Christmas rail strikes are set to go ahead after the UK’s main rail union rejected a last-ditch offer from train operators.The RMT has been offered a 4 per cent pay rise for 2022 and 2023 by the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents the 14 train operating companies (TOCs). The proposal also promises there would be no compulsory redundancies before April 2024.But a deal would be contingent on reforms including ticket office closures and an increase in drivers controlling the doors on trains (known as DOO).Both these policies are anathema to the union, and the RMT’s executive committee rejected...

1 DAY AGO