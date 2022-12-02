Read full article on original website
What’s next for District 4 seat after death of Congressman McEachin?
While people continue to mourn and honor the legacy of McEachin, conversations over who could take the seat are starting behind the scenes.
Donald McEachin remembered as Virginia's environmental justice 'champion'
"Environmental work is really preserving life for our children's children and our future…that is so critical -- tackling climate change, making sure that our neighborhoods are walkable and bikeable."
Pelosi orders Capitol flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Rep. Donald McEachin
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ordered flags at the Capitol to be flown at half staff to honor Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.), who died Monday night after a long battle with cancer. “Speaker Pelosi has ordered the flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff due to the passing...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Jen Kiggans wins 2nd Congressional District seat after Elaine Luria concedes
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Republicans knocked off one of three Democratic congresswomen in Virginia who faced tough reelection bids Tuesday in a midterm election season where the GOP sought to regain control of the House of Representatives. Republican challenger Jen Kiggans, a state senator, defeated Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria...
Anita Hill says Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is indicator of what could happen to individuals' civil rights
Americans should not just consider how the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade impacts women's rights, but also how it affects individuals' civil rights, Anita Hill said in an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace.
Donald McEachin died 20 days after his reelection. Who will serve in his place?
Donald McEachin represented Virginia's 4th Congressional District, which includes part of Richmond and extends south to the North Carolina border. He was reelected to a fourth term earlier this month.
Why a firebrand Virginia Republican says it’s time to divorce Trump
Virginia Del. Tim Anderson has been labeled a Trump-style Republican for his attention-getting combativeness and staunchly conservative politics. But as the GOP surveyed the disappointment of a surprisingly lackluster performance in the midterm elections, Anderson is the first Virginia Republican to call bluntly for a full breakup with former President Donald Trump. “He will lose […] The post Why a firebrand Virginia Republican says it’s time to divorce Trump appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi leads N.C. lawmakers in ceremony to light up Capitol Christmas tree
The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree was lit on the West Front Lawn Tuesday night during a holiday ceremony led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and lawmakers from North Carolina, where the 78-foot-tall red spruce was grown.
