Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
WTKR News 3

Jen Kiggans wins 2nd Congressional District seat after Elaine Luria concedes

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Republicans knocked off one of three Democratic congresswomen in Virginia who faced tough reelection bids Tuesday in a midterm election season where the GOP sought to regain control of the House of Representatives. Republican challenger Jen Kiggans, a state senator, defeated Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria...
Virginia Mercury

Why a firebrand Virginia Republican says it’s time to divorce Trump

Virginia Del. Tim Anderson has been labeled a Trump-style Republican for his attention-getting combativeness and staunchly conservative politics. But as the GOP surveyed the disappointment of a surprisingly lackluster performance in the midterm elections, Anderson is the first Virginia Republican to call bluntly for a full breakup with former President Donald Trump. “He will lose […] The post Why a firebrand Virginia Republican says it’s time to divorce Trump appeared first on Virginia Mercury.

