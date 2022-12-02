Read full article on original website
This Sweet Text Exchange Between Tom Brady & Son Benjamin Is an Emotional Touchdown: ‘Go Do What You Do Best’
Being cheered on by your kids is encouragement like no other, and one NFL player knows that better than anyone. Tom Brady took to his Instagram Story to share a text conversation exchanged between him and his son Benjamin ahead of yesterday’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus New Orleans Saints game, and we’re melting from the sweetness of it all.
Opinion: This Player Should Make His 1st NBA All-Star Game In 2023
I believe Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton should make the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
Report: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has sprained PCL
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson sprained the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in Sunday's win over the Denver Broncos and could be sidelined up to three weeks, ESPN reported Tuesday. He left the game in the first quarter and was replaced by Tyler Huntley. Coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that Jackson's injury was not season-ending but will be a "number of days to weeks." The Ravens...
Jets vs. Vikings: What Gang Green needs to do to win
NEW YORK (PIX11) – What do the New York Jets need to do to win against the Minnesota Vikings this weekend? Jets insider Greg Buttle explains. Watch the video player for more and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Titans owner fires GM Jon Robinson in his 7th season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has very high standards for her Titans. Combined with the millions she’s investing, she also isn’t afraid of making big moves chasing the Lombardi Trophy that eluded her late father. Strunk fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday in the midst of his seventh season with the Titans off to a 7-5 start and Tennessee second only to the Kansas City Chiefs for the NFL’s longest active streak of consecutive winning seasons in his tenure. The Titans announced Strunk’s decision in a statement. Ryan Cowden, the vice president of player personnel, will handle player personnel for the rest of this season. The Titans plan to start searching for a new general manager soon with a full search at the end of the season.
Grizzlies podcast: Can healthy Memphis top the West?
Drew Hill and Chris Herrington recap Memphis’ latest victory, and discuss reasons to believe the Grizzlies could win the West.
