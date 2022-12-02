Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Christmas on the Square, annual parade takeover downtown Bedford
Christmas came early to downtown Bedford on Saturday, as Christmas Around the Square, hosted by Bedford Revitalization Inc., as well as the annual Bedford Christmas Parade took over the area and brought with them plenty of holiday-themed fun. Such festivities included a free live reindeer exhibit at Harp Commons and...
wbiw.com
Self-guided tours feature Bedford historic downtown churches this Sunday
BEDFORD – Take in the beauty of Bedford’s historic downtown churches on a self-guided tour presented by Bedford Revitalization Inc. on Sunday, December 11th. The tour from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. is free to attend and you can start at any location and visit as many of the participating churches as you’d like.
wbiw.com
This Saturday kicks off the Annual Orleans Santa Hat Run/Walk
ORLEANS – The Annual Orleans Santa Hat Run/Walk is Saturday, December 10th at 5:15 p.m. The event is being held in conjunction with Christmas on the Square. Those participating will meet on Historic Congress Square Bandstand near the traffic light. The Orleans Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring this free...
wbiw.com
Holiday Season brings Winter Wonderland to Banneker Community Center Saturday, Dec. 10
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington invites area children, together with their families, to a Winter Wonderland celebration at the Banneker Community Center at 930 West Seventh Street on Saturday, December 10 from noon until 3 p.m. The free event will feature seasonal activities including arts and crafts, cookie...
wbiw.com
Police Log: December 6, 2022
10:26 a.m. Holli McCowan, 35, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 2:07 p.m. Mandy Streich, 41, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 3:59 a.m. Report of a possibly suicidal person in the 1000 block of U Street. 4:13 a.m. 911 call investigation in the...
wbiw.com
Oolitic Town Council to move December meeting up a week to Monday, Dec. 19th
OOLITIC – The regularly scheduled Oolitic Town Council meeting set for Monday, December 26th has been rescheduled to Monday, December 19th due to the Christmas Holiday. The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Boardroom at Oolitic Town Hall. Some council members will not be present due to the holiday and vacations.
WTHI
Knox County Fire Department holding Christmas Light Contest
BICKNELL, Ind. (WTHI) - It's only the beginning of December, but the Vigo Township Volunteer Fire Department in Bicknell is full of Christmas cheer. For the second year in a row, the fire department is holding a Christmas Lights Contest. "Last year, we decided to do this to bring the...
wbiw.com
City of Bedford scheduled meetings for the month of December
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Redevelopment Commission will hold a special meeting on Monday, December 5 at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center located at 931 15th Street in Room 300. The purpose of the meeting is the consideration of a change order for the new police station project to remove and replace a concrete pad.
wbiw.com
Special Oolitic Town Council meeting to take place Tuesday, December 13th
OOLITIC – The Oolitic Town Council has called a special meeting to take place on Tuesday December 13th from 9 a.m. to 1130 a.m. in the Boardroom of Town Hall. The meeting is to discuss current status of the Stormwater Project:. Remaining work & timeline for completion. Project timeline...
wbiw.com
City of Mitchell approves amendment to the speed limit ordinance along Rabbitsville Road
MITCHELL – During the City of Mitchell regular monthly meeting, Mayor Nathan Jenkins revisited the speed limit change set in place during the November meeting, creating an amendment to the ordinance to include an additional roadway. Previously, the council voted to approve the speed limit along the following roadways:
shelbycountypost.com
Santa officially welcomes holiday season with downtown parade
Dodging raindrops and dealing with 20 mile-per-hour wind gusts, Santa and Mrs. Clause made it to downtown Shelbyville Friday to close out the city’s annual Holiday Parade. Santa carefully dismounted from the back of a vintage Shelbyville Fire Department fire truck and returned to his traditional house now residing on the southwest quadrant of the Public Square.
bsquarebulletin.com
Police union speaks against specific plan for location of new police facilities in city hall building
Last Wednesday, president of Bloomington’s police union, Paul Post, led off his public commentary at Bloomington’s city council meeting with a general statement of support for the administration’s plan to upgrade and modernize the city’s police station. “We fully support mayor [John] Hamilton’s initiative to make...
wbiw.com
First Annual Mitchell Police Toy Drive underway
MITCHELL – Mitchell Police are gearing up to hold their 1st Annual Toy Drive, to provide Christmas to children in need this holiday season. A donation box has been set out in the lobby of the police station, where you can drop off your donation, that will then be sent to the families.
korncountry.com
North Vernon, Seymour residents receive home repair funds
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced Monday that four Indiana communities, including two local towns, have been awarded Owner Occupied Rehabilitation grants totaling $1,000,000. The grants will be used to directly fund homeowners of low-moderate income to make needed repairs on their homes. Communities...
wbiw.com
City of Mitchell approves meeting schedule for 2023
MITCHELL – The City of Mitchell approved the City Council meeting schedule for 2023 during their regular meeting Monday night. Each meeting will take place at City Hall at 407 South 6th Street at 7 p.m. The meeting for January and September are the only two meetings currently scheduled on a day other than Monday due to holidays. Otherwise, each meeting will take place on the first Monday of each month.
korncountry.com
North Vernon’s Brick Street Restaurant gets grant
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs recently announced that 10 properties will be awarded $728,671 through the Historic Renovation Grant Program. The program is designed to preserve and rehabilitate historic properties to further incentivize downtown economic development across Indiana. Eligible properties for this grant program...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission will meet Thursday
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission will meet on Thursday, December 8th at 10 a.m. in Room 28 at Courthouse Plaza.
Historic Indiana Hotel Shares How Their Giant Christmas Tree Comes to Life in Cool Time-Lapse Video
Since I was a teenager, my family has been spending time in French Lick. No matter the season, it's always an excellent vacation destination, but Christmastime is magical. The French Lick Springs Resort, including the French Lick Springs Hotel and the West Baden Springs Hotel, go all about with incredible and elegant Christmas decorations. Every inch of each hotel inside and outside is covered in garland, lights, and holiday beauty.
Fire, building collapse blocks 5th Street in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. — An overnight building fire and collapse shut down a block of 5th Street in downtown Columbus Sunday morning. Firefighters reported three injuries from falls at the scene. According to the Columbus Fire Department, the fire started at approximately 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in the...
wbiw.com
Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, December 7th
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, December 16th at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers in Room 115 in the Showers Building at 401 North Morton Street. The public may access the meeting at this link. On the agenda:. I....
