, Florida. After researching the small town of Tampa, Kansas, an organization, “Visit Tampa Bay,” partnered with Southwest Airlines to fly nearly 100 Kansas residents to Florida. The organization is also partnering with multiple businesses in Tampa Bay to provide free activities and visits to popular attractions.
Kansas lawmakers unanimously choose Wichita Republican for top leadership job in House
The new speaker has served four years as majority leader.
‘Troubling and authoritarian’: Kansas ACLU issues warning ahead of St. Marys library vote
TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas has advised St. Marys city commissioners to renew the imperiled lease of their local public library, saying the officials are violating the Constitution in a “dangerous exercise of power.” The Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library’s lease is under threat after the library refused to accept a renewal […] The post ‘Troubling and authoritarian’: Kansas ACLU issues warning ahead of St. Marys library vote appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Kansas this Year
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Kansas but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Illuminations Botanica at the beautiful Wichita Gardens. Keep reading to learn more.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm to start the week, midweek rain chances
This evening will be mild, with temperatures holding on to the 40s for the next few hours. It’ll be a beautiful night to venture out and peek at some of the beautiful Christmas lights around the area. By early tomorrow morning, we will eventually see lows in the 20s and 30s.
