Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal

Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
TikTok Star Megha Thakur Dies At 21 After Mysterious Final Post

A TikTok star with nearly one million followers has died at the age of 21. Canadian Megha Thakur passed away "suddenly and unexpectedly," according to a post from her parents on her Instagram. The news comes just days after Thakur shared a video on TikTok of herself walking the streets...
Dane Cook admits he ‘shuttled’ unwitting strangers to his house for comedy special

That’s one way to get people to hang out with you at your place. Comedian Dane Cook, 50, divulged on ‘The Tonight Show’ that he “shuttled” people to his multi-million dollar California mansion for a standup show without their knowledge of where they were being taken. “I brought a bunch of people to my home who didn’t know they were being shuttled to my house for my comedy special,” said the ‘Employee of the Month’ actor. The comic gushed about his real estate location, telling Fallon that he taped his “Above It All” special on his porch in “the beautiful Hollywood...
Animal Shelter's Honest Post About “Hot Mess Dog” Goes Viral

Billy Bob the mastiff is up for adoption in North Carolina and an animal shelter’s post about him is hilarious. Burke County Animal Services wrote a very honest Facebook post about the dog saying “Someone adopt this hot mess. We promise you won't regret it!” Among Billy Bob’s qualities: “Tongue hangs out way too much, terrible car rider, entirely too food motivated and will accidentally mistake your arm for a cheeseburger, smells a little, and loves every person he has ever met.”

