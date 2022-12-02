Colorado Springs, CO (WesternKansasNews.Com) – After two days of blitzing teams out of the gym and picking up two wins Garden City Head Coach Jeff Williamson thought there might be a different defensive wrinkle by the next team the Buffs played. Palmer Ridge (1-2) came out and showed a tough zone against Garden City (3-0). “We figured most teams would see the way we played and know that they wouldn’t be able to keep up in man to man, it was great to see how our guys responded to that different look on defense.”

GARDEN CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO