sfstandard.com
Warriors Star’s Cousin Hits Six 3-Pointers in Four Minutes on His Birthday
While Jonathan Kuminga’s Golden State Warriors were facing the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, his cousin put on a show six miles away. Riordan junior Nathan Tshamala hit six 3-pointers in the final four minutes of the third quarter, making his 17th birthday one to remember as his Crusaders beat Wilcox 90-39 in the semifinals of the 63rd Crusader Classic.
NBC Sports
Lakers reportedly leaning toward packaging Beverley, Nunn in trade
While the Lakers have looked better of late winning 6-of-8 with a top-10 offense and defense in the league in that stretch, plus Anthony Davis continues to play at an All-NBA level at center. That run — which still has Los Angeles sitting 13th in the West — came against...
Report: Lakers eyeing big trade with Bulls
Though it is not the 1991 NBA Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls could be linking up again. On an episode Friday of his self-titled podcast, ESPN’s Zach Lowe revealed the the Lakers have had some “internal discussions” about the possibility of a big trade with the Bulls. According to the proposed framework, the Lakers would send Russell Westbrook and their first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Bulls for DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic.
LeBron James Says Anthony Davis Is Clearly The No. 1 Option For The Lakers
LeBron James opined that it was the team's job to get Anthony Davis going, and it was the latter's job to be assertive.
Heat could trade for hated rival player?
The Miami Heat may be reaching across the aisle to their biggest NBA rivals. Greg Sylvander of Five Reasons Sports reported this weekend that Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams is a player who is on the Heat’s trade radar. The 24-year-old Williams will be a restricted free agent after the season.
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Questionable vs. Charlotte Hornets
The LA Clippers have been without their star duo for roughly two weeks now. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both dealing with injuries that have kept them sidelined for a stretch of games that has been rough for the Clippers. The team has done well to stay afloat in their absence, but role players like Reggie Jackson are playing injured while trying to carry an unrealistic workload. That is not a sustainable method.
Draymond Green's Unenthusiastic Response About His Relationship With Jordan Poole Shows They're Not Friends Anymore
Draymond Green gave a mild response when talking about Jordan Poole, sounding like they are nowhere close as before.
Charles Oakley Punched Clippers Player During The Shootaround For Disrespecting Him: “I Don’t Care If You’re In The White House Or The Outhouse, I’m Comin’ To Get You."
Former NBA player Charles Oakley once punched Jeff McInnis for disrespecting him.
Lakers News: "Big Shot Rob" Horry Talks Russell Westbrook's Masterful Passing
Russell Westbrook is letting the game come to hi
3 takeaways from Nuggets' loss to New Orleans Pelicans
That wasn’t World Cup fever at Smoothie King Center. Pelicans fans replaced “Ole” in the popular chant with “Jose” to show their appreciation for Jose Alvarado’s career night in a 121-106 win against the Nuggets Sunday. The guard, listed at 6 foot, dropped a...
Draymond Green Breaks Silence on Lakers Trade Rumors
Draymond Green has not revealed any interest in leaving the Golden State Warriors for the Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Fans In Shock After Lakers Secure Impossible Win Over Milwaukee Bucks: "This Team Is Building!"
Lakers fans celebrate after impressive win against Giannis and the Bucks.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 4, 2022
An intriguing Sunday matinee launches a four-game homestand for New Orleans this afternoon. The Pelicans (14-8) will host Denver (14-8) at 2:30 p.m., in a matchup of Western Conference second-place teams. Tickets are available here. injury report for Nuggets-Pelicans. Both teams will be without at least one starter, as forward...
Brooklyn Nets Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Sunday's Game
The Brooklyn Nets have recalled two players from the G League ahead of Sunday's game with the Boston Celtics.
Four takeaways as the Celtics beat Nets 103-92 as Jaylen Brown outduels Kevin Durant
The Celtics kicked off their six-game road trip on a positive note Sunday night, knocking off the Brooklyn Nets 103-92 at Barclays Center in an ugly offensive showing for both ides. Boston flirted with a season-low for points in the matchup as poor shooting from inside the arc along with...
Knicks PG Derrick Rose Linked to Rockets Rival in Trade Rumor
The Houston Rockets and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from H-Town and beyond ...
Adidas Releasing Kobe Bryant's Retro Shoes in New Colorway
Adidas is releasing Kobe Bryant's old basketball shoes in a new colorway that is perfect for Lakers fans.
Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Spurs Game
Brandon Ingram is on the injury report for Friday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs.
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 12/2/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on December 2, 2022. New Orleans Pelicans assign Kira Lewis Jr. to Birmingham Squadron. The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has assigned guard Kira Lewis Jr. to the Birmingham...
Derrick Rose reportedly drawing interest from 1 contending team
After seeing his role diminished this season thanks in part to the arrival of Jalen Brunson, Derrick Rose might be headed to Brunson’s old team. Ric Bucher of FOX Sports reported on Sunday that the Dallas Mavericks are interested in potentially bringing in Rose, the former MVP. Rose has seen his playing time dwindle to 13.6 minutes per game this year in New York.
