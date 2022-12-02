Winter Storm Warning issued December 2 at 2:47AM MST until December 2 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
Stringer honored, No. 4 Ohio State women beat Rutgers 82-70
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored a career-high 31 points and Taylor Mikesell added 30 to help No. 4 Ohio State beat Rutgers 82-70 on a day the Scarlet Knights honored former coach C. Vivian Stringer. The New Jersey school dedicated the court to Stringer, who retired after last season. There have been only a handful of schools to name their courts after women’s basketball coaches. That includes Tennessee for Pat Summitt, North Carolina State for Kay Yow, Arkansas-Little Rock for Joe Foley and DePaul for Doug Bruno. Stringer was in attendance and at halftime her family and many former players gathered on the court to celebrate the dedication of it. Kaylene Smikle led Rutgers with 21 points.
Idaho8.com
Rutgers names court after former coach C. Vivian Stringer
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers dedicated its court to former coach C. Vivian Stringer on Sunday before the team’s game against No. 4 Ohio State. The 74-year-old won 1,055 games in her Hall of Fame career before retiring after last season. She coached 50 years, including at Rutgers from 1995-2022 after stints at Cheyney and Iowa. She was fourth all time in wins among Division I women’s basketball coaches behind Tara VanDerveer, Geno Auriemma and Pat Summitt. There have only been a handful of schools to name their courts after women’s basketball coaches, including Tennessee for Summitt, N.C. State for Kay Yow, Arkansas-Little Rock for Joe Foley and DePaul for Doug Bruno.
Comments / 0