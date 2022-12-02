Winter Storm Warning issued December 2 at 2:47AM MST until December 2 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 14:16:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-06 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, mainly along the crest and at pass level. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult especially along US- 20 and through Santiam Pass.
Avalanche watch issued for the Sierra area
SIERRA -- The Sierra Avalanche Center in Truckee has issued a backcountry avalanche watch due to a winter storm.According to the National Weather Service, the watch is in effect from Thursday, 7 a.m. to Friday 7 a.m.The area impacted will be the Central Sierra Nevada Mountains between Yuba Pass on the north (Highway 49) and Ebbetts Pass on the south (Highway 4), including the Greater Lake Tahoe area.Traveling near or in avalanche terrain is not recommended.
