BBC
Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'
Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
BBC
Boy aged 10 in gang who pushed motorcyclist off bike in Edinburgh
A boy of about 10 was part of a gang of four people who attempted to steal a motorbike while it was stopped at traffic lights in Edinburgh. Police said a man in a balaclava pushed the motorcyclist off his KTM bike and tried to take it on Saturday afternoon.
BBC
Shoreham air crash: Fast jets no longer allowed at airshow, inquest hears
A safety official at an airshow where 11 people died when an aircraft crashed told an inquest the site would no longer be able to hold a fast jet event due to new regulations. Rodney Dean, who was in charge of aircraft safety at the 2015 Shoreham Airshow, said new rules would prohibit fast jets at the site.
BBC
Driver cut free from car after crash into garden
Firefighters cut a driver free from a car which crashed into a garden in Devon. A crew was called to Kingsteignton after the car left the slipway approaching Ware Barton roundabout, Devon and Somerset fire service said. The vehicle slid across a grass verge, through a fence and landed in...
Christmas rail strikes set to go ahead after RMT rejects offer
Christmas rail strikes are set to go ahead after the UK’s main rail union rejected a last-ditch offer from train operators.The RMT has been offered a 4 per cent pay rise for 2022 and 2023 by the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which represents the 14 train operating companies (TOCs). The proposal also promises there would be no compulsory redundancies before April 2024.But a deal would be contingent on reforms including ticket office closures and an increase in drivers controlling the doors on trains (known as DOO).Both these policies are anathema to the union, and the RMT’s executive committee rejected...
