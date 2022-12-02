Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
No More: 53 Year Old Wrestling Legend Announces 2023 Is His Last Year In The Ring
End of the line? Wrestlers are a unique breed when it comes to athletics. While they are all athletes in one way or another, many of them top caliber, many of them do not walk away from competition like others are able to do. This is partially due to being able to get back in the ring for one more match, making it hard to finish up. Now one legend is ready to finish things up for good though.
wrestletalk.com
Discussions For Shocking Star To Be Undertaker’s Son In WWE
Every year, new stories emerge about insane pitched ideas from WWE creative meetings that never ended up making WWE television. There was once a time where it was pitched for the Undertaker to have a brother, who survived the house fire that Undertaker started that ended up killing their parents.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Was ‘Very Unhappy’ With Popular Star’s WWE Release
Triple H’s reaction to William Regal’s WWE release earlier this year has been revealed, ahead of Regal’s return to the company. Regal was one of a number of NXT names let go in January during the first round of WWE Performance Center cuts of the year. These...
nodq.com
Injury angle with Matt Riddle during the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW
During the December 5th 2022 edition of WWE RAW, The Usos retained the unified tag team titles against Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens, After the match, Solo Sikoa brutally attacked Riddle and paid tribute to Umaga by hitting Riddle with a Samoan spike. Sikoa wrapped a chair around Riddle’s neck in the corner and then hit a running hip attack. Riddle had to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher.
wrestlingrumors.net
One More: Former WWE Star Wrestles Final Match Of Career
Everyone has to hang it up sometime. Wrestlers can have a hard time walking away from the industry as you never know how long it might be before they can get out of the ring. So often a wrestler might try to have one more run or one more match, making retirements fairly rare. Now though, one former WWE star has announced his retirement and had his last match.
ewrestlingnews.com
Drew McIntyre “Medically Disqualified” From WWE SmackDown
Drew McIntyre will not compete on this Friday’s episode of SmackDown, saying that he is “medically disqualified.”. The Scottish Warrior took to Twitter to deliver this news himself. There is no word on the nature of McIntyre’s medical disqualification, nor has he provided a timetable for his return. McIntyre has promised that he’ll be back soon, as he doesn’t like to miss shows.
bodyslam.net
Sasha Banks Wraps Shooting Her First Motion Picture
Sasha Banks was a main event star in WWE and one of the marquee attractions of the company. However, Banks, alongside Naomi, famously walked out of Monday Night RAW back in May 2022. After maintaining a low-profile for a few months, Sasha became more active on social media. The Blue...
stillrealtous.com
Former World Champion Returns On WWE Raw
The United States Championship picture has been heating up over the last few weeks, and on Monday night Austin Theory defended his belt against Mustafa Ali. Ali has had his sights set on the US Title, but his opportunity got derailed when former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler interfered in the match and attacked Austin Theory causing a disqualification.
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update Regarding The Future Of WWE SmackDown On DirecTV
Ahead of the December 2 episode of "WWE SmackDown" on FS1, FOX announced that DirecTV was looking at dropping FOX-affiliated stations from their packages. In a statement posted on keepfox.com, FOX revealed, "FOX remains committed to reaching a fair agreement with DIRECTV for the continued distribution of our networks. Despite our best efforts for months, we regret that DIRECTV continues to demand unprecedented special treatment that represents a wholesale change to our long-standing relationship and is out of step with marketplace terms."
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Pulled From Upcoming Title Match
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is set to be action packed, and The Usos will be putting the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles on the line against Riddle and Elias. Originally the winners of the match were set to defend the titles against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre on SmackDown this week, but it doesn’t look like that will be happening.
ringsidenews.com
Becky Lynch Cuts Emotional Promo After WWE RAW Goes Off The Air
Becky Lynch is most certainly one of the biggest names in all of WWE, and her star power speaks for itself. Lynch competes at the highest level and has seen great success in the company. Lynch is also known for her promos, and she cut a very emotional one after this week’s RAW went off the air.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Raw Star Hoping Fans Don’t Give Up On Him
There are a lot of wrestlers who are trying to make it to the top in WWE, and it seems that Mustafa Ali keeps running into obstacles. Ali has been chasing the United States Championship for some time now, but the title has eluded him and at this point it’s not clear when he could get a shot at the gold.
Sports World Is Praying For Legendary WWE Star
The sports world is praying for a legendary WWE star on Monday morning. Wrestling Hall of Famer Barry Windham is currently in the ICU after being hospitalized for a heart attack. Windham, a Hall of Fame figure in the wrestling community, was taken to the hospital this weekend. "WWE Hall...
tjrwrestling.net
Injury Update On Drew McIntyre After He Was Pulled From Title Match
A new report has shed light on the injury status of Drew McIntyre after he was pulled from a major upcoming match on SmackDown. While the Brawling Brutes were in action on the December 2nd episode of SmackDown, Drew McIntyre was nowhere to be seen, and despite being advertised for a tag team title match alongside Sheamus on the 9th, it now appears that his absence will continue for at least one more week.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Reportedly Gone From The Company
The last few weeks have been full of twists and turns in the AEW World Title scene as Wiliam Regal helped MJF defeat Jon Moxley to win the belt and then MJF turned on Regal. With MJF turning on Regal there’s been a lot of speculation that the former NXT General Manager was written off TV.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (12/5/22)
Tonight’s RAW airs live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, continuing the Road to the WWE Royal Rumble. Kofi Kingston declared his spot for the Men’s Royal Rumble on Friday’s SmackDown, so it will be interesting to see if the first RAW Superstar declares on tonight’s show.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Note On Scarlett's Nixed SmackDown Match
Since her return to WWE in August, Scarlett has remained away from in-ring competition. Instead, "The Smoke Show" reprised her role as the on-screen manager for her real-life husband, Karrion Kross. On December 2nd, Fightful Select originally reported that Scarlett would finally wrestle again that evening — in a six-person tag dark match following "SmackDown" in Buffalo, New York.
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair Wins First Place at WBFF Competition
The EST of WWE, Bianca Belair, became one of the fastest rising stars in the WWE. Belair’s amazing in-ring skill and captivating personality has not only brought her success inside the ring, but outside as well. Bianca Belair was recently a part of a big fitness and fashion event, where she excelled yet again in her performance.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Retiring Next Year
The All Elite Wrestling roster is home to many up and coming professional wrestlers, but the company also has its fair share of veterans as well. Dustin Rhodes has been with AEW since the beginning and at 53 years old he’s still able to go in the ring. However, recently Dustin has been hinting that his in-ring career is coming to an end and it looks like he’ll be making it official next year.
tjrwrestling.net
Sasha Banks Won’t Join AEW Says Ric Flair
With seemingly unending speculation on Sasha Banks’ future continuing, Ric Flair says he thinks there’s no way she leaves WWE to join AEW. Sasha Banks has not been seen on WWE television since she and Naomi walked out of an episode of Raw back in May. Reports at the time stated that Banks and Naomi had handed their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship belts to the then-Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis before leaving due to frustration with their creative direction in the company.
