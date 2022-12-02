Read full article on original website
Related
Henry Winkler Reveals He Turned Down Iconic Film Role, Calls Himself a ‘Damn Fool’
When it comes to roles in his career, Henry Winkler hasn’t always been perfect in his selection and he’s talking about one of those roles. Winkler had a chance, at one time, to play Danny Zuko in the movie Grease. Of course, people know that Danny was played by John Travolta in the movie opposite Olivia Newton-John.
Tim Allen talks 'close' friendship with Tom Hanks: 'Very different person than me'
Toy Story actors Tim Allen and Tom Hanks share a friendship that seemingly goes “to infinity and beyond.”
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
iheart.com
TikTok Star Megha Thakur Dies At 21 After Mysterious Final Post
A TikTok star with nearly one million followers has died at the age of 21. Canadian Megha Thakur passed away "suddenly and unexpectedly," according to a post from her parents on her Instagram. The news comes just days after Thakur shared a video on TikTok of herself walking the streets...
Jennifer Grey Shares New Details About Dirty Dancing Sequel And 'Original' Characters Like Baby Returning
Jennifer Grey talks about the latest updates of the Dirty Dancing sequel that involve the original characters returning.
Rita Hayworth and Glenn Ford had a long relationship but she once slapped him so hard that his teeth broke
Rita Hayworth and Glenn Ford in the 1946 movie, GildaPhoto byColumbia Picture; Public Domain Image. Classic Hollywood actors Rita Hayworth (1918 - 1987) and Glenn Ford (1916 - 2006) were some of the most glamorous film stars in the 1940s.
Dwayne Johnson visited the 7-Eleven where he used to steal Snickers bars as a kid and bought everyone's groceries
Dwayne Johnson said he was "broke as hell" when he used to steal a Snickers bar every day, which is why he returned to the store to make it right.
Bob McGrath, original Sesame Street cast member, dies at age 90
Bob McGrath, one of the original cast members of Sesame Street, has died at age 90.
Dane Cook admits he ‘shuttled’ unwitting strangers to his house for comedy special
That’s one way to get people to hang out with you at your place. Comedian Dane Cook, 50, divulged on ‘The Tonight Show’ that he “shuttled” people to his multi-million dollar California mansion for a standup show without their knowledge of where they were being taken. “I brought a bunch of people to my home who didn’t know they were being shuttled to my house for my comedy special,” said the ‘Employee of the Month’ actor. The comic gushed about his real estate location, telling Fallon that he taped his “Above It All” special on his porch in “the beautiful Hollywood...
iheart.com
Animal Shelter's Honest Post About “Hot Mess Dog” Goes Viral
Billy Bob the mastiff is up for adoption in North Carolina and an animal shelter’s post about him is hilarious. Burke County Animal Services wrote a very honest Facebook post about the dog saying “Someone adopt this hot mess. We promise you won't regret it!” Among Billy Bob’s qualities: “Tongue hangs out way too much, terrible car rider, entirely too food motivated and will accidentally mistake your arm for a cheeseburger, smells a little, and loves every person he has ever met.”
Comments / 0