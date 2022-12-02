Read full article on original website
Beckley investors seek rezoning for Central Avenue
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Over the past several years, the City of Beckley has rezoned portions of Central Avenue, a street with heavy manufacturing in earlier decades, from a manufacturing zone to a business zone. A group of local investors, led by Beckley businessman Brian Brown, have requested the Beckley Planning and Zoning Board to […]
Smithers looks to hire engineering firm to fix flood damaged sewer lines
SMITHERS, W.Va. — Smithers Mayor Anne Cavalier says her city is moving forward with infrastructure projects following the Aug. 15 flood in Fayette County. Cavalier told MetroNews repairing damaged sewer lines in the Cannelton Hollow Road area is one of her top priorities with money now flowing in from the federal government.
Unmarked graves an 'ugly' reminder for lawmakers and undoing coal mine safety
Advocates say they worry about what will happen now that many advocates of the mine safety laws were defeated in the Nov. 8 election.
Friday fire in Shady Spring, West Virginia, closes road
SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — A fire in Shady Spring shut down Flat Top Road in Raleigh County, West Virginia. According to Raleigh County Dispatch, the call came in on Friday, December 2, 2022, around 8:30 pm in the 200 block of Oakwood Lane. Ghent Volunteer Fire Department, Summers County Fire Department, Coal City Fire […]
12/5: Rich Creek Christmas Parade
The Town of Rich Creek in Giles County, Virginia presents the 2022 Rich Creek Christmas Parade on Monday, December 5, 2022. The parade route will start at the Rich Creek Community Center and end at the car wash. After the parade, enjoy Santa and cocoa in the Town Office parking lot.
This West Virginia campground is located in an abandoned coal town
BROOKLYN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The town of Brooklyn was one of the many coal towns that were located along the river in the New River Gorge. Once known as Finlow, the town boomed under the ownership of the Scotia Coal and Coke Company. The Brooklyn Mine was established in 1897 and the town developed to include multiple homes, coke ovens, a company store, schools, and other mine company buildings.
Prince Station is one of a kind
PRINCE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Prince Station in Fayette County was built in 1880 to serve the Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad (C&O) which is now present-day CSX. It was first built as a wooden structure but it was rebuilt after a fire in 1917. C&O President Robert R. Young had the idea to turn the station from wood to brick in order to create a more stylish and efficient passenger station.
Geologists still plumbing the secrets of Mountain Lake and its mysterious fluctuations
Virginia, Land of Two Natural Lakes, can still claim that title, but just barely. Mountain Lake in Giles County, 50 acres when full, is down to a couple of acres. After attempts to plug holes in 2013 failed to stabilize water levels, managers of Mountain Lake Lodge turned their focus to hiking trails, the magnificent views and other fresh-air attractions of the resort at nearly 4,000 feet elevation.
Raleigh County DHHR office closed on December 5
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) office will be closed on December 5 due to a water outage. Residents in need of assistance may call DHHR Customer Service at 1-877-716-1212 or DHHR Centralized Intake for Abuse/Neglect at 1-800-352-6513.
Victims names released after weekend accident in Bramwell
12/6/22 10:15 A.M. — The names of the two people killed in a car accident on Saturday, December 3, 2022, have been released. Captain Ruble with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said Michael Tessa, 30, of Bluefield, WV and Jaden Spradlin, 19, of Bluefield, WV died in the accident. BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS)– A motor vehicle […]
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Jefferson, Braxton, and Jackson Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Missing woman reported in Tazewell County
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–The Tazewell Police Department needs the public’s help to find a missing woman. 40-year-old Kelly Jo Beasley was reported missing back in October 2022. She was last seen on Thursday, June 16, 2022, when a friend picked her up to attend a concert in Baltimore, Maryland. It’s possible she may be in Tazewell, […]
Structure destroyed after early morning fire in Handley, West Virginia
HANDLEY, WV (WOWK) — Crews battled a fire off State Route 61 in Handley early Sunday morning, according to officials. Kanawha County dispatchers say the scene was a working fire in the 27000 block of SR 61 around 1:40 a.m. Handley Volunteer Fire Department, Pratt VFD, and East Bank VFD all responded, Metro 911 says. […]
5 departments respond to West Virginia apartment fire
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews from two counties responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Boone County this morning. According to Boone County dispatchers, the call came in around 7 a.m. regarding a fire at the at the Coal River Apartments complex in Bloomingrose, West Virginia. Dispatchers say the apartments caught […]
New Community Park opens in Summers County
HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, the City of Hinton held an official grand opening ceremony for the new Community Park in town. The event attracted many within the community who was excited to come out and celebrate the opening of the new park while enjoying donuts and apple cider.
Prep Basketball: Shady Spring, Bluefield and James Monroe earn No. 1 spots in respective classes in preseason AP poll
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys preseason basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:. Others receiving votes: Wheeling Park 17, University 14, Spring Mills 10, Capital 9, Martinsburg 8, Hurricane 7, Woodrow Wilson 7, Musselman 4, Spring Valley 1. Class AAA. 1....
Biden White House rejects flood assistance for Kanawha County; Fayette, McDowell prepare to receive funds
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Route 60 flash flood back on August 15 did considerable damage in eastern Kanawha County but not enough for federal disaster assistance. Gov. Jim Justice’s office learning Thursday the Biden administration had rejected Kanawha County’s request for public and individual assistance following the high water that damaged infrastructure and homes on Campbells Creek and Hughes Creek.
Calacino’s Pizzeria Donates Thousands of Dollars to Hospice of Southern West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) — After hosting three days of entertainment, auctions, and food, Calacino’s Pizzeria owner Jeff Weeks visited the Hospice of Southern West Virginia campus to present the organization with the money raised from the Carol S. Weeks Memorial Hospice Benefit. Weeks and his team raised $8,000...
Fayette County Commission meeting agenda announced
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette County Commission has announced the planned agenda for its upcoming meeting, which is set to take place on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 9:00am. Topics of discussion will include certification of remaining election results, a decision on drafting an RV and Campground Zoning...
Portion of southbound lanes on Peters Creek Road SW blocked off
ROANOKE, Va. – A portion of southbound lanes are blocked off on Peters Creek Road SW in Roanoke. Authorities say a crash early Sunday caused damage to a pole, creating a hazard to drivers. Southbound lanes are closed from the area of Aerial Way Drive to the intersection at...
